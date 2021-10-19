 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WWSB ABC 7)   Well, they could've been loaded   (mysuncoast.com) divider line
23
    More: Dumbass, Crime, Edward William Rodriguez, MADISON COUNTY, parking lot, Gun, MCSO's report, video footage, witness descriptions  
•       •       •

697 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Oct 2021 at 9:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rodriguez then began shouting "get on the ground, y'all are getting robbed," according to MCSO's report. He then stated that he was "high and drunk,"

What's his Fark handle?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pew!

Oh god I didn't mean for it to go off, is everyone ok?
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Napkins?
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rodriguez then began shouting "get on the ground, y'all are getting robbed,"

I guess that's not covered under the First Amendment. Good to know.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's too soon to talk about gun finger control
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Napkins? Pfft, amateur.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stick em up!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The second finger is a curse upon this Waffle House.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always wanted a crime/action movie where all the guns, grenades, and general fighting was done in the style of children playing, but was otherwise completely serious. Complete with when people get shot they do the blood burst fingers when they fall (or explosive motion out the back of their head). Call it "Pew Pew! - Part Pew!"
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...Waffle House located at 145 SE Bandit Street..."

Well, there's your problem.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: It's too soon to talk about gun finger control


Giggity
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: Napkins?


Forget it, he's rolling.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Too bad he didn't meet the gun toting waffle house waitress from last week.
 
Salmon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: [Fark user image 390x390][Fark user image 390x390]


that kind of looks like a penis.
 
Curseyoukhan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Salmon: Raoul Eaton: [Fark user image 390x390][Fark user image 390x390]

that kind of looks like a penis.


That's what she said.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
See No Evil Hear No Evil Shower Scene #2
Youtube OXLAuTcunfA

Sorry about the translation. All I could find.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FatherChaos: [Fark user image 473x486]


Came here for this-
Happy!
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Family Guy Meg Finger Bang
Youtube pobk2mSB_pU
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.