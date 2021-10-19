 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Vatican launches new "click to pray smart eRosary" that claims to tracks user's prayers, but mostly just returns search results for "Fail Gary"   (fox13news.com)
    More: Stupid, Meditation, Prayer, wearable digital rosary, young people, Contemplation, Spirituality, Vatican City, Rosary  
214 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Oct 2021 at 4:20 PM (27 minutes ago)



Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Are christians trying to parody themselves or is this a serious thing?
Because holy balls this is hilarious!
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Are christians trying to parody themselves or is this a serious thing?
Because holy balls this is hilarious!


It's a serious thing for Catholics. You pray the rosary to ask God for a favor and each bead requires a prayer. It's a pain in the ass to keep track of, so anything that makes it easier is probably welcome, particularly for younger people. I also like the option to connect you with someone else who is praying at the same time since most every church in the nation shut down for in person mass last year. Going to mass while watching a YouTube video is hardly interactive.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Full disclosure: the hacker side of my brain wants to take one of those things apart and see what sort of skeevy things this device is really doing.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Full disclosure: the hacker side of my brain wants to take one of those things apart and see what sort of skeevy things this device is really doing.


What if you just find all the prayers?
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hmm. Gary is in the Region, the Region is known for its Catholics and Gary is a kind of penultimate Rust Belt city that has yet to reinvent itself. So, as someone who lived in Indiana for a long time, I can see how it fits.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Full disclosure: the hacker side of my brain wants to take one of those things apart and see what sort of skeevy things this device is really doing.



Boobies will burst from the device and project themselves onto your entire body. That's my prayer.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Are christians trying to parody themselves or is this a serious thing?
Because holy balls this is hilarious!


I'm just waiting for the Vatican to unveil the Buddy Christ.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wait 'til you see the Smart Crucifix! Jesus Christ can monitor your home atmospheric pressure while you monitor it from your smart phone at work! And if you order now, you can receive a free crown of thorns nanny cam to alert you to any un-Christian shenanigans in your holy home. Not available in stores,
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Because holy balls this is hilarious!


Funnied because these are, in fact, holy balls.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Amen.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Are christians trying to parody themselves or is this a serious thing?
Because holy balls this is hilarious!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Needs more blockchain.
 
bughunter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Diabolic: Weaver95: Full disclosure: the hacker side of my brain wants to take one of those things apart and see what sort of skeevy things this device is really doing.


Boobies will burst from the device and project themselves onto your entire body. That's my prayer.


You misspelled buboes.
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bughunter: Diabolic: Weaver95: Full disclosure: the hacker side of my brain wants to take one of those things apart and see what sort of skeevy things this device is really doing.


Boobies will burst from the device and project themselves onto your entire body. That's my prayer.

You misspelled buboes.
[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 342x342]


Hey, I have one of those!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Vtimlin: Weaver95: Full disclosure: the hacker side of my brain wants to take one of those things apart and see what sort of skeevy things this device is really doing.

What if you just find all the prayers?


'Your prayer is important to us. Your prayer is currently 147,722 in queue. If you wish to expedite your prayer request, please click on 'donation', and your prayer will be answered within the next 5 minutes
 
