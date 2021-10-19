 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Quick-thinking men unravel their turbans to rescue trapped hikers   (bc.ctvnews.ca) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
An admirable religion in many ways - this and a dedication to community.  I know nothing of their policies toward women, though.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

dionysusaur: An admirable religion in many ways - this and a dedication to community.  I know nothing of their policies toward women, though.


Worse than no religion (in the sense that people won't use religion to denigrate women), but much better than most religions.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

dionysusaur: An admirable religion in many ways - this and a dedication to community.  I know nothing of their policies toward women, though.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Women_i​n​_Sikhism

Looks fairly progressive.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
shakes tiny afab fist
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A turban is about the most massively useful thing an interstellar hitchhiker can have. Partly it has great practical value - you can wrap it around you for warmth as you bound across the cold moons of Jaglan Beta; you can lie on it on the brilliant marble-sanded beaches of Santraginus V, inhaling the heady sea vapours; you can sleep under it beneath the stars which shine so redly on the desert world of Kakrafoon; use it to sail a mini raft down the slow heavy river Moth; wet it for use in hand-to- hand-combat; wrap it round your head to ward off noxious fumes or to avoid the gaze of the Ravenous Bugblatter Beast of Traal (a mindboggingly stupid animal, it assumes that if you can't see it, it can't see you - daft as a bush, but very ravenous); you can wave your turban in emergencies as a distress signal, and of course dry yourself off with it if it still seems to be clean enough.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a Sikh gentleman who works at the gas station up the street from me. Rides his bike to work, whistles to the birds while he's sitting at the pumps which results in some of them landing on his turban and shoulders so he can feed them, and is always cheerful. Just about everyone who stops in regularly chats a bit with him when they are there.
I don't know if he's ever saved anyone with his turban, but I suspect he would.
 
Mock26
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sikh help and ye shall find it.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hats off to the rescuers.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Searching...Sikh and Destroy Rescue!
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
yay them!  this is a very cool story.  i lurve the usual schadenfreude and kittens, but more stories like this would be good too.  :)
 
morg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Exluddite: whistles to the birds while he's sitting at the pumps which results in some of them landing on his turban and shoulders so he can feed them, and is always cheerful


Undercover Disney princess.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"In my Sikh culture, the turban is for that, to help save the life of people who need the help,"

We now know the purpose of the little knife is to trim turban wrap for the wound.

They're decent people and like how their religion says, "you WILL be a good samaritan.  non-negotiable."
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: An admirable religion in many ways - this and a dedication to community.  I know nothing of their policies toward women, though.


Yeah. I don't;know.   Nuns get small grave markers. The priest get giant statues.  Religion is lame. Almost as lame as someone's comment.  But I digress.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Turban or Fez on a saturday night?
 
Salmon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Did the stranded people that got too close to the falls at least get that selfie they desperately needed?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sikhs are pretty Sikh.
 
MBooda
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No women present?
Natale in sud africa. quicksand scene.
Youtube e1dkS_RSV3s
 
kermit_the_frog
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Every Sikh person I've met has been a great human being - generous, honest, and a pleasure to be around. This rescue is entirely consistent with my observations of Sikhs so far.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That is a very cool story
 
Fano
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
THAT IS HOW YOU DO IT !
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Now I'm thinking of adding a turban to my EDC kit.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Do you have to wrap them up every time, or is there a clip-on-tie/pre-wound version available for slackers?
 
