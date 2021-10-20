 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(US Naval Institute)   Navy investigation finds crew's response to fire included "This is just some fog, right?", "Someone else probably reported this", and "What's the regulation on wearing firefighting gear over my uniform?"   (news.usni.org) divider line
4
    More: Facepalm, Firefighting, United States Navy, ship's crew, Fire hose, ship's maintenance availability, USS Bonhomme Richard, firefighting organizations, fire  
•       •       •

415 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Oct 2021 at 12:16 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any guesses as to how many heads will roll?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Is that wall glowing hot?
 
omg bbq
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ukexpat: Any guesses as to how many heads will roll?


Many.

Typically the military is pretty indiscriminate when it comes to applying the thorny cock of accountability.
Unlike most companies, our political system, or the antics of white people in general.

This is just my nearly two decades of military service talking. I'm sure there are examples describing otherwise.
 
NEDM
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ukexpat: Any guesses as to how many heads will roll?


They basically called out every officer on the vessel as being directly responsible for the destruction.  I think pretty much every one of them can kiss their careers goodbye, and several of them will probably kiss their freedom goodbye.

Especially that fire chief that told SDFD to fark off for not wanting to risk their lives for the ship.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.