 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Saudis propose a new oil-themed amusement park. Everyone is invited to post ride suggestions to the right   (cnn.com) divider line
75
    More: Strange, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Middle East, Tourism, Arabian Peninsula, Jeddah, Middle Eastern country, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund  
•       •       •

376 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 19 Oct 2021 at 1:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



75 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps they could include a new castle?
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They won't have to pay for park security. It will be provided free by the US military.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'll likely end in tears once the oil hits your anus.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The trouble will begin when the oil hits the anus.
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Costs an arm and a leg to get in!
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was wondering what to do with that Lake Powell vacation money I was saving up.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 443x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


And we're done here
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pipeline log flume
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard the Istanbul Consulate ride is just killer!
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinche Mateo: Costs an arm and a leg to get in!


I'd avoid getting behead of the line.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least one ride needs to be called "The Bone Saw".
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Red Adair
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Greasy Pole
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Crown Jeweler, where attendees can throw wads of cash at Vince McMahon as he dances for their amusement.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep looking at the rendering trying to find Kevin Costner on his sailboat. I figure Dennis Hopper is already holding court on the rig somewhere.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I propose an educational section where visitors can learn about oil and the planets. The section can be called "When the oil hits..." and each ride is named after a planet. i.e. "Mercury", "Venus", "Earth", "Mars", "Jupiter", "Saturn", "....
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duck boats sponsored by Dawn.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somali Pirate Space Invaders games.
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Space Methane?

Bitumen Thunder Mountain?

It's a Shale World?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - Oil Ocean Zone
Youtube FhSB8V3aDKg
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome. A theme park that is really far away and hard to get to that is going to be mega expensive and full of attractions I would not do if they paid me to do them. I guess I'm out on this one.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, isn't that just The Line?

economist.comView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rollercoaster of gas prices.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ride the gusher baby! Ride it!
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clean a Bird, where you can help Uncle Ty Coon scrub off washed up oil from any number of endangered or possibly endangered bird species!  It's fun for the whole family!
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plenty of restrooms, with flammable tap water to help you get clean and sterile!
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon the Gypsy Queen in a glaze of vaseline
Will perform on guillotine, what a scene, what a scene
Next upon the stand will you please extend a hand
To Alexander's Ragtime Band, Dixieland, Dixieland

Roll up, roll up, roll up
See the show

Performing on a stool we've a sight to make you drool
Seven virgins and a mule, keep it cool, keep it cool
We would like it to be known the exhibits that were shown
Were exclusively our own, all our own, all our own
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you get to hold hands with an employee dressed as the crown prince?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Barrel racing!
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: They won't have to pay for park security. It will be provided free by the US military.


No, if there was one result of 9/11 was the US got out of Saudi Arabia

/and popped into Iraq
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Prizes include 72 virgins.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because everyone wants to be trapped in the middle of a body of water.  I hate going to theme parks when my car isn't parked in their lot so I could leave whenever I wanted.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been done.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oil Unto the Breasteses.

/obscure
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: It's been done.
[Fark user image image 850x1294]


Beat me to it.

But for your listening pleasure, here's the original theme song:

The Universe of Energy Epcot Song
Youtube 8hYoGfacCRM
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slip 'n Slide

Pump Jack Ride

Spindle Top Flying Chair
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and that's how we got Robanukah
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JohnBigBootay: Awesome. A theme park that is really far away and hard to get to that is going to be mega expensive and full of attractions I would not do if they paid me to do them. I guess I'm out on this one.


I hear that there are a few people who live in that general area of the world that can make up for your lack of motivation to travel there, though the Saudi's are reportedly despondent that you aren't making trip plans.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See the 3rd world workers exploited for a pittance on construction projects, their accomodation decrepit & un-airconditioned shipping containers!

See the bodies of those of them who die in fatal industrial accidents get buried under the foundations of major construction projects (which is cheaper than repatriating the bodies back to their contrties of origin)!

See the appalling safety standards cripple & maim those workers whose companies don't have the pull to tell the local management to fark right off!
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Living in a facist society simulator.
 
gshepnyc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American Liberation Experience.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe something involving a non-virgin oil?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lonomoholo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KhashoggiCoaster-so scary you'll go to (or in)  pieces.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when Golden Corral had the ludicrously disgusting idea of a liquid chocolate fountain the their buffets? I'm imagining something like that but hydrocarbon based
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you build it, they will come, amirite?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need one of those multi fountains for the kids
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Haunted Oil Field

The Oil Drum (spin around in circles)

The Oil Gusher (Water Park ride that sprays water at you)
 
Displayed 50 of 75 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.