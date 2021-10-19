 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   For sale: Pregnancy vaccines. Never used   (apnews.com) divider line
18
    More: Sad, Childbirth, Pregnancy, pregnant women, Fetus, ill pregnant women, Amanda Harrison, Infant, Kyndal Nipper  
961 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Oct 2021 at 9:55 PM



cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Once COVID starts killing fetuses those chucklefarks will be lined up around the block
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can I please get my $10k bounty for each of the unvaxxed Texans who miscarry?
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Once COVID starts killing fetuses those chucklefarks will be lined up around the block


No they won't
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I have a few hundred FarkUnits myself.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Once COVID starts killing fetuses those chucklefarks will be lined up around the block


They only care about saving fetuses if it punishes the sluts.

This? Lol no, so we get even more "I wish I'd gotten the vaccine!" stories.  Because people are farking children about getting a shot.  Their convenience and feelings are worth more than their health or lives.
 
fat boy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
She is selective about which injection she gets

Likes a big injection right between her toes...... Her big toes.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Does this qualify for the $10,000 Texan bounty?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wow, they have vaccines to prevent pregnancy? What else is the government keeping from us??
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

king of vegas: cretinbob: Once COVID starts killing fetuses those chucklefarks will be lined up around the block

No they won't


This.

If they won't even ban the sound of jackhammers what makes you think they'd do anything else to protect the unborn.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: Can I please get my $10k bounty for each of the unvaxxed Texans who miscarry?


it's not usually a miscarriage, usually it kills the pregnant woman
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

austerity101: Wow, they have vaccines to prevent pregnancy? What else is the government keeping from us??


Fertility drugs are a form of pregnancy vaccine.
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

austerity101: Wow, they have vaccines to prevent pregnancy? What else is the government keeping from us??


Depo-Provera has been on the market in the US since 1992.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What's the opposite of Charlie Kirk face?
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: What's the opposite of Charlie Kirk face?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Nice headline reference, Subby.
 
wantingout
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
dunno, I know personally at least one pregnant woman who from personal experience would feel exactly the opposite about this article. I'd relate her experience, but it would probably be flagged as 'misinformation' because it doesn't fall in line with the pro-vaxx tone of this article.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What's happening with her head? Is it a weird angle? Its like her face is too big for the hairdo around it. Its like her hair has absolutely no volime, no thickness.
Love her eyes though
 
frankb00th
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

frankb00th: [Fark user image image 425x354]
What's happening with her head? Is it a weird angle? Its like her face is too big for the hairdo around it. Its like her hair has absolutely no volime, no thickness.
Love her eyes though


Volume
 
