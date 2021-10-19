 Skip to content
(Truth or Fiction) Weeners What was JesusWeen? "The dictionary meaning of Ween is to expect, believe or think. We therefore see October 31st as a day to expect a salvation gift or re-think receiving Jesus"   (truthorfiction.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you know about a Jesus Ween, the Catholic Church may owe you money.
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hallow H Christ?!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like we're going to need a lot more antler headdresses and expired donated blood for our Samhain festival this year.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ar393: Hallow H Christ?!


Halloweened be thy Name.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christians are so persecuted that they're trying to take over every holiday for themselves.

Saturday? Lets call it Jesusday! Devilsfood cake? Let's call it Jesusfood cake.

Jesus Christ? Let's call him Jesus Jesus!

Jesus? Jesus Jesus, Jesus, Jesusy Jesus.

Talk about taking the lords name in vain.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't call out farkers in headlines...
 
Godscrack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Go ahead. Then we can move Crowleymas to December 25th.
 
culebra
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ween Piss up a Rope
Youtube w7M3EEHYkJ0
 
roguejuliet
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The true meaning of Ween:

Ween - Booze Me Up and Get Me High
 
Drew P Balls
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You can't enter Heaven unless you get down on your knees and let Jesusween enter you.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
germ78
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Why, it's the day we all hail the Boognish. I thought everybody knew that?

/and we celebrate by passing around bananas and blow in a cabana.
 
dkimball
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How many holidays do they need already? Are they trying to compete with the Jewish count?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Sounds like we're going to need a lot more antler headdresses and expired donated blood for our Samhain festival this year.


Don't forget the goat leggings. Never forget the goat leggings.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ol' Derpy Bastard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is what Christian Nutters actually believe:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sat1va
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ween - Live in Chicago DVD (Audio corrected)
Youtube 6DM8vB7N1Wo

Hail Boognish
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure JesusWeen is a BttV emote banned on most Twitch channels
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So, have they just abandoned "All Souls Day" or is that because the Catholics celebrate it and it's not Jesus enough?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
