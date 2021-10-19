 Skip to content
 
(WABI Bangor)   The TSA says throwing knives are not allowed in the cabin of an airplane, balls to be fondled as usual before boarding   (wabi.tv) divider line
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assholes don't need weapons to assault the flight crew, unfortunately.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$10.00 says this person had an 80lbs duffel they were planning on stuffing in an overhead compartment so the wouldn't have to pay baggage check fees.
 
daffy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If you can't bring nail clippers why would anyone think throwing knives would be ok?
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I used to make them touch my balls for a time when I felt like being a pain in the ass

/I don't think that's how that's supposed to go
//I'll come in again
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What about nunchucks and throwing stars?
 
The Fireman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Real ninjas check bags.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
But... my freedoms?
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Seems like it'd be faster to list the types of knives that are allowed in the cabin of an airplane.
 
Jubal Harshaw Sr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So aome security theater actor has a new set of throwing knives? https://media.tenor.com/images/9e5a86f​2042d13cb054e3defe58bac21/tenor.gif
 
