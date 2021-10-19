 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   SCOTUS to Maine's doctors and nurses: No vaccine exemption. Not yours   (apnews.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, Breyer's  emergency red phone picked up, anyway.
 
etoof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Promising?
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ayuh. Having to find a new job's a wicked pissah.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Losing those doctors and nurses might be a loss in terms of manpower but it'd be an absolute win to get these cretins out of the healthcare system.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: Losing those doctors and nurses might be a loss in terms of manpower but it'd be an absolute win to get these cretins out of the healthcare system.


Maybe we could find alternative work for them that won't endanger the public. I think we should have them dig shallow graves for their fellow anti-vaxxers.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: Smoking GNU: Losing those doctors and nurses might be a loss in terms of manpower but it'd be an absolute win to get these cretins out of the healthcare system.

Maybe we could find alternative work for them that won't endanger the public. I think we should have them dig shallow graves for their fellow anti-vaxxers.


The World Needs Ditch Diggers Too
Youtube 8i5OrcxwFUA
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: Losing those doctors and nurses might be a loss in terms of manpower but it'd be an absolute win to get these cretins out of the healthcare system.


Sounds like a lot of good job openings for people who aren't stupid plague rats.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ass
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anti-vaxxers and conservative propaganda mills are dragging down society with their obstinate BS. Health or food workers who refuse to wash their hands get fired, it's no different with a pandemic vaccine.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

Regular testing doesn't necessarily prevent the spread of the virus, since a positive result would mean that a person already has it at detectable levels, and likely has already had a chance to unknowingly infect others.
 
MaliFinn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just get the motherfarking vaccine, losers
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MaliFinn: Just get the motherfarking vaccine, losers


They will. Almost no one is actually going to stand their ground over this.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Justice Stephen Breyer rejected the emergency appeal"

He was on duty and decided not to decide anything. SCOTUS didn't weigh in at all on this.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Y'know, if I was morally* unable to do a fundamental part of my job (like 'take precautions so I don't farking infect people, especially those at their most vulnerable, you farking twats'), I would just...leave that job, or not have taken it in the first place, rather than demand everyone ELSE just deal with it. But then, I'm not a selfish prick of a death cultist.

/*Not that morals have anything to actually do with it. It's just "virtue"-signaling/attention whoring.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

recondite cetacean: "Justice Stephen Breyer rejected the emergency appeal"

He was on duty and decided not to decide anything. SCOTUS didn't weigh in at all on this.


Rejecting an emergency appeal is still a decision.  Not a full court ruling of law decision, but an important decision nonetheless considering this was a statewide action, differing from earlier emergency appeal rejections regarding a city (NY teachers) and university (Indiana university).
 
