 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   'Extended warranty'? How can i lose?   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
14
    More: Stupid, Money, Debt, Interest, Finance, Payment, Allison of Brampton, CTV News Toronto, form of a promotional offer  
•       •       •

607 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Oct 2021 at 11:38 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
TFA has absolutely nothing to do with extended warranties, subby, which aren't always a scam.

TFA is about people who think "rent to own" as an approach to buying household appliances and equipment like stereos, televisions, and computers is ever anything *but* a scam.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: TFA has absolutely nothing to do with extended warranties, subby, which aren't always a scam.

TFA is about people who think "rent to own" as an approach to buying household appliances and equipment like stereos, televisions, and computers is ever anything *but* a scam.


Yeah.  Layaway can sometimes work if one is trying to buy something whose lifespan isn't measured by obsolescence, but short of most mortgages and some auto loans, it's generally a raw deal to receive-first an pay-later.

My biggest complaint with layaway, which requires one to pay first over installments, then receive the item, is that it means one cannot save up money to purchase unless the money is encumbered.  This shows a lack of discipline and basically means trusting someone else to hold one's money in advance and actually provide the item at the end.  It also requires that whatever one is buying to be worth having so many months later, which is a problem for computers particularly and for electronics generally since advances will either render the item closer to being obsolete before it's finally received, or will make the price for the item be lower at that future date if one had just saved one's money one's self.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

And......scene.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A Missing Crayon Could Bee Anywhere
Youtube H8nCRpZreZc
 
Locklear93
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: TFA has absolutely nothing to do with extended warranties, subby, which aren't always a scam.

TFA is about people who think "rent to own" as an approach to buying household appliances and equipment like stereos, televisions, and computers is ever anything *but* a scam.


Yep.  A friend of mine inevitably manages to damage his electronics and need an extended warranty.  They've absolutely saved him a fortune.  As for financing always being a scam, though, eh.  Couple years ago I financed a $4000 gaming rig, knowing I'd be able to pay it off within a year, and did.  There was interest involved, but not exploitative, and it got me what I wanted in a time frame during which I could most appreciate it.  My experience has been that if they're up front in calling it a loan, they're probably not sharks.  If they're calling it "financing," beware.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My cousin took 5 years to pay off a $3000 used Hyundai. He could've easily paid it off, but he was giving all his money to his cheating girlfriend.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well duh. Always read the Ferengi print. If you can't, have someone read it to you and then smack you upside the head with it when you're still considering the loan.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
indianz.comView Full Size

Loans that go up to 360% APR? How can I lose?
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [indianz.com image 545x409]
Loans that go up to 360% APR? How can I lose?


Can I pay her in warm slightly used blankets?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [indianz.com image 545x409]
Loans that go up to 360% APR? How can I lose?


Yikes!  I'd call them.....scalpers....
 
lymond01
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Those who understand interest, earn it.  Those who don't understand interest, pay it. Moon Yu, Art of Finance
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.