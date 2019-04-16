 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   "I'm not really afraid of the vaccine, but I had to ask myself, what kind of man am I?" said man, who found out that the answer to his question was "an unemployed one"   (king5.com) divider line
142
    More: Dumbass, Injunction, United States, Washington, Seattle Police Department, U.S. state, Police, Vaccine, school employees  
•       •       •

142 Comments     (+0 »)
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's sickening to threaten to take away a man's ability to provide for his family. I'm not really afraid of the vaccine, but I had to ask myself, what kind of man am I? And what kind of example do I want to set for my sons?"


"Daddy's afraid of shots."
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An idiot who is easily swayed by disinformation on social media and FoxNews?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you seriously have that much trouble living in society there is plenty of open space in Northern Alaska... Bears need food too.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone is the hero in the film running in their head.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: "It's sickening to threaten to take away a man's ability to provide for his family. I'm not really afraid of the vaccine, but I had to ask myself, what kind of man am I? And what kind of example do I want to set for my sons?"


"Daddy's afraid of shots."


He is the kind of man who doesn't give a fat fark about anyone but himself.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: Everyone is the hero in the film running in their head.


I play all the roles, sort of like Being John Malkovich.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Firing people in positions of trust due to an act of moral turpitude is a standard practice.
 
skin rash_oklahoma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A misinformed narcissist who cares more about other people's opinions of him than he does those actual people.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm not really afraid of the vaccine, but I had to ask myself, what kind of man am I? And what kind of example do I want to set for my sons?"

I think this is why many right-wingers are afraid of schools "indoctrinating" their kids - their kids may actually become educated enough to realize their parents are morons.
 
Slippitus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't let the door hit you, moron!

/cuz I don't want germs on the door
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nelsonhaha.jpg
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


While 99% decided to fulfill the obligations of their employment, a few decided they didn't wanna.  So their employers decided they didn't wanna pay them anymore.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
GnomePaladin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: "I'm not really afraid of the vaccine, but I had to ask myself, what kind of man am I? And what kind of example do I want to set for my sons?"

I think this is why many right-wingers are afraid of schools "indoctrinating" their kids - their kids may actually become educated enough to realize their parents are morons.


It's exactly why.  The list of critically important things they are so obviously, demonstrably wrong about is long.  All it takes is one clear example and the dominos will fall for the kids on all the rest of their claptrap.
 
veale728
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm not really afraid of the vaccine, but I had to ask myself, what kind of man am I? And what kind of example do I want to set for my sons?""I f*cked around and found out"
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stoddard said he does not think he needs the vaccine. He said he got COVID-19, and watched inmates suffer more from the vaccine side effects than they did from the virus.

You are a Nancy boy lying sack of shiat, and the best example you could set for your sons is to suck off a Sig
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazing how professed anti-facists got real facist real quick.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: "It's sickening to threaten to take away a man's ability to provide for his family. I'm not really afraid of the vaccine, but I had to ask myself, what kind of man am I? And what kind of example do I want to set for my sons?"


"Daddy's afraid of shots."


Daddy is more concerned with looking tough to his fake friends on Facebook then actually providing a stable Financial base for his family.
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Demanding you have all the rights available in a society, without also accepting the fact you have responsibilities to ensure that the society you are a part of thrives, doesn't make you special or some kind of warrior standing up for what you believe. No, demanding your rights without accepting your responsibilities just demonstrates you are a petulant child.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: "It's sickening to threaten to take away a man's ability to provide for his family. I'm not really afraid of the vaccine, but I had to ask myself, what kind of man am I? And what kind of example do I want to set for my sons?"

"Daddy's afraid of shots."


"Joe Rogan's opinion means more to me than providing for my family."
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GnomePaladin: UberDave: "I'm not really afraid of the vaccine, but I had to ask myself, what kind of man am I? And what kind of example do I want to set for my sons?"

I think this is why many right-wingers are afraid of schools "indoctrinating" their kids - their kids may actually become educated enough to realize their parents are morons.

It's exactly why.  The list of critically important things they are so obviously, demonstrably wrong about is long.  All it takes is one clear example and the dominos will fall for the kids on all the rest of their claptrap.


Tangentially related, but this is why lying to your kids is such a terrible idea. If they catch you in a bad enough lie, they may very well not believe anything you tell them ever again, and they'll wonder what else you were lying about.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: Everyone is the hero in the film running in their head.


Other than clinically depressed people.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I manage a small government machine shop in WA and we're set to lose two employees that are refusing to get vaccinated, and frankly they are exactly the kind of employees you want to lose. They're terrible, both in their trades and the way that they conduct themselves in the shop. Long before Covid was a problem, these guys were awful. I'm happy to lose them.

Also anecdotally one of my friends is a junior engineer for the state ferry system, and he tells the exact same story. All of the people quitting or getting fired over the mandate are exactly the kind of person you want to lose.

F*ck the lot of them right to F*ckoff-Ville.
 
Highly evolved sloth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Amazing how professed anti-facists got real facist real quick.


I don't think that word means what you think it means...
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Amazing how professed anti-facists got real facist real quick.


gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I honestly don't understand why folks seem concerned about firing these farking assholes. Every last one of these people are scum that want to passively kill their fellow citizens.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Amazing how professed anti-facists got real facist real quick.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good opportunity to weed out the meatheads and conspiracy nuts.  A small minority of police officers cause the vast bulk of legal and financial problems for a PD.  If I had to guess what side of the vaxxed/unvaxxed divide they fall on, I'd guess unvaxxed.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Philosophically I understand not wanting to be forced to take any vaccine you don't want to take. As a practical matter just shut up and take it so we can all get back to our lives.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: Stoddard said he does not think he needs the vaccine. He said he got COVID-19, and watched inmates suffer more from the vaccine side effects than they did from the virus.

You are a Nancy boy lying sack of shiat, and the best example you could set for your sons is to suck off a Sig


OK this is the second time in mere days I've seen someone on Fark use the phrase "nancy boy," and either there's a common definition of this term I'm utterly unaware of, or you all are being homophobic as f*ck.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's sickening to threaten to take away a man's ability to provide for his family," Stoddard said.

Uh. The jailer knows what he does for a living, right?
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was peak popcorn moment today at my work when my CEO told everyone in an all-hands zoom "Vaccination is a requirement of continued employment.".

Someone asked "What about my freedom of choice?!"

He replied "You still have a freedom of choice, however, the consequence of your choice may be termination."
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Amazing how professed anti-facists got real facist real quick.


Imagine thinking that requiring vaccination against a pandemic that's killed 3/4 million people is fascism.

You have an innate right to disregard the safety and well-being of others for any reason you choose. Others have the right to ostracize you for it. Freedom do be like that.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Amazing how professed anti-facists got real facist real quick.


Funny how the party of personal responsability so quickly became the party of, "fark my friends, family, neighbors, community and country because of Joe Rogan talking points."
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Amazing how professed anti-facists got real facist real quick.

[gannett-cdn.com image 660x495]


I get that reference, the cartoon guy is a facist because all his kids have diseases for faces.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Amazing how professed anti-facists got real facist real quick.


You don't have a constitutional right to infest your community with a deadly contagion. Aside from the fact that this was settled by law in the 1920s, one of the great mythical founding fathers forced all his troops to get vaccinated. So I guess right wingers all hate George Washington now too.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I honestly don't understand why folks seem concerned about firing these farking assholes. Every last one of these people are scum that want to passively kill their fellow citizens.


I don't think many people are actually worried about firing those that are refusing the vaccine, as has been noted above, in a lot of cases the people who are anti-vaccine are the kind of people you have been looking for an excuse to fire for a while anyway. That part of it is just a self-correcting problem.

Nationally, I see two things happening. First off I see the next phase of FAFO. Well that is going to be entertaining short-term, I have recently started wondering if the scenarios we see in Chicago start to play out the way the police unions are promising. That many people suddenly out of work through no fault of their own but completely unwilling and unable to accept that are going to radicalize very fast and I am worried that we will start to see a rise in nationalist militias plotting to overthrow the local post office with gunfire again.

Take stupid people that are used to carrying a firearm as part of their uniform and suddenly take away their tough guy uniform; they will find another less official one.
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's sickening to threaten to take away a man's ability to provide for his family. I'm not really afraid of the vaccine, but I had to ask myself, what kind of man am I? And what kind of example do I want to set for my sons?"

You're already setting a pretty shiatty example for your sons. Freedom without responsibility is the mindset of a farking toddler, not a supposedly grown-ass man. My youngest can't get vaccinated until next April at the earliest*, and because of human garbage like you we still have to live like we did at the beginning of this. Because people like you don't care about anybody else. Because people like you think your personal freedom trumps every other aspect of the social contract.

You don't want the shot? Fine. Stay the fark home so the rest of us can live our lives. And if you do get sick, DON'T go to a hospital.

*at least he knows how, and more importantly why, to keep his mask on.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm not really afraid of the vaccine, but I had to ask myself, what kind of man am I? And what kind of example do I want to set for my sons?"

As we all know, real men don't look after their health or think about how their death might affect their wife and kids.

/ translation: little biatch is scared of needles
 
Highly evolved sloth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: baka-san: Stoddard said he does not think he needs the vaccine. He said he got COVID-19, and watched inmates suffer more from the vaccine side effects than they did from the virus.

You are a Nancy boy lying sack of shiat, and the best example you could set for your sons is to suck off a Sig

OK this is the second time in mere days I've seen someone on Fark use the phrase "nancy boy," and either there's a common definition of this term I'm utterly unaware of, or you all are being homophobic as f*ck.


I never thought of "nancy boy" as meaning gay or homosexual... to me it is like saying the guy has delicate sensitivities, in constant need of a fainting couch, easily put out.   But I think it comes from the era of tough-guy, gay slurs, so maybe I got it wrong.

I have never used the phrase, because of my deep-seated hatred of the comic strip Nancy.
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Amazing how professed anti-facists got real facist real quick.


Oh My God Shut The fark Up ! It's not the first time there's been a vaccine mandate in the USA
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dildo tontine: WickerNipple: Everyone is the hero in the film running in their head.

I play all the roles, sort of like Being John Malkovich.


I'm the slutty side piece with underlying self interests.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean to be honest, if i've hit my state retirement numbers....and was thinking of calling it a day anyway.....well, i'd get vaxxed because i'd be old and really worried, but i could also see someone with a little less scruples playing the game and going, "fine, fire me, and maybe i wind up with some backpay or class action stuff on the other side"
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: "It's sickening to threaten to take away a man's ability to provide for his family. I'm not really afraid of the vaccine, but I had to ask myself, what kind of man am I? And what kind of example do I want to set for my sons?"


"Daddy's afraid of shots."


People can abstain from vaccines ... if they then go live in alone in the desert. Otherwise they're just self-righteous murderers-in-waiting.
 
GnomePaladin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Amazing how professed anti-facists got real facist real quick.


Grow up, and buy a dictionary.
 
Chevello
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dildo tontine: thorpe: "It's sickening to threaten to take away a man's ability to provide for his family. I'm not really afraid of the vaccine, but I had to ask myself, what kind of man am I? And what kind of example do I want to set for my sons?"


"Daddy's afraid of shots."

He is the kind of man who doesn't give a fat fark about anyone but himself.


It is sickening that he would do that to his family
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stoddard said he does not think he needs the vaccine. He said he got COVID-19, and watched inmates suffer more from the vaccine side effects than they did from the virus.

Fine.  I'll grant you that the after-effects the day after the shot were no joke.  You know what happened on day 2 though?  THEY WENT THE FARK AWAY.  Being on a ventilator doesn't go away, you can have lasting lung damage, damage from the trach tube, you name it.  But hey, you keep on being persecuted.  I just hope that this guy has the strength of conviction to keep his ass out of a hospital if he does get sick, stay at home and die like a man.
 
CurmudgeonInDevelopment
‘’ 1 hour ago  
127 new job openings.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What kind of man am I?"

We would also have accepted 'A Stupid, Gullible man.'
 
Raymond L Yacht
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering how they tend to complain about people on unemployment, they should probably not get it themselves.  They should be required to pull themselves up by their bootstraps.
 
