(NYPost)   A woman found an Amazon folder with thousands of audio recordings from my home gadgets, YIKES   (nypost.com) divider line
26
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There have been literally hundreds if not thousands of articles published about how you can access your own voice recordings on Amazon. It's been on national news, blogs, aggregators like Fark, and pretty much everywhere else one could imagine. But, yeah. Shocking.

Even more shocking? If you choose to put a recording device in your home, it records you.

SHOCKING.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They call it things like "Siri" and "Alexa" because if they called it "the microphone that is always on and always recording" you wouldn't trust it or want it in your house. And you shouldn't.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Subby, saying 'my' implies she had access to recordings on other peoples' devices. As PN said above, this has been known for a while. A more newsworthy thing would be Amazon refusing to allow people access to the recordings the device makes that people willingly acknowledge records them. If they couldn't constantly be recording (even if it's erased immediately or written-over), then it would be impossible to catch the word that makes it actively listen.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Back in my day, the first available kid walking by was the remote.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Exluddite: if they called it "the microphone that is always on and always recording" you wouldn't trust it or want it in your house.


The Microphone That Is Always On And Always Recording

TMTIAOAAR

Timtiaoaar

Timtoar

Tim Tower

TimTower

There you go. A name based on its actual function. Still marketable, more honest.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This looks like one of those articles that says 'The services that I use have data that they require to provide the services I'm using'.

I cant have Alexa call my mom if it doesn't have my mom's number.
I can't have Alexa work with my WiFi if it isn't connected to my WiFi.
I can't have Alexa give me the weather if it has no idea where I live.
I can't have Alexa do actual voice commands if it doesn't actually have my voice.
and so on....

I know EXACTLY what Alexa is, it's a wedge from Amazon to get me to buy more items on Amazon. It's pretty straightforward about this. Don't buy one if you don't like Amazon.

Also, who uses Alexa anymore?
Hey Samuel L Jackson, tell me the weather, please.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Exluddite: They call it things like "Siri" and "Alexa" because if they called it "the microphone that is always on and always recording" you wouldn't trust it or want it in your house. And you shouldn't.


How's your flip phone?
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a lotta farts. Enjoy.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Joe USer: Exluddite: They call it things like "Siri" and "Alexa" because if they called it "the microphone that is always on and always recording" you wouldn't trust it or want it in your house. And you shouldn't.

How's your flip phone?


Yes, I get that you can have the same thing exist with your phone, but you can opt to turn it off.
Whether or not someone is maliciously listening via your phones mic is an entirely different and more paranoid discussion.
 
netizencain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
how did they have my address?

Jesus, that woman is a moron
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe if she didn't talk so much
 
Russ1642
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Device designed to listen to everything you say actually listens to everything you say. I'm flabbergasted.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And what did Amazon do with all these recordings? Probably nothing. Obviously we'll never completely know, but think of the resources Amazon would be wasting to do anything with all these files. I just can't think of any real nefarious angle here other than device listens for commands, didn't find anything. It's clearly not on all the time or even Amazon would run out of storage space.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't understand the obsession with the internet connected smart speakers.  You can stream audio from your smartphone to a Bluetooth speaker just fine.
/voluntarily installing an expensive  corporate microphone in your home...
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: And what did Amazon do with all these recordings? Probably nothing. Obviously we'll never completely know, but think of the resources Amazon would be wasting to do anything with all these files. I just can't think of any real nefarious angle here other than device listens for commands, didn't find anything. It's clearly not on all the time or even Amazon would run out of storage space.


Amazon might not have any further need for them, but a nefarious actor who wants to program a deepfake voice tool sure might like to have them.
 
Salmon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why the long face?
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I kind of like knowing someone is listening to me. It turns me on.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: I don't understand the obsession with the internet connected smart speakers.  You can stream audio from your smartphone to a Bluetooth speaker just fine.
/voluntarily installing an expensive  corporate microphone in your home...


Every time I'm at my brother's house I call out "Hey google set an alarm for 2 am"
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
No shiat, Sherlock.

My MIL was biatching about how her coffee pot died to my wife via speakerphone, and how she just wished she had a percolator for 3 days (I gave her a perc pot).

Less than 6 hours later, I was getting adds for perc pots AND I don't drink coffee.
 
oldtaku
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is what you signed up for, dumbass.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
it is like they ae everywhere...

Fark user imageView Full Size

also what did you expect...!?!
 
nakmuay
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I thought the deal was the items were supposed to use an ongoing ring-buffer and long-term record nothing? At least that what advocates here posted for a long time.

/Never did the research
/Was gifted an Amazon doodad
/It is a doorstop
 
keldaria
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Exluddite: if they called it "the microphone that is always on and always recording" you wouldn't trust it or want it in your house.

The Microphone That Is Always On And Always Recording

TMTIAOAAR

Timtiaoaar

Timtoar

Tim Tower

TimTower

There you go. A name based on its actual function. Still marketable, more honest.


If you made one shaped like a mindcraft creeper that was named "creeper" it would be even more honest and absolutely snapped up by a large number of people.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Exluddite: Joe USer: Exluddite: They call it things like "Siri" and "Alexa" because if they called it "the microphone that is always on and always recording" you wouldn't trust it or want it in your house. And you shouldn't.

How's your flip phone?

Yes, I get that you can have the same thing exist with your phone, but you can opt to turn it off.
Whether or not someone is maliciously listening via your phones mic is an entirely different and more paranoid discussion.


How to Disable Camera & Microphone Sensors on Android 10 and 11
Youtube 2_rRFsZCAFk
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 minute ago  
s3.ap-southeast-1.amazonaws.comView Full Size

Do you use protection?
 
