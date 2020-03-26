 Skip to content
(Twitter)   CNN's John King reveals his MS diagnosis in the latest communist plot to get more people vaccinated   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
phoenixdan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wasn't sure what Microsoft had to do with this story.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phoenixdan: I wasn't sure what Microsoft had to do with this story.


Obviously you're not part of the magnetic 5G network.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My oldest brother has MS and works at a CVS.  He might need hazard pay
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Hendawg: My oldest brother has MS and works at a CVS.  He might need hazard pay


And some vowels.
 
Nytfall
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I have MS. It does not put you at a higher risk for covid
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Way to hog the sclerosis.  I had to go three towns over and get told it was one sclerosis to a customer and no, you can't walk out and walk back for seconds.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I have a friend in her fifties who has MS. She's already gotten her booster.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's often horrible for men to contract diseases that women commonly get. Get well soon!
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nytfall: I have MS. It does not put you at a higher risk for covid


Tell that to all the other people with MS who were first in line to get boosters as directed by their doctors.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Need to Know: MS and the Battlefield of the Immune System
https://multiplesclerosisnewstoday.co​m​› 2020/03/17
Mar 26, 2020 - MS itself does not make immunocompromised. In fact, MS causes your immune system to go into overdrive and attack the myelin of the nerves.

so he lied or is stupid about himself.
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WTP 2: Need to Know: MS and the Battlefield of the Immune System
https://multiplesclerosisnewstoday.com​› 2020/03/17
Mar 26, 2020 - MS itself does not make immunocompromised. In fact, MS causes your immune system to go into overdrive and attack the myelin of the nerves.

so he lied or is stupid about himself.


Yes, and some of the medications that are given to MS patients then slow down the immune system, causing the patient to be immunocompromised to an extent.  Same with lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's and colitis, and many other autoimmune diseases.
 
woodjf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Gooch: It's often horrible for men to contract diseases that women commonly get. Get well soon!


Wtf 😳
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nytfall: I have MS. It does not put you at a higher risk for covid


Some nuance is needed:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SplittingAces: I have a friend in her fifties who has MS. She's already gotten her booster.


My mom and youngest sister both have MS; they got their boosters as soon as they could.
 
