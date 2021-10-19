 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   A home rented on VRBO, Made some of the neighbors loco. They warned them to leave, Wrote that they would grieve, Go back to Kansas in toto   (abc7.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why would you slash their tires if you want them to leave?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the funniest thing about rhyme schemes
If you use them you've got to be wise, see?
'Cuz to fark up the meter
Means you're naught but a cheater
And your readers just won't be able to get past the fact that it sounds all farked up. Oui?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Why would you slash their tires if you want them to leave?



i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If the community, having already denied the homeowner a permit for short-term rentals, needs to get a summons for the homeowner to court and an injunction through court against this.  If the community's laws have fines for continuing to defy the lack of license then they need to impose those fines.

It would not surprise me if no one in the community ever thought that someone would defy the rules, so there are no actual penalties codified.
 
Salmon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's one of those, "everyone involved is an asshole" stories.

Glad it gave the renters something to post on their blog though!

Super glad...
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Why would you slash their tires if you want them to leave?


Do you guys have a better plan?

/Dee, we need a knife!
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size


Except for the slashing tires of someone who you clearly want to LEAVE part, that's just dumb.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Why would you slash their tires if you want them to leave?


...because people are stupid.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Why would you slash their tires if you want them to leave?


Pretty sure the "message" was for the current Homeowners.  Neighbors want THEM to leave as they were denied a permit to rent it out but continue to do so anyways.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The vandalism is unwarranted, and the vandal should be held to account.

Short term rentals do fark up a neighborhood though. There are a few in my mom's neighborhood, and they treat the neighborhood like a resort. Leaving garbage everywhere, loud parties, relieving themselves over the neighbor's bulkhead. It's become a real problem.

One of the neighbors got signs that say, "Neighborhoods are for Neighbors, not Vacation Rentals"

One of the rental owners said her guests didn't feel welcome because of the signs. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
special20
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
...but did they see the handwriting on the wall?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Salmon: It's one of those, "everyone involved is an asshole" stories.


I'm failing to see how the renters were assholes here
 
special20
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Loris: The vandalism is unwarranted, and the vandal should be held to account.

Short term rentals do fark up a neighborhood though. There are a few in my mom's neighborhood, and they treat the neighborhood like a resort. Leaving garbage everywhere, loud parties, relieving themselves over the neighbor's bulkhead. It's become a real problem.

One of the neighbors got signs that say, "Neighborhoods are for Neighbors, not Vacation Rentals"

One of the rental owners said her guests didn't feel welcome because of the signs. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯


One of the neighbors should go live in a damned HOA then.
 
SLOBODAN
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"No and I hope someone does," Neal said. "It's appalling. There's no one that can justify spray painting and pumping tires."

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Salmon: It's one of those, "everyone involved is an asshole" stories.

I'm failing to see how the renters were assholes here


Did you NOT see that ugly-assed van?
 
TWX
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

special20: Loris: The vandalism is unwarranted, and the vandal should be held to account.

Short term rentals do fark up a neighborhood though. There are a few in my mom's neighborhood, and they treat the neighborhood like a resort. Leaving garbage everywhere, loud parties, relieving themselves over the neighbor's bulkhead. It's become a real problem.

One of the neighbors got signs that say, "Neighborhoods are for Neighbors, not Vacation Rentals"

One of the rental owners said her guests didn't feel welcome because of the signs. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

One of the neighbors should go live in a damned HOA then.


You do know that neighborhoods can have legally-binding Covenants, Codes, and Restrictions without having an HOA, and that both those CC&Rs and general municipal laws governing property usage are enforceable without an HOA, right?

/had to help shut-down an attempt to convert a single-family home into rental apartments in the neighborhood
//dug up the 40+ year old CC&Rs that defined each lot as being only single-family
///and the city denied the new owner all applied-for permits
 
Subtonic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

special20: Loris: The vandalism is unwarranted, and the vandal should be held to account.

Short term rentals do fark up a neighborhood though. There are a few in my mom's neighborhood, and they treat the neighborhood like a resort. Leaving garbage everywhere, loud parties, relieving themselves over the neighbor's bulkhead. It's become a real problem.

One of the neighbors got signs that say, "Neighborhoods are for Neighbors, not Vacation Rentals"

One of the rental owners said her guests didn't feel welcome because of the signs. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

One of the neighbors should go live in a damned HOA then.


Plenty of HOAs permit STRs. But they get a cut. Pays for things dues don't from the increased use. I even made an overlay district for this focused on two large subdivisions. These are second home neighborhoods traditionally so, as long as some frat boy doesn't die and it's just families everybody is happy. But you never hear about that, just party houses. But they really do screw everyone. Get your ordinances on the books, make it easy to comply, etc.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

special20: johnny_vegas: Salmon: It's one of those, "everyone involved is an asshole" stories.

I'm failing to see how the renters were assholes here

Did you NOT see that ugly-assed van?


Ok, you may have a point
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It sucks living next door to a vacation rental. I owned a house on Little Torch Key FL for almost 20 years and the house right across the canal was a short term vacation rental for about 10 of those years.

I hope you like to stay up late and party, because that is what you will be doing whether you want to or not. Every day, 7 days a farking week for months on end, lots cars coming and going at all hours, loud music, people in the pool at 4am, renters crashing their boat into your boat because they don't know how to drive a farking boat. It never farking ends.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Johnson: beezeltown: Why would you slash their tires if you want them to leave?

Pretty sure the "message" was for the current Homeowners.  Neighbors want THEM to leave as they were denied a permit to rent it out but continue to do so anyways.


If I can have guest on my private party, my neighbor should be able to have guest too. That money exchanges money should not change that right.
JFC.
 
jeremy2020
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: It sucks living next door to a vacation rental. I owned a house on Little Torch Key FL for almost 20 years and the house right across the canal was a short term vacation rental for about 10 of those years.

I hope you like to stay up late and party, because that is what you will be doing whether you want to or not. Every day, 7 days a farking week for months on end, lots cars coming and going at all hours, loud music, people in the pool at 4am, renters crashing their boat into your boat because they don't know how to drive a farking boat. It never farking ends.


Have you tried slashing their tires and painting threatening messages though?
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

special20: One of the neighbors should go live in a damned HOA then.


Vacationers should go to an actual resort where they have staff to clean up after them.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TWX: special20: Loris: The vandalism is unwarranted, and the vandal should be held to account.

Short term rentals do fark up a neighborhood though. There are a few in my mom's neighborhood, and they treat the neighborhood like a resort. Leaving garbage everywhere, loud parties, relieving themselves over the neighbor's bulkhead. It's become a real problem.

One of the neighbors got signs that say, "Neighborhoods are for Neighbors, not Vacation Rentals"

One of the rental owners said her guests didn't feel welcome because of the signs. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

One of the neighbors should go live in a damned HOA then.

You do know that neighborhoods can have legally-binding Covenants, Codes, and Restrictions without having an HOA, and that both those CC&Rs and general municipal laws governing property usage are enforceable without an HOA, right?

/had to help shut-down an attempt to convert a single-family home into rental apartments in the neighborhood
//dug up the 40+ year old CC&Rs that defined each lot as being only single-family
///and the city denied the new owner all applied-for permits


Let's just ignore racist use that kind of stuff block minorities.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: It sucks living next door to a vacation rental. I owned a house on Little Torch Key FL for almost 20 years and the house right across the canal was a short term vacation rental for about 10 of those years.

I hope you like to stay up late and party, because that is what you will be doing whether you want to or not. Every day, 7 days a farking week for months on end, lots cars coming and going at all hours, loud music, people in the pool at 4am, renters crashing their boat into your boat because they don't know how to drive a farking boat. It never farking ends.


None poor people problems.

Odd thing is the Hood sounds about the same.  😆
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: If I can have guest on my private party, my neighbor should be able to have guest too. That money exchanges money should not change that right.
JFC.


If you were my neighbor, and you had loud parties every single night, I'd complain about that as well.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Loris: special20: One of the neighbors should go live in a damned HOA then.

Vacationers should go to an actual resort where they have staff to clean up after them.


Na. Why pay to be robbed?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The real story here is that the vandal actually knows the difference between "your" and "you're."
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: If I can have guest on my private party, my neighbor should be able to have guest too. That money exchanges money should not change that right.
JFC.


If the neighbor would actually be present when the "guests" are there, you might have had a point. When the party gets rowdy, you can go talk to your neighbor. Most people want to be on good terms with their neighbors.

But if the "neighbor" doesn't actually live there and use the house to run an unlicensed resort, well - that mechanism doesn't work any more, does it?

That is how you turn neighborhoods in attractive areas into Party City. And it's not OK, because it interferes with those who merely want to live there.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: It sucks living next door to a vacation rental. I owned a house on Little Torch Key FL for almost 20 years and the house right across the canal was a short term vacation rental for about 10 of those years.

I hope you like to stay up late and party, because that is what you will be doing whether you want to or not. Every day, 7 days a farking week for months on end, lots cars coming and going at all hours, loud music, people in the pool at 4am, renters crashing their boat into your boat because they don't know how to drive a farking boat. It never farking ends.


That sounds awful.  Bad neighbors are one of my home ownership nightmares.
 
0z79
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: beezeltown: Why would you slash their tires if you want them to leave?

...because people are stupid.


Or malice aforethought. Take away their means to leave, so you have an excuse to escalate when they don't leave.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Why would you slash their tires if you want them to leave?


They have to run the mountain people gauntlet.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: The real story here is that the vandal actually knows the difference between "your" and "you're."


must be a Farker.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Salmon: It's one of those, "everyone involved is an asshole" stories.

I'm failing to see how the renters were assholes here


Well they're from Kansas so there is an excellentchance they were flying Trump 2020 flags off that van.
 
Salmon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Salmon: It's one of those, "everyone involved is an asshole" stories.

I'm failing to see how the renters were assholes here


they have a blog.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The owner could burn the place down, let people assume it must have been angry neighbors....pocket the insurance money (especially with these over inflated values), and leave the neighbors with a smoking hole in the ground for someone else to rebuild.

/this post for comedic purposes only, not actually suggesting or endorsing a criminal act
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DanInKansas: johnny_vegas: Salmon: It's one of those, "everyone involved is an asshole" stories.

I'm failing to see how the renters were assholes here

Well they're from Kansas so there is an excellentchance they were flying Trump 2020 flags off that van.


But...you'refrom...hmmmmm.
 
