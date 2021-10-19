 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   With Florida Man behind the wheel, Tesla Model S Plaid takes just six seconds to go from zero to homicide   (jalopnik.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Automobile, English-language films, Local Tampa ABC affiliate WFTS, Vehicular homicide, Tampa, Florida, Tampa Bay Times, Vehicle, David Morse  
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The fact cars are allowed to go this fast is ludicrous.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why was the house going 116 MPH?

The Googles Do Nothing: The fact cars are allowed to go this fast is ludicrous.


I'm not sure how to physically prevent vehicles exceeding a given speed (Say, 75 MPH as a max) without it being a piece of equipment that can be easily modified or removed.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While traveling in a 30 MPH zone, he decided to go 116 instead.

That is what we call a homicidal decision.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly I know he needs to go to jail, but the fact he managed to survive after hitting a house at 116mph is impressive
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: Honestly I know he needs to go to jail, but the fact he managed to survive after hitting a house at 116mph is impressive


Just to end up in prison, hopefully?

Not really impressive.
 
drtgb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fact that it was a Tesla really does not matter. It was the idiot behind the wheel that caused the crash. He could have been driving a Pinto and he would probably manage to crash (though not at 116 mhp... maybe 50?).
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

c.tenor.comView Full Size
The Googles Do Nothing: The fact cars are allowed to go this fast is ludicrous.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: Honestly I know he needs to go to jail, but the fact he managed to survive after hitting a house at 116mph is impressive


Past "Kick start my heart" speed. (custom built bike doing 103)
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tragically, his last words were, "Now you're gonna see this escargot."
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: Honestly I know he needs to go to jail, but the fact he managed to survive after hitting a house at 116mph is impressive


One of his passengers in the car didn't. The dead passenger actually was the owner of the car - who just bought the car that day. The rest got injured, 2 seriously.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drtgb: The fact that it was a Tesla really does not matter. It was the idiot behind the wheel that caused the crash. He could have been driving a Pinto and he would probably manage to crash (though not at 116 mhp... maybe 50?).


If his friend had been driving a Pinto instead of one of the world's fastest production cars, the idiot probably wouldn't have asked for the opportunity to floor it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least a Tesla saves the planet while running down a dog.
 
DHT3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Why was the house going 116 MPH?

The Googles Do Nothing: The fact cars are allowed to go this fast is ludicrous.

I'm not sure how to physically prevent vehicles exceeding a given speed (Say, 75 MPH as a max) without it being a piece of equipment that can be easily modified or removed.


It may actually be a coding issue at this point, especially for a Tesla.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a reason Porsche provides driving schools for their customers.

/ Tesla should look into it
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Xai: Honestly I know he needs to go to jail, but the fact he managed to survive after hitting a house at 116mph is impressive

Just to end up in prison, hopefully?

Not really impressive.


I meant from a sheer physics point of view
 
Katwang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've gone to plaid!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: The fact cars are allowed to go this fast is ludicrous.


images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Why was the house going 116 MPH?

The Googles Do Nothing: The fact cars are allowed to go this fast is ludicrous.

I'm not sure how to physically prevent vehicles exceeding a given speed (Say, 75 MPH as a max) without it being a piece of equipment that can be easily modified or removed.


For something as sophisticated as a Tesla you could probably geofence the "Plaid" performance setting to only be enable on tracks or the Autobahn. The Super Cruise on GM cars uses already geofencing to control where the self driving is enabled, so it wouldn't be unprecedented to have geographically restricted vehicle features.

Sure, you could potentially still hack the car and feed it fake GPS information, but at least it would hopefully keep idiots like this from killing people by being stupid with their new toys.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Why was the house going 116 MPH?

The Googles Do Nothing: The fact cars are allowed to go this fast is ludicrous.

I'm not sure how to physically prevent vehicles exceeding a given speed (Say, 75 MPH as a max) without it being a piece of equipment that can be easily modified or removed.


Well, you couldn't think of it a solution in 37 seconds so there's no point in continuing.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Why was the house going 116 MPH?

The Googles Do Nothing: The fact cars are allowed to go this fast is ludicrous.

I'm not sure how to physically prevent vehicles exceeding a given speed (Say, 75 MPH as a max) without it being a piece of equipment that can be easily modified or removed.


If you outlaw removing governors, only outlaws won't have governors.
 
Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does a Tesla even go 116?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Bootleg: Why was the house going 116 MPH?

The Googles Do Nothing: The fact cars are allowed to go this fast is ludicrous.

I'm not sure how to physically prevent vehicles exceeding a given speed (Say, 75 MPH as a max) without it being a piece of equipment that can be easily modified or removed.

If you outlaw removing governors, only outlaws won't have governors.


I can think of a few governors I'd like to remove...
 
damndirtyape
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB, I used to live one road over from where this happened and routinely took walks in the evening down that road.  It's had a lot of McMansions built around it lately but still not a ton on it so I could see some yahoos doing pulls down it.

Not condoning by any stretch, its 100% residential and extremely poor judgement.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kris_Romm: How does a Tesla even go 116?


Very quickly if you're foolish enough to floor the accelerator pedal in a residential neighborhood. Teslas have tons of acceleration.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
shiat like this happens way too often with supercars straight off the lot. Though usually doesn't end up flying thru a house and killing two people.

/supercar purchases for non-pro drivers should be barred until a mandatory high-level driving class is completed
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: How does a Tesla even go 116?


Uh, Plaid model S is wicked. Current king of the quarter mile among all production vehicles.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: How does a Tesla even go 116?


Oddly, it does.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Bootleg: I'm not sure how to physically prevent vehicles exceeding a given speed (Say, 75 MPH as a max) without it being a piece of equipment that can be easily modified or removed.


Split up the Engine Control Unit (ECU) into flashable and non-flashable portions and put the governor on the non-writable chip. ECUs can be replaced but they're expensive and it voids the warranty. These days, ECUs are all flashable, which is why there's such a huge aftermarket for tunes.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So the owner could have whipped out his phone and put the car into granny mode when his buddy started to get wild behind the wheel but now instead he is pushing up daisies?

/sucks to be that guy
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Last December there was a Tesla crash in my area that killed a couple teenagers. Idiots were doing 120+ and lost control into a culvert, then went airborne
 
hammettman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Xai: Honestly I know he needs to go to jail, but the fact he managed to survive after hitting a house at 116mph is impressive

One of his passengers in the car didn't. The dead passenger actually was the owner of the car - who just bought the car that day. The rest got injured, 2 seriously.


Wonder at what, if any, point during that 16 second journey the car owner thought to himself, "may have been a mistake to let this dumbass drive my car."
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So the owner could have whipped out his phone and put the car into granny mode when his buddy started to get wild behind the wheel but now instead he is pushing up daisies?

/sucks to be that guy


Look on the bright side... Teslas are expensive and he doesn't have to pay off the loan any more.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Last December there was a Tesla crash in my area that killed a couple teenagers. Idiots were doing 120+ and lost control into a culvert, then went airborne


Finally, our flying cars.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

drtgb: The fact that it was a Tesla really does not matter. It was the idiot behind the wheel that caused the crash. He could have been driving a Pinto and he would probably manage to crash (though not at 116 mhp... maybe 50?).


Manning Drive in Palm Harbor is a very short street. A couple of hundred feet at best.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: fragMasterFlash: So the owner could have whipped out his phone and put the car into granny mode when his buddy started to get wild behind the wheel but now instead he is pushing up daisies?

/sucks to be that guy

Look on the bright side... Teslas are expensive and he doesn't have to pay off the loan any more.


I dread the thought of getting in even a minor traffic accident with a Tesla and being sued for far more than my auto policy will cover.

/that reminds me
//time to shop for a new dashboard camera
 
jackandwater
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Never drive faster than your ability.  And know what your car is capable of in a given situation.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: For something as sophisticated as a Tesla you could probably geofence the "Plaid" performance setting to only be enable on tracks or the Autobahn.


The Nissan GT-R has a speed limiter in Japan that is unlocked by the GPS when you're at a race track.

Kris_Romm: How does a Tesla even go 116?


The Plaid will do 0-60 in 2 seconds.  Very impressive.

However, the reviewer I watched (Doug DeMuro if your interested) noted that one of the door handles was already broken on a brand new car.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: There is a reason Porsche provides driving schools for their customers.

/ Tesla should look into it


A friend of mine bought a 1987 911 Targa a while back and let me drive it. I wasn't under any circumstance going to push it. I drove like a grandmother and managed not to wreck it. Gave him back the keys and went on with my day. I saw him a few weeks later, and he said he had wrecked it later that night. Frame is ok, but 12k in bodywork and paint matching.......heheheh...
 
scobee1210
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: shiat like this happens way too often with supercars straight off the lot. Though usually doesn't end up flying thru a house and killing two people.

/supercar purchases for non-pro drivers should be barred until a mandatory high-level driving class is completed


While thats a worthwhile thought, the moron driver was the owner's friend; he would not have taken the course.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

drtgb: The fact that it was a Tesla really does not matter. It was the idiot behind the wheel that caused the crash. He could have been driving a Pinto and he would probably manage to crash (though not at 116 mhp... maybe 50?).


Actually it does matter. Just like it matters that it's a Dodge when some idiot in a hellcat kills people in exactly the same way. Unless you're familiar with cars that accelerate that abruptly it's far too easy to get out of control and deadly.

Given the number of Model S Plaids that have been totaled so far I suspect they will soon cost more to insure per year than they cost to purchase.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Xai: Honestly I know he needs to go to jail, but the fact he managed to survive after hitting a house at 116mph is impressive


TFA says there were three "passengers" going in and four coming out. One was killed and three were injured.
 
covfefe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Waiting for the Bus - Cyanide & Happiness Shorts
Youtube HLI2-kYMUEE
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
116 is not that fast on the freeway.  In a house it is. Please dont drive this fast in a house. Is he vaccinated?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

scobee1210: gameshowhost: shiat like this happens way too often with supercars straight off the lot. Though usually doesn't end up flying thru a house and killing two people.

/supercar purchases for non-pro drivers should be barred until a mandatory high-level driving class is completed

While thats a worthwhile thought, the moron driver was the owner's friend; he would not have taken the course.


Make the owner liable for allowing their dumbass untrained friend behind the wheel.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Mad_Radhu: For something as sophisticated as a Tesla you could probably geofence the "Plaid" performance setting to only be enable on tracks or the Autobahn.

The Nissan GT-R has a speed limiter in Japan that is unlocked by the GPS when you're at a race track.


BUT JAPAN ISN'T A FREE COUNTRY!!1
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: The fact cars are allowed to go this fast is ludicrous.


Eh, 116 in an 85 is too fast, but it's not terribly unreasonable on an empty freeway with excellent visibility and good road conditions.

116 in a 30mph residential area is so incredibly reckless that these fatalities should honestly bring penalties in line with first-degree murder.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Why was the house going 116 MPH?

The Googles Do Nothing: The fact cars are allowed to go this fast is ludicrous.

I'm not sure how to physically prevent vehicles exceeding a given speed (Say, 75 MPH as a max) without it being a piece of equipment that can be easily modified or removed.


Mechanical limitations of design.
Only sell the Prius, trust me when I tell you it can't get out of it's own way.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: The Googles Do Nothing: The fact cars are allowed to go this fast is ludicrous.

Eh, 116 in an 85 is too fast, but it's not terribly unreasonable on an empty freeway with excellent visibility and good road conditions.

116 in a 30mph residential area is so incredibly reckless that these fatalities should honestly bring penalties in line with first-degree murder.


Not only on a street that had a 30 MPH speed limit, he was apparently on this streetthat had a 30 MPH limit (according to somebody in the comments section of the farking article):

i.kinja-img.comView Full Size


Yikes.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: There is a reason Porsche provides driving schools for their customers.

/ Tesla should look into it


Pfft. This AMERICA! were will give over horsepower high performance motorcycles to kids that have never been on a bike in their entire lives etc. Anyone with a big enough checkbook can buy whatever they want and drive it the same day. It is the American way.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: mongbiohazard: fragMasterFlash: So the owner could have whipped out his phone and put the car into granny mode when his buddy started to get wild behind the wheel but now instead he is pushing up daisies?

/sucks to be that guy

Look on the bright side... Teslas are expensive and he doesn't have to pay off the loan any more.

I dread the thought of getting in even a minor traffic accident with a Tesla and being sued for far more than my auto policy will cover.

/that reminds me
//time to shop for a new dashboard camera


First thing I do when I get a car home is wire it up with a dashcam. The last one I bought wasn't too pricey (comparatively speaking with others on the market), and is pretty decent. I don't know if I'd suggest going much cheaper than that. My first couple back in the day were pretty cheap, and they were useless and didn't last long. I don't want to spend $350 on a dashcam, but I think the one I got is a sweet spot between quality and price. The rear camera is a long way to run the wiring, but I like having it. Besides, if you've ever installed an amp and subwoofer in your car it's way easier than that.

And also a wiring kit is a must buy for me now too, no more cig lighter adapters. I also like adding the optional polarized lens covers too - helps a lot with image quality on bright days through the windshield.
 
