(MSN)   Church leaders tell their churches there is no excuse to not to get the vaccine. No, not those churches. Or those. Not the horse and buggy ones either, but close   (msn.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Vaccination, Vaccine, religious exemptions, COVID-19 vaccine, confessional statements, Dave Baxter, Mennonite Church Canada, type of exemption  
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gotta be the Mennonites then.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Not to be confused with the Mennenites, who worship men's toiletries.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Getting two shots? That's for Quakers!
 
TheManofPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hitchin' up the buggin
Churnin' lots of butter
Got the vax on Monday
3 weeks get another
 
WassamattaU
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mennen.

For mennen.

And womennen.

/can't find commercial on youtube
 
