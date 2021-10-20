 Skip to content
(MSN)   U.S. Treasury Department wants to see how much money you sink into hookers and blow   (msn.com)
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It won't effect the wealthy one iota; it will only effect everyone else. I guarantee it.
 
THX 1138
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of it.

All the money.

No regrets.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until they see how we waste the remainder of our money.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans say we've got to protect the wealthy.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hereby declare sovereign citizenship! Seriously though, I need to find a way to continue to shiatpost while still going off the grid completely.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the wealthy are already protected. this effects everyone else.

the wealthy are already protected. this effects everyone else.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On this news, I'm certain to be arrested for money laundering through my local Dairy Queen.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You think I'm going to leave it to my kids so THEY can spend it on hookers and blow?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the wealthy are already protected. this effects everyone else.

the wealthy are already protected. this effects everyone else.


Look how Republicans blatantly lie.
It's in the first line of the article, champ.
The U.S. Treasury is amending a plan to track more Americans' bank accounts to limit tax evasion by the wealthy after the proposal garnered severe pushback from the finance industry and conservative politicians.

I'm sure the finance industry and conservative politicians want to protect poor people from having all their many bank accounts tracked.
Herpa derp!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can only manage maybe a tenth of a Jr in blow.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I pay for all my hookers and blow with personal checks. Looks like I'm farked.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, if they'll stop the guessing game I play every year with the taxes I owe and just send me a bill like every other sane country I might just allow it.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and has pledged not to increase audits on families making less than $400,000.

I guess I'm in the clear.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


The rest, of course, we've squandered
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Begoggle: wantingout: Begoggle: Republicans say we've got to protect the wealthy.

the wealthy are already protected. this effects everyone else.

Look how Republicans blatantly lie.
It's in the first line of the article, champ.
The U.S. Treasury is amending a plan to track more Americans' bank accounts to limit tax evasion by the wealthy after the proposal garnered severe pushback from the finance industry and conservative politicians.

I'm sure the finance industry and conservative politicians want to protect poor people from having all their many bank accounts tracked.
Herpa derp!

so you're really comfortable with the IRS seeing essentially everything you do with your money? This is an absolute invasion of people's right to privacy. They can come up with better method to track down wealthy tax evaders. That is just the excuse being used to implement a new level of surveillance.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hlehmann: It won't effect the wealthy one iota; it will only effect everyone else. I guarantee it.


Of course it won't. They're keeping their wealth stashed away in offshore tax shelters already.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hlehmann: It won't effect the wealthy one iota; it will only effect everyone else. I guarantee it.


sounds like they really don't care how you spend the money

they just want you to pay taxes
 
THX 1138
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My last hooker took travellers checks.  Joke was on her, I reported them lost the day before, so they weren't cashable!  

Though she did do the extra finger-up-the-butt service, and now I that I stiffed her, I can't go back to her anymore.

:(
 
Sofakinbd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clarification:
Politifact explanation

TL;DR:
Proposal calls for an annual snapshot of two numbers for covered accounts: total amount that flowed into an account over a year, and 2) the total amount that flowed out.

There is nothing at the transaction level in the provision, a tax law expert said.

- Sofa
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: and has pledged not to increase audits on families making less than $400,000.

I guess I'm in the clear.


Not unless it's specifically stated in the language. Maybe not even then.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

wantingout: Begoggle: wantingout: Begoggle: Republicans say we've got to protect the wealthy.

the wealthy are already protected. this effects everyone else.

Look how Republicans blatantly lie.
It's in the first line of the article, champ.
The U.S. Treasury is amending a plan to track more Americans' bank accounts to limit tax evasion by the wealthy after the proposal garnered severe pushback from the finance industry and conservative politicians.

I'm sure the finance industry and conservative politicians want to protect poor people from having all their many bank accounts tracked.
Herpa derp!

so you're really comfortable with the IRS seeing essentially everything you do with your money? This is an absolute invasion of people's right to privacy. They can come up with better method to track down wealthy tax evaders. That is just the excuse being used to implement a new level of surveillance.


I think they're after "drug money " to confiscate.
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
wantingout:

so you're really comfortable with the IRS seeing essentially everything you do with your money?

It's not "everything", just sums 10k or greater that aren't associated with your normal income.
 
alienated
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The last hooker I encountered was hitching. I gave her a lift home. She was very low on tp , and that left me in a bad mood.
We had a deal - I give you  lift, you let me use the loo.

2 stars- would not give a lift again.
 
THX 1138
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
More than $10,000 in inflow or outflow in an entire year would include essentially anyone who receives a regular paycheck, pays mortgage or rent, or pretty much lives on the grid, woudln't it?

So, everyone.
 
etoof
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Time to switch to John Wick universe style currency.
 
mrparks
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The wealthy don't care. It's the social climbers, and those who wish they were social climbers who complain.
 
skyotter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If they were smart, they'd be in the hookers and blow business.
 
THX 1138
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Since this is fast becoming a hooker thread, I had a prostitute solicit me recently as I was walking through a busy area of town.

She: "I can be your fantasy!"

Me:  "Yeah?  Because right now I'm fantasizing about how much I don't want to have sex with you.  OH MY GOD IT'S COMING TRUE!"
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
to limit tax evasion by the wealthy

What a complete load of absolute bullshiat.  If they were concerned with the wealthy, they wouldn't care about my petty bank transaction.  It has nothing to do with the wealthy.
 
MaliFinn
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They're just closing the crypto loophole
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Diabolic: I pay for all my hookers and blow with personal checks. Looks like I'm farked.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

PAY TO THE ORDER OF: FLYGUY
 
Azz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh hey l here's an idea. Let's allow congress people and the chairman of the farking fed trade stocks in their personal accounts while using knowledge only they would possess, but that single mother of 4 who just lost her job and set up a gofundme just to feed her kids - - she is the problem.

/fark the IRS. fark Jerome Powell with a fat barbed wire-wrapped dick while we're at it too.
 
alienated
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Azz: Oh hey l here's an idea. Let's allow congress people and the chairman of the farking fed trade stocks in their personal accounts while using knowledge only they would possess, but that single mother of 4 who just lost her job and set up a gofundme just to feed her kids - - she is the problem.

/fark the IRS. fark Jerome Powell with a fat barbed wire-wrapped dick while we're at it too.


Im not rich but if yer hurting - reach out. And eat a snickers. I'm going to bed- its been a very long day. But really- if yer damn dirt poor so much that you feel like throwing shade at the Federal Reserve ....
 
dusty15893
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

hlehmann: It won't effect the wealthy one iota; it will only effect everyone else. I guarantee it.


100X This. The minimum annual threshold for reporting is only $10k....A YEAR. That is a very low number for transferring money to another person on an annual basis. If it was about "the wealthy" avoiding taxes they could bump the annual reporting amoubt up 10 fold and it would make more sense. Really stiggin it to the povs!
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Again, this is for transactions that happen beyond your regular income.

No one at the IRS gives a shiat about your subscription to Bella Poarch's OnlyFans.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The govt sure does hate the lower and middle classes. Almost did a spittake when they originally said anyone with over 600 bucks would be tracked.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Wait until they see how we waste the remainder of our money.


What is this $5 a month charge, citizen?
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: maxandgrinch: Wait until they see how we waste the remainder of our money.

What is this $5 a month charge, citizen?


It's $10 now apparently.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Average person with a job: Spends at least $10,000 on rent = Will flag the system because it's $10,000 or higher.

Rich person with a job: Most likely spends at least $10,000 a year on stuff = Will flag the system because it's $10,000 or higher.

Nothing's really changed. The range check still counts the average person in. Maybe if they say they want to target the super rich, their minimum range should begin with those who spend at least $100,000 on things. The average or middle class person doesn't spend that much a year, only those with millions.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TheJoe03: The govt sure does hate the lower and middle classes. Almost did a spittake when they originally said anyone with over 600 bucks would be tracked.


Well they do steal so much money from the IRS.
 
DayeOfJustice [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wantingout: Begoggle: wantingout: Begoggle: Republicans say we've got to protect the wealthy.

the wealthy are already protected. this effects everyone else.

Look how Republicans blatantly lie.
It's in the first line of the article, champ.
The U.S. Treasury is amending a plan to track more Americans' bank accounts to limit tax evasion by the wealthy after the proposal garnered severe pushback from the finance industry and conservative politicians.

I'm sure the finance industry and conservative politicians want to protect poor people from having all their many bank accounts tracked.
Herpa derp!

so you're really comfortable with the IRS seeing essentially everything you do with your money? This is an absolute invasion of people's right to privacy. They can come up with better method to track down wealthy tax evaders. That is just the excuse being used to implement a new level of surveillance.


The treasury already has access to see transactions over 10 grand, just not the IRS specifically. They also already have all your income info even before you file taxes. This just new law would include outflows in that amount as well. Also, the government can already get that info usually without a warrant. This mostly due to laws against money-laundering.

/worked at the treasury for 6 and a half years
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Diabolic: I pay for all my hookers and blow with personal checks. Looks like I'm farked.


We found Jerry Springer's Fark account!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.