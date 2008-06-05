 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(IFL Science)   Sequel to Big Bang Theory Announced   (iflscience.com) divider line
51
    More: Interesting, Serotonin, Psychedelic drug, Psilocybin, Psilocybin mushrooms, Fungus, Scientific method, early hominin, modern human  
•       •       •

1619 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 19 Oct 2021 at 3:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Stoned Hominids" just does not roll off the tongue.

Like a half-digested fungus.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't read all of that, but it sounds like the authors were doing some special pleading.  "We know mushrooms can treat certain mental disorders in certain cases, and they also contain chemicals people use for mental processes - so the only way humans could have evolved is to have been scarfing down mushrooms like Phish concert attendees."  Well, (1) you looked at one possible mechanism and deemed it the only cause by fiat, (2) if mushrooms were that essential to human development, we ought to be so hardwired to consume them as our primary food that they would be the most abundant agricultural product ever, and (3) Phish fans should be solving cryptographic prime factoring almost instantaneously.  At least (2) and (3) are manifestly not true, and you need to show actual evidence beyond a nice just-so story to prove (1).
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bill Hicks - The stoned ape- theory in 3 minutes
Youtube hreGAxAjt1c
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wired.comView Full Size
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "this highly speculative hypothesis has no hard supporting evidence..."

And that's all you need to know.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...the challenge of survival created a need for greater intelligence, cooperative communications, and social learning.

So 'shroom tripping for cavemen was sort of like Facebook but in reverse?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"I'm starring in what..?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
More of a wet fart, really
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The writers for Big Bang Theory may as well have been apes.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hey man that skips a lot of steps; we haven't even watched "Epoch of Reionization" yet.
 
Eravior
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

phalamir: I didn't read all of that, but it sounds like the authors were doing some special pleading.  "We know mushrooms can treat certain mental disorders in certain cases, and they also contain chemicals people use for mental processes - so the only way humans could have evolved is to have been scarfing down mushrooms like Phish concert attendees."  Well, (1) you looked at one possible mechanism and deemed it the only cause by fiat, (2) if mushrooms were that essential to human development, we ought to be so hardwired to consume them as our primary food that they would be the most abundant agricultural product ever, and (3) Phish fans should be solving cryptographic prime factoring almost instantaneously.  At least (2) and (3) are manifestly not true, and you need to show actual evidence beyond a nice just-so story to prove (1).


I think the only way we can settle this is to get chimps and gorillas really high and record videos of the results.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It worked for me.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
McKenna had some goofball ideas. This was one of them.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yeah hippies have been spouting this story for ages. My favorite is that the Bible is translated incorrectly and the apple of the tree of knowledge referred not to an "apple" put to the fruit under the tree aka mushrooms and that the psychedelic experience caused by psilocybin is the true "apple of knowledge." So the snake (on the ground) should us the "fruit of the tree" mushrooms and that's how humanity gained the knowledge of good and evil. It's a good STORY.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
While all of this may sound plausible, the fact remains that there is no solid evidence proving that early hominins consumed mind-altering substances.


Sounds like a grant proposal in the making.

Give me 100k, a dozen chimps and half a ton of fresh psylocybin.
 
Ishkur
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've met a lot of hippies in my time who have been suggesting shiat like this for decades.

/stfu and enjoy the psy trance
 
DRTFA
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: While all of this may sound plausible, the fact remains that there is no solid evidence proving that early hominins consumed mind-altering substances.


Sounds like a grant proposal in the making.

Give me 100k, a dozen chimps and half a ton of fresh psylocybin.


Isn't that how Family Guy is written?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

thanksagainandagain: McKenna had some goofball ideas. This was one of them.


I dunno - the notion that agriculture grew out of a desire for regular access to intoxicants (religious significance) carries more weight for me than growing staple crops.

After that, it makes sense to start growing community and food.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: The writers for Big Bang Theory may as well have been apes.


You probably didn't like Dennis Miller on Monday Night Football either, did you?
 
Ishkur
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Also: The theory doesn't fly when it's pointed out that animals also eat psychedelic mushrooms in abundance (and fermented fruit -- they enjoy them, and actively seek them out a lot of the time) and didn't acquire anywhere near the neurological advances that humans did.

But I do like the anthropological theory that agriculture was developed specifically so humans could make beer.
 
rogue49
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So what they claimed about LSD back when

What's the new "enlightener"?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Snapper Carr: While all of this may sound plausible, the fact remains that there is no solid evidence proving that early hominins consumed mind-altering substances.


Sounds like a grant proposal in the making.

Give me 100k, a dozen chimps and half a ton of fresh psylocybin.

Isn't that how Family Guy is written?


I thought they used manatees.  What gets a watercow high?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's just Tree-of-life.

Or so the Pak says.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: Yeah hippies have been spouting this story for ages. My favorite is that the Bible is translated incorrectly and the apple of the tree of knowledge referred not to an "apple" put to the fruit under the tree aka mushrooms and that the psychedelic experience caused by psilocybin is the true "apple of knowledge." So the snake (on the ground) should us the "fruit of the tree" mushrooms and that's how humanity gained the knowledge of good and evil. It's a good STORY.


Uh, you do realize that the story of the garden of Eden is fan-fic, right?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Also: The theory doesn't fly when it's pointed out that animals also eat psychedelic mushrooms in abundance (and fermented fruit -- they enjoy them, and actively seek them out a lot of the time) and didn't acquire anywhere near the neurological advances that humans did.

But I do like the anthropological theory that agriculture was developed specifically so humans could make beer.


Neither had they developed opposable thumbs to advantage themselves of insight, nor cranial volume to accomodate larger cortices.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
static.wixstatic.comView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jackandwater: RTOGUY: The writers for Big Bang Theory may as well have been apes.

You probably didn't like Dennis Miller on Monday Night Football either, did you?


I wouldn't know because I don't watch football.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Snapper Carr: While all of this may sound plausible, the fact remains that there is no solid evidence proving that early hominins consumed mind-altering substances.


Sounds like a grant proposal in the making.

Give me 100k, a dozen chimps and half a ton of fresh psylocybin.

Isn't that how Family Guy is written?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
MAYBE psyc's promoted certain human *advancements*... but the notion that these compounds changed something so fundamental that it kickstarted species-wide evolution?  Gotta be pert near shroomed to the gills to hold onto that theory.

It's one step away from ancient farking astronauts.

No extra-special mechanism is needed to go from our common ancestor to us.  Hell, certain other primate species are believed to be entering their own kind of 'stone-age'.  It's being looked into, anyway, as we observe more tool use and larger community sizes.  And the answer to the question of why no other primate species has managed to do what we did, I point to the fact that we keep farking murdering them.  If we "came of age" in an environment that was being completely destroyed by the very existence of a more advanced species, I dare say we would be LUCKY to be banging rocks together by now.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's something we likely won't ever be able to prove or disprove unless we force it to happen on some other primate manually(unlikely since millions of years of evolution cannot be accelerated in such a fashion and computer modeling would be purely speculative and biased by those making the model)
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: While all of this may sound plausible, the fact remains that there is no solid evidence proving that early hominins consumed mind-altering substances.


Sounds like a grant proposal in the making.

Give me 100k, a dozen chimps and half a ton of fresh psylocybin.


Just make sure to be really, really thorough when scoping out possible test locations...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
BeesNuts:

Feedback can have near-magical effects. Some of them wildly unpredictable.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: DRTFA: Snapper Carr: While all of this may sound plausible, the fact remains that there is no solid evidence proving that early hominins consumed mind-altering substances.


Sounds like a grant proposal in the making.

Give me 100k, a dozen chimps and half a ton of fresh psylocybin.

Isn't that how Family Guy is written?

th.bing.comView Full Size

I thought they used manatees.  What gets a watercow high?

life, baby.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MagicBoris: Snapper Carr: While all of this may sound plausible, the fact remains that there is no solid evidence proving that early hominins consumed mind-altering substances.


Sounds like a grant proposal in the making.

Give me 100k, a dozen chimps and half a ton of fresh psylocybin.

Just make sure to be really, really thorough when scoping out possible test locations...

[Fark user image image 500x482]


An arts and crafts show sounds perfect
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ishkur: I've met a lot of hippies in my time who have been suggesting shiat like this for decades.

/stfu and enjoy the psy trance


PSY-TRANCE ◉ Tiësto - The Business (2ContexX & Lewii Remix)
Youtube 7_ipnvvmbnE
 
Iczer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

phalamir: I didn't read all of that, but it sounds like the authors were doing some special pleading.  "We know mushrooms can treat certain mental disorders in certain cases, and they also contain chemicals people use for mental processes - so the only way humans could have evolved is to have been scarfing down mushrooms like Phish concert attendees."  Well, (1) you looked at one possible mechanism and deemed it the only cause by fiat, (2) if mushrooms were that essential to human development, we ought to be so hardwired to consume them as our primary food that they would be the most abundant agricultural product ever, and (3) Phish fans should be solving cryptographic prime factoring almost instantaneously.  At least (2) and (3) are manifestly not true, and you need to show actual evidence beyond a nice just-so story to prove (1).


What if... and keep with me here... what if #3 actually is true and we just can't understand the steady stream of universal answers coming from their mouths because we're not smart enough?

/woah
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

phalamir: I didn't read all of that, but it sounds like the authors were doing some special pleading.  "We know mushrooms can treat certain mental disorders in certain cases, and they also contain chemicals people use for mental processes - so the only way humans could have evolved is to have been scarfing down mushrooms like Phish concert attendees."  Well, (1) you looked at one possible mechanism and deemed it the only cause by fiat, (2) if mushrooms were that essential to human development, we ought to be so hardwired to consume them as our primary food that they would be the most abundant agricultural product ever, and (3) Phish fans should be solving cryptographic prime factoring almost instantaneously.  At least (2) and (3) are manifestly not true, and you need to show actual evidence beyond a nice just-so story to prove (1).


Yeah, I love me some mushrooms, but that sounded like something someone would come up with after eating mushrooms.

Psilocybin is great. But just like weed, people are trying to give them magical properties when the ones they have are plenty.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I mean i'm not a biologist or someone who pretends to know everything about evolution, but i don't see how this would gel with natural selection, unless somehow you tie it to dudes who really got blitzed being able to pass on their traits more likely.

And having toured with the dead and phish, i can tell you, yeah, you might get laid, but society never would have progressed out of the parking lot if that was the case.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: The writers for Big Bang Theory may as well have been apes.


I mean, assuming it was written by people and not some shiatty AI, it was written by apes.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: Yeah hippies have been spouting this story for ages. My favorite is that the Bible is translated incorrectly and the apple of the tree of knowledge referred not to an "apple" put to the fruit under the tree aka mushrooms and that the psychedelic experience caused by psilocybin is the true "apple of knowledge." So the snake (on the ground) should us the "fruit of the tree" mushrooms and that's how humanity gained the knowledge of good and evil. It's a good STORY.


Uh, if Rosie Perez says it was a quince, it was.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: thanksagainandagain: McKenna had some goofball ideas. This was one of them.

I dunno - the notion that agriculture grew out of a desire for regular access to intoxicants (religious significance) carries more weight for me than growing staple crops.

After that, it makes sense to start growing community and food.


I still can't figure out how they knew to grow grain to make booze. All the stuff I can find says that beer production began I'm 5000 BCE but we've only known how it works for about 200 years.

Like did somebody find some grain that had mouldered and fermented and think, "yeah, ill just eat this mush"?
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, humans have been using cannabis since they first ventured out of Africa and onto the Hindu Kush and alcohol long before that!  As is often said: "a mind once expanded never returns to its original state"  So who knows what else may have influenced the development of complex language, tool usage and an expanded cranium!  Unfortunately, it probably also gave us religion and sociopaths such as our ex-Dear Leader so nothing good ever comes without an expansion of evil.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jackandwater: RTOGUY: The writers for Big Bang Theory may as well have been apes.

You probably didn't like Dennis Miller on Monday Night Football either, did you?


Dennis Miller didn't explain the jokes when the laugh track was done.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Also: The theory doesn't fly when it's pointed out that animals also eat psychedelic mushrooms in abundance (and fermented fruit -- they enjoy them, and actively seek them out a lot of the time) and didn't acquire anywhere near the neurological advances that humans did.

But I do like the anthropological theory that agriculture was developed specifically so humans could make beer.


It's been a while since college, but isn't the commonly accepted theory that cooking meat resulted in much better nutrition and allow for more brain development in the species?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Mushrooms (Salt City Orchestra Remix) - Marshall Jefferson vs Noosa Heads
Youtube 2ukQPiA7zJA
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

chitownmike: talkyournonsense: Yeah hippies have been spouting this story for ages. My favorite is that the Bible is translated incorrectly and the apple of the tree of knowledge referred not to an "apple" put to the fruit under the tree aka mushrooms and that the psychedelic experience caused by psilocybin is the true "apple of knowledge." So the snake (on the ground) should us the "fruit of the tree" mushrooms and that's how humanity gained the knowledge of good and evil. It's a good STORY.

Uh, you do realize that the story of the garden of Eden is fan-fic, right?


The story of the garden of eden is a meh story, the talking snake is pretty cool, the fan fic is the hippy version which is far more entertaining imo than the original.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I farking hate "I farking love science!"!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Will it have a grunttrack?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: The writers for Big Bang Theory may as well have been apes.


All humans are apes, dear.
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.