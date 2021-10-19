 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Man arrested for doing 48mph...on a skateboard   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Got an awesome selfie after being pulled over for speeding on my mountain bike, officer with my license in hand and bubblegum bar flashing, will post if i can find
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he doing it while listening to "The Power of Love" by Huey Lewis & The News?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Class A - speed!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: Got an awesome selfie after being pulled over for speeding on my mountain bike, officer with my license in hand and bubblegum bar flashing, will post if i can find


I once got my bike up to 35mph.  Wide, straight, steep downhill with no pedestrians and plenty of flat track to slow down.  NFW I'd ever do it again.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Man arrested for doing 48mph..and all that jive
 
foo monkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: Got an awesome selfie after being pulled over for speeding on my mountain bike, officer with my license in hand and bubblegum bar flashing, will post if i can find


Wait, did you get a ticket?  Did the put points on your automobile license?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wait, that song's called "Power of Love"? I thought it was "Tower of Love".

My tower of love is a curious thing
Make a one man weep, make another man sing

... I mean, the rest of the lyrics work pretty well on that theme:
Tougher than diamonds, rich like cream
Stronger and harder than a bad girl's dream
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He had class A and class B? Classy guy.
 
shamen123
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Typical mirror twaddle. TFA quotes police saying it had a top speed of 48mph, not that the rider was doing that. The rider was swerving around pedestrians (no easy feat in any vehicle at 48mph, I'd wager)

Generally uk police leave electric skateboarders alone of they are not endangering anyone, not riding like a twat and have decent safety gear.
 
Anubislg
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Once hit 50MPH going downhill on a normal bicycle.

Kept up with traffic, which was weird for everyone involved. Never did it again since afterwards I did the mental math on what wiping out at that speed would do. Oh to be a teenager!
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: Class A - speed!


Go Speed Racer!
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 minute ago  
used to take my skateboard to school every day. the first half mile was a good 30 degree grade, no way to do switchbacks without crashing. so i'd
 
