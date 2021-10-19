 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WLKY Louisville)   Student dies after being found unresponsive at fraternity, is still unresponsive   (wlky.com) divider line
29
    More: Obvious, thoughts of the entire UK community, Chevy Chase, Progressive rock, foul play, Jay Blanton, family, Police, student  
•       •       •

546 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Oct 2021 at 4:05 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
officers were called to the Farm House Fraternity

Oh I can see where this is going.

Police say foul play is not suspected

You mean fowl play?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
let the general know if there's any change in the student's condition

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Foul play did occur, his "brothers" forced him to drink WAAAAAAY too much, probably golden grain or something worse.

I was a drunken loser in college, but I knew not to do shiat like that.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This was the "sponsored content" at the bottom of the article...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AirGee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, if he wakes up make him drink.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
UK student found unresponsive at frat house

Thanks, Brexit.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I wonder how much cleaning and/or hiding went on before anyone called 911.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: This was the "sponsored content" at the bottom of the article...

[Fark user image 600x171]


Hey, it's H-E-B... no harm, no fowl
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is why you give adolescents alcohol. They need a tolerance so they can survive college.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I went to UK (a looong time ago). What the hell is Farm House?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What's weird is, my frat never had a single alcohol related death, or any sexual assualts, but we got kicked off campus because we were growing weed in the attic.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Natalie Portmanteau:

Assaults. Where were you on that one, autocorrect?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
When are universities in this country going to completely outlaw fraternities? How many deaths are acceptable each year? Because EVERY year this story gets written about half a dozen times.

There is no need for fraternities to exist.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FARMHOUSE is a fraternity dedicated to the building of men.

I guess sometimes you end up with substandard construction materials?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kobrakai: I went to UK (a looong time ago). What the hell is Farm House?


It's a frat for Ag majors.  They had one when I was at Purdue.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DRTFA: I wonder how much cleaning and/or hiding went on before anyone called 911.


I don't know what UK frats are like but if they're anything like the ones across the pond....

"Nigel, the constable is coming, get that out of his bum! What's all this then? Get this out of my bum!".
 
kobrakai
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: FARMHOUSE is a fraternity dedicated to the building of men.

I guess sometimes you end up with substandard construction materials?


You know who else was into building men?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Foul play did occur, his "brothers" forced him to drink WAAAAAAY too much, probably golden grain or something worse.

I was a drunken loser in college, but I knew not to do shiat like that.


Grain punch was the stuff to avoid in my day. with enough kool-aid mix you couldnt taste the booze and that stuff hit like a train. people would crush cups from the dispenser like it was water
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Natalie Portmanteau:

Assaults. Where were you on that one, autocorrect?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Binge drinking is a mandatory Freshman year P/F course.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jmr61: When are universities in this country going to completely outlaw fraternities? How many deaths are acceptable each year? Because EVERY year this story gets written about half a dozen times.

There is no need for fraternities to exist.


These things would happen anyway
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Farm House Fraternity sounds like there would be quite a few Omega Mus hanging around.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ok *all* frats aren't rapey alcoholic douchebags.

But the vast majority are so generalizations work in this instance.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jmr61: When are universities in this country going to completely outlaw fraternities? How many deaths are acceptable each year? Because EVERY year this story gets written about half a dozen times.

There is no need for fraternities to exist.


I'm fairly certain that the handful of kids who die each year at a frat represent a small percentage of kids 18-22 or so who die of alcohol related causes.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jmr61: When are universities in this country going to completely outlaw fraternities? How many deaths are acceptable each year? Because EVERY year this story gets written about half a dozen times.

There is no need for fraternities to exist.


Too many trustees and golden ticket legacies that need to be coddled or the school won't get the chance to rename yet another building with a 50 mill tax dodge.... With the complete lack of actual services most colleges are just a mechanism to prop up the economy by bleeding out future generations with a carrot on the stick.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jmr61: When are universities in this country going to completely outlaw fraternities? How many deaths are acceptable each year? Because EVERY year this story gets written about half a dozen times.

There is no need for fraternities to exist.


Some people can't make friends.  So they pay money to make it happen automatically.  It's like prostitution but with wealthy parents and more sexual assault.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The Fraternity house was filling with
A) dust
B) fog
C) haze

/it's C
 
LineNoise
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh lets let the NIH chime in....

https://www.niaaa.nih.gov/publication​s​/brochures-and-fact-sheets/alcohol-fac​ts-and-statistics

So easily 1500+ kids 18-22 die of booze related causes each year. Which actually seems surprisingly low to me, so uhh, good job young adults.....

But lets outlaw frats and sororities and coed greek organizations because you never got invited to a party.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.