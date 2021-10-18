 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 21 Duluth)   Duluth. Duluth. Duluth is on fire   (fox21online.com) divider line
51
    More: Obvious, Firefighting, Rail transport, Homelessness, Minnesota, Rail tracks, Monday evening, Duluth, Minnesota, city's fire department  
•       •       •

1366 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Oct 2021 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fly High Duluth - SNL
Youtube P1x96yIFBz8
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We definitely don't need no water.

Wait, is there cheese there?
 
keiverarrow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How are we so far gone that Duluth of all places has a large homeless population?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the need to run hoses over the train tracks that were still active at the time.


wow
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With no mental health services available where the heck else is a pyromaniac going to hang out?
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a solution that would all but ensure these fires never happen again. We won't do it, because we're a "Christian" nation that thinks it should only help people who "deserve" the help.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a second here, I thought we were talking about Duluth, GA...

we don't have an I-35 going through Duluth...
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well done with the headline, Smitty. You magnificent bastard!
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ almighty. Imagine being homeless in Duluth
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It happened near the Mesaba-Superior Street exit around 6 p.m.

Jar Jar was from Duluth?  Mesa minda blown!
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

keiverarrow: How are we so far gone that Duluth of all places has a large homeless population?


40+ straight years of Reaganomics with no end in sight.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sucks. They have good clothes.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Duluth assistant fire chief, Dennis Edwards, said there was also drug paraphernalia scattered around the homeless encampment that firefighters had to dodge.

Drug paraphernalia doesn't want to burn either, guys.  You're bound to see a bunch of needles running from a fire.  Especially if you're whacked out on goofballs.
 
payattention
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA - No word yet on whether I-35 has suffered from structural damage from the blaze.

Yeah, I am thinking any 'structural damage' would have already been there...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... Did the homeless accidentally set a fire, or was this intentionally set to drive them out?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A crew with Ames Construction that happened to be working in the area helped firefighters by sharing water from their tanker truck. Edwards said their help saved them a lot of time in fighting the fire, while also negating the need to run hoses over the train tracks that were still active at the time.

That time Curly rolled the firehoses in to the street and the trolley ran over them.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: The Duluth assistant fire chief, Dennis Edwards, said there was also drug paraphernalia scattered around the homeless encampment that firefighters had to dodge.

Drug paraphernalia doesn't want to burn either, guys.  You're bound to see a bunch of needles running from a fire.  Especially if you're whacked out on goofballs.


Wow, all these people are on drugs? We should really get them some help, huh.
 
astrochimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think the annual winter freeze would kill all the homeless and feed the gorillas who would also freeze to death when if got slightly colder.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: There is a solution that would all but ensure these fires never happen again. We won't do it, because we're a "Christian" nation that thinks it should only help people who "deserve" the help.


Build everything out of non burnable concrete like God intended
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

keiverarrow: How are we so far gone that Duluth of all places has a large homeless population?


^So much this. I'm from Minnesota, and Duluth can be freezing in the summer. I wouldn't even want to think about trying to make it there during Winter. I'm thinking every medium to large city is going to have a sizable homeless population very soon, if not already. Hell, they made it illegal in Austin. Not sure what that is going to accomplish, except prison labor..
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

keiverarrow: How are we so far gone that Duluth of all places has a large homeless population?


A good percentage of the homeless in this country are of the drug user variety. We started this little tosser, ,called the War on Drugs. We locked up all kinds of drug addicts without providing any real help or services. They then get released months, even years later, and their lives are destroyed by the experience. Very few places want to hire people who've spent time in jail. We are a "Christian" nation, but funny thing, we run our churches like for-profit businesses and they are only open during churching hours. So these people have nowhere to go, and end up in tent cities.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

roddikinsathome: Well done with the headline, Smitty. You magnificent bastard!


This. I ❤ this so much.
 
Gene Masseth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Had a much worse outcome when that happened to me in SimCity 2000... lost most of the Twin Ports that day :(
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Crews didn't find anyone in the camp during their search efforts, and no one was hurt from the fire.

That they know of.  You can bet anyone who was there when it stared hauled ass to avoid the inevitable pogrom.

The Duluth fire marshal is investigating the official cause of the fire.

Guessing it has something to do with the crack pipes, leaky propane tanks and gasoline.  But that's just a wild guess.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

roddikinsathome: Well done with the headline, Smitty. You magnificent bastard!


We don't need no water let the Minnesota burn.
Burn, Minnesota, Burn.
 
austerity101
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FlippityFlap: Not sure what that is going to accomplish, except prison labor..


A feature, not a bug.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

schubie: Christ almighty. Imagine being homeless in Duluth


All summer long, then hop a southbound freight.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: With no mental health services available where the heck else is a pyromaniac going to hang out?


The local fire station.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: A crew with Ames Construction that happened to be working in the area helped firefighters by sharing water from their tanker truck. Edwards said their help saved them a lot of time in fighting the fire, while also negating the need to run hoses over the train tracks that were still active at the time.

That time Curly rolled the firehoses in to the street and the trolley ran over them.


Worst. Trolley problem.  Evar.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

keiverarrow: How are we so far gone that Duluth of all places has a large homeless population?


If you feed them they'll keep coming back.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

schubie: Christ almighty. Imagine being homeless in Duluth


a little fire doesn't seem like a bad thing to have in that case.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

keiverarrow: How are we so far gone that Duluth of all places has a large homeless population?


Global warming expands the squatting rough zone.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

schubie: Christ almighty. Imagine being homeless in Duluth


I feel like there's a MST3K joke in there
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: the need to run hoses over the train tracks that were still active at the time.


wow


Time to order more hoses.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: [Fark user image 600x449]


They'd be in for a real surprise I think. Probably need more fire trucks.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
+1

Headline of the Year Contender.
 
hammettman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Still?


The Roof Is on Fire (New Mix)
Youtube Jf9WE0ZlsNs


now with SFW lyrics
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: A crew with Ames Construction that happened to be working in the area helped firefighters by sharing water from their tanker truck. Edwards said their help saved them a lot of time in fighting the fire, while also negating the need to run hoses over the train tracks that were still active at the time.

That time Curly rolled the firehoses in to the street and the trolley ran over them.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: So... Did the homeless accidentally set a fire, or was this intentionally set to drive them out?


Meh.
Homeless encampments & their surroundings have been on fire all summer.

In Minneapolis, the encampments + inhabitants get a lot of support from the city, non-profits, & private citizens.  City provides porta-potties & ppl are always bringing food, tents, etc.  I see private citizens picking up trash in the camps (because the bums don't work.  The encampments are so lucrative that gangs claim them as territory & shoot any residents that try selling dope.  It seems every resident has at least 2 tents + a fleet of fancy bicycles.
If the city or any other group tried to bust up a camp, the cellphone videos + outrage would be unimaginable.
 
halfjack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

keiverarrow: How are we so far gone that Duluth of all places has a large homeless population?


I admit I'm ignorant about Midwestern politics.  Why would Duluth NOT have a large homeless population? Is it a super rich town?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: GardenWeasel: So... Did the homeless accidentally set a fire, or was this intentionally set to drive them out?

Meh.
Homeless encampments & their surroundings have been on fire all summer.

In Minneapolis, the encampments + inhabitants get a lot of support from the city, non-profits, & private citizens.  City provides porta-potties & ppl are always bringing food, tents, etc.  I see private citizens picking up trash in the camps (because the bums don't work.  The encampments are so lucrative that gangs claim them as territory & shoot any residents that try selling dope. It seems every resident has at least 2 tents + a fleet of fancy bicycles.
If the city or any other group tried to bust up a camp, the cellphone videos + outrage would be unimaginable.


I bet 99% of them have refrigerators and get steak and lobster with their food stamp allotment too..
 
robodog
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

halfjack: keiverarrow: How are we so far gone that Duluth of all places has a large homeless population?

I admit I'm ignorant about Midwestern politics.  Why would Duluth NOT have a large homeless population? Is it a super rich town?


It's colder than fark there, surviving winter without a shelter is a non-trivial task.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

robodog: halfjack: keiverarrow: How are we so far gone that Duluth of all places has a large homeless population?

I admit I'm ignorant about Midwestern politics.  Why would Duluth NOT have a large homeless population? Is it a super rich town?

It's colder than fark there, surviving winter without a shelter is a non-trivial task.


Warming shelters help but I'm sure there are not enough.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Brilliant job Subby!
 
Guru Meditation [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Atlanta's homeless heard to comment "amateurs".

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Interst​a​te_85_bridge_collapse
 
NotThatGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Eh, Atlanta did it first.... https://en.wikipedia.org/wi​ki/Intersta​te_85_bridge_collapse
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.