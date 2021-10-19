 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   MD-87 charter flight to Game 4 of ALCS between Red Sox and Astros crashes on takeoff from Houston Executive airport. 21 people on board escape with only 2 minor injuries. No word if passengers will still try and make the game   (wcvb.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Major League Baseball, Atlanta Braves, Waller County, Texas, Texas Department of Public Safety, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Boston, The Game  
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is now how the Astros signal an incoming curveball.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeesh, an MD-87? The last one was made in 1992. I wouldn't have been eager to get on that plane.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Minor injuries? Better put them down like horses with broken legs. Its the bootstrappy Texas way.
 
TWX
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Since this was not the team's chartered flight I don't really give a damn about the personal stories of the passengers outside of what's relevant to the crash.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Why would they? They've suffered enough already.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The images of the crash look wildly inconsistent with a 100% survival rate.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
CSB time!

My folks had a couple friends who flew from their farms.  (little Cessnas and Pipers).  One day one friend went over and borrowed another friend's plane so him and some buddies could make a hop to Cedar Falls to watch the UNI Panthers game.

Plane had a power loss right after takeoff, clipped some lines across the road, and stopped on its lid in a bean field.  Pilot tapes a note to the owner's door best summed up as "oops!" and they drive to the game in a car.
 
hammettman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Minor injuries?  Good thing they didn't get called up to the majors.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Yeesh, an MD-87? The last one was made in 1992. I wouldn't have been eager to get on that plane.


First reaction: Are passenger airlines still flying these farking things?  (Answer is no; this is a privately owned jet.)

Second reaction: No fatalities?  Wow.  (It never really got off the ground and just crashed into the fence and shiat at the end of the runway.)
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uncle Pooky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: The images of the crash look wildly inconsistent with a 100% survival rate.


Boy, this. That plane looked absolutely f**ked.
 
A10Mechanic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Clearly the passengers didn't chant Sky Bird! Sky Bird! as the pilot screamed "bend to my will metal sky bird and take us to the big blueness".
 
Geotpf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: The images of the crash look wildly inconsistent with a 100% survival rate.


I think it was crash then escape then fire.  Makes sense since it apparently never left the ground.  Also, since it never left the ground, the crash was probably not super violent (more like a car crash than a thing falling out of the sky).
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Geotpf: (It never really got off the ground and just crashed into the fence and shiat at the end of the runway.)


Really?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

A10Mechanic: Clearly the passengers didn't chant Sky Bird! Sky Bird! as the pilot screamed "bend to my will metal sky bird and take us to the big blueness".


But I'm sure there cockpit alarm was going WHOOP WHOOP PULL UP WHOOP WHOOP PULL UP
 
Geotpf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Geotpf: (It never really got off the ground and just crashed into the fence and shiat at the end of the runway.)

Really?


From the farking article:

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Stephen Woodard said the plane had trouble on takeoff and did not leave the ground before skidding to a stop and catching fire just after 10 a.m. central time.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Geotpf: ImpendingCynic: Yeesh, an MD-87? The last one was made in 1992. I wouldn't have been eager to get on that plane.

First reaction: Are passenger airlines still flying these farking things?  (Answer is no; this is a privately owned jet.)

Second reaction: No fatalities?  Wow.  (It never really got off the ground and just crashed into the fence and shiat at the end of the runway.)


But they were flying some variants recently.  I was stuck on some MD-8x between Dallas and Tulsa a few years back.  American Airlines didn't retire the MD-80 until late 2019
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Are passenger airlines still flying these farking things?


American was to operate them through 2024 but they accelerated their retirement. The pandemic helped - Delta was flying them in 2020.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Two people were taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

No surprise. Minors can be pretty dangerous.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Geotpf: GrinzGrimly: The images of the crash look wildly inconsistent with a 100% survival rate.

I think it was crash then escape then fire.  Makes sense since it apparently never left the ground.  Also, since it never left the ground, the crash was probably not super violent (more like a car crash than a thing falling out of the sky).


Oh whew!  Only like a car crash...good thing nobody dies in those!

/I know what you mean, I'm just joshing
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Geotpf: waxbeans: Geotpf: (It never really got off the ground and just crashed into the fence and shiat at the end of the runway.)

Really?

From the farking article:

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Stephen Woodard said the plane had trouble on takeoff and did not leave the ground before skidding to a stop and catching fire just after 10 a.m. central time.


So it wasn't actually a plane crash, it was a dildo-shaped bus crash.
 
rfenster
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Were they planning on MD-2020 for the flight home?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Here was the plane on better days:

simpleflying.comView Full Size


Also:

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Yeesh, an MD-87? The last one was made in 1992. I wouldn't have been eager to get on that plane.


I'm trying to figure out why a MLB club is chartering jets older than me to fly in. I guess they are strapped for cash?
 
rfenster
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wow--that plane is toast.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the incident in Waller County, which is not too far from the Houston Executive Airport.

Houston Executive is entirely within Waller County BTW. Would have been impressive as hell for a plane to take off from that airport, never get airborne, and end up in a different county.
 
REO-Weedwagon [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
maybe on board was the douchebag rich guy who buys a front row seat to big games and wears the neon orange Marlins jersey, and maybe he's too injured to attend tonight's game that does not, and I can't state this more clearly, does not feature the Marlins
 
wxboy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: ImpendingCynic: Yeesh, an MD-87? The last one was made in 1992. I wouldn't have been eager to get on that plane.

I'm trying to figure out why a MLB club is chartering jets older than me to fly in. I guess they are strapped for cash?


My understanding from a thread on another site is that it was just a rich guy and his friends who are fans of the team, and no actual connection to the team itself.
 
robodog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I wonder if they had an engine out event after V1, or if the pilot really messed up. It will be interesting to read the NTSB report on this one (actually now that Mayday: Air Disaster is available on YouTube I've been getting LOTS of NTSB report entertainment).
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Geotpf: waxbeans: Geotpf: (It never really got off the ground and just crashed into the fence and shiat at the end of the runway.)

Really?

From the farking article:

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Stephen Woodard said the plane had trouble on takeoff and did not leave the ground before skidding to a stop and catching fire just after 10 a.m. central time.


Wait. Should a sudden stop result in a fire? Is that typical? Are planes Ford Pintos?
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No word if passengers will still try and make the game

Seriously, isn't that how Final Destination started???
 
Geotpf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wait. Should a sudden stop result in a fire? Is that typical? Are planes Ford Pintos?


Their engines are, after it eats a tree.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wxboy: My understanding from a thread on another site is that it was just a rich guy and his friends who are fans of the team, and no actual connection to the team itself.


I misread that headline. But it would seem the bolded item above and chartering an MD87 are diametric opposites.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wxboy: 137 Is An Excellent Time: ImpendingCynic: Yeesh, an MD-87? The last one was made in 1992. I wouldn't have been eager to get on that plane.

I'm trying to figure out why a MLB club is chartering jets older than me to fly in. I guess they are strapped for cash?

My understanding from a thread on another site is that it was just a rich guy and his friends who are fans of the team, and no actual connection to the team itself.


Haha. Rich guy almost died. Bummer. Maybe next time.
I kid.
/
Only a little.
//
Eat the rich 😋
 
wxboy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

robodog: I wonder if they had an engine out event after V1, or if the pilot really messed up. It will be interesting to read the NTSB report on this one (actually now that Mayday: Air Disaster is available on YouTube I've been getting LOTS of NTSB report entertainment).


Some possible analogues include:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amerist​a​r_Charters_Flight_9363 in which high winds the night before damaged a control surface and it wasn't noticed until the takeoff roll, and

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spanair​_​Flight_5022 among others, in which the pilots forgot to extend the flaps.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Geotpf: waxbeans: Wait. Should a sudden stop result in a fire? Is that typical? Are planes Ford Pintos?

Their engines are, after it eats a tree.


Also why everybody survived.  Plane crashes, everybody is tossed around a bit but cabin is intact.  They get out before the fire goes from the engines on the wings to the cabin.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

wxboy: 137 Is An Excellent Time: ImpendingCynic: Yeesh, an MD-87? The last one was made in 1992. I wouldn't have been eager to get on that plane.

I'm trying to figure out why a MLB club is chartering jets older than me to fly in. I guess they are strapped for cash?

My understanding from a thread on another site is that it was just a rich guy and his friends who are fans of the team, and no actual connection to the team itself.


So basically what you are saying is the destination had no impact on the story in any way, but subby included it to get a free green on an otherwise somewhat boring "old plane goes fwoosh but everyone got out" story
 
Geotpf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: wxboy: My understanding from a thread on another site is that it was just a rich guy and his friends who are fans of the team, and no actual connection to the team itself.

I misread that headline. But it would seem the bolded item above and chartering an MD87 are diametric opposites.


https://abc13.com/aviation-accident-a​n​d-incident-houston-waller-county-plane​-crash-today/11143371/

J. Alan Kent, Flair Builders corporate executive, is one of the 21 people on board when it crashed.

...

Eyewitness News has also learned the plane is registered under the name of J. Alan Kent, who is the corporate owner of Flair Builders, a Houston-based custom homebuilder.

ABC13 reached out to Flair Builders, who confirmed the incident with Kent on board at the time. Two sources additionally confirm that the plane was headed to Boston for a trip to the AL Championship Series games. The destination was confirmed by DPS.
 
robodog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hmm, just read the comments at Blancolirio channel and it looks like the plane was likely completely full on fuel, still should have been able to reject a takeoff before V1 but it puts it much closer to the edge of the performance envelope leaving a lot less room for a pilot screwup. Very glad everyone made it off alive and mostly unhurt, runway excursions don't end like that very often, especially ones that completely gut the plane.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Geotpf: waxbeans: Geotpf: (It never really got off the ground and just crashed into the fence and shiat at the end of the runway.)

Really?

From the farking article:

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Stephen Woodard said the plane had trouble on takeoff and did not leave the ground before skidding to a stop and catching fire just after 10 a.m. central time.

Wait. Should a sudden stop result in a fire? Is that typical? Are planes Ford Pintos?


If the pilots lock up the brakes trying to stay on the runway, they can generate so much heat that they catch fire.   If that happens at a major airport, the fire crew usually gets there before the whole plane burns down.   But we don't know how long it took crews to get here.  Also, they went offroading and through a fence.   If debris punctured a wing tank that could cause a wheel fire to spread quick.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Geotpf: 137 Is An Excellent Time: wxboy: My understanding from a thread on another site is that it was just a rich guy and his friends who are fans of the team, and no actual connection to the team itself.

I misread that headline. But it would seem the bolded item above and chartering an MD87 are diametric opposites.

https://abc13.com/aviation-accident-an​d-incident-houston-waller-county-plane​-crash-today/11143371/

J. Alan Kent, Flair Builders corporate executive, is one of the 21 people on board when it crashed.

...

Eyewitness News has also learned the plane is registered under the name of J. Alan Kent, who is the corporate owner of Flair Builders, a Houston-based custom homebuilder.

ABC13 reached out to Flair Builders, who confirmed the incident with Kent on board at the time. Two sources additionally confirm that the plane was headed to Boston for a trip to the AL Championship Series games. The destination was confirmed by DPS.


Oh, and check out the bottom video on that link.  It shows tire tracks that go from the end of the runway through some nicely mowed grass until eventually they go through some bushes and shiat and then I'm sure an engine ate a giant bush and then boom.
 
Dryad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Warthog: Here was the plane on better days:

[simpleflying.com image 850x566]

Also:

[i.kym-cdn.com image 586x668]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
