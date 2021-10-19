 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Seattle Police recover thousands of dollars worth of stolen LEGO sets and arrest the blockhead who stole them   (kiro7.com) divider line
    Facepalm, Theft, Seattle police, loss prevention representative, downtown store owner, dollars worth, Shoplifting, additional undercover work, LEGO sets  
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's, what, about three packs and a set of minifigs?
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  Seattle police arrested a downtown store owner and recovered thousands of dollars worth of stolen LEGO sets in an investigation that wrapped up Friday.

Please don't let it be Magic Mouse Toys.  My heart would break.
 
ditka80
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: So that's, what, about three packs and a set of minifigs?


Yeah. Were both sets recovered intact?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Will Arnett's gonna have his legs broken.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'll bet it all clicks together
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
anyone note that legos are expensive yet
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What did they do with the one LEGO Star Wars Star Destroyer set that they recovered?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Man, you guys are real snappy with this wordplay.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
All joking aside, that legitimately could be like 10-15 medium-sized Lego sets.

/And that's terrible.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
hoping they were non gender sets
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Judge:  Baliff, empty those boxes onto the floor.  Now take off that man's shoes.  Stand up and approach the bench sir!
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So no cops were comfortable posing with the merchandise, like they do with drugs?

Also, is it someone's job to come up with the name of the operation or is it workshopped over several meetings before being finalized?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Judge:  Baliff, empty those boxes onto the floor.  Now take off that man's shoes.  Stand up and approach the bench sir!


Cruel and unusual.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The person went inside and saw that many of the items had RFID tags on them, indicating they had been previously stolen.

Because shoplifters will put RFID tags on them when they steal them.
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monocultured
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So, what are *you* in for?
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Miss Stein: FTFA:  Seattle police arrested a downtown store owner and recovered thousands of dollars worth of stolen LEGO sets in an investigation that wrapped up Friday.

Please don't let it be Magic Mouse Toys.  My heart would break.


from another link I'm seeing Pike Place Market store owner, any help?
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: The person went inside and saw that many of the items had RFID tags on them, indicating they had been previously stolen.

Because shoplifters will put RFID tags on them when they steal them.


Uh, what? It means they were not removed during a sale, as one does when legitimately purchasing said item.
 
reyreyrey [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'll bet that thieving owner is shiatting bricks now.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
RFID tags? Did this dumbass have shrinkwrap that said walmart on it or something? Or are they getting smarter and putting them inside the box. Been a million years since I bought legos
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: RFID tags? Did this dumbass have shrinkwrap that said walmart on it or something? Or are they getting smarter and putting them inside the box. Been a million years since I bought legos


On the outside I guess, I recently bought the Lamborghini Soan and notag was in or on it.  Was expensive too....
 
lethalpopcorn
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
https://www.cnet.com/news/lego-bricks​-​outshine-gold-bars-as-investments-repo​rt-says/

After breaking my foot at work the only thing I could do was drive by garage sales and buy LEGOs used. After picking out the ones with teeth marks and a sanitizing run through the dishwasher, I built LEGO Whatevers and sold them on ebay. It paid better than my job.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Monocultured: So, what are *you* in for?


And they all moved down the other end of the bench.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: So that's, what, about three packs and a set of minifigs?


Whoa whoa whoa, minifigs? You think that money just flies out of my ass or grows on trees these days?
 
Stantz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: All joking aside, that legitimately could be like 10-15 medium-sized Lego sets.

/And that's terrible.


As an experiement, I loaded my Lego.com basket with all the main sets (one of each) I wouldn't mind owning. I didn't go completely nuts, but by the time I finished, I had about 25 sets in there and the total was just under £5,000
 
rummonkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Judge:  Baliff, empty those boxes onto the floor.  Now take off that man's shoes.  Stand up and approach the bench sir!


The 8th Amendment to the Constitution prohibits cruel and unusual punishments.

Reported
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Green_Knight: Miss Stein: FTFA:  Seattle police arrested a downtown store owner and recovered thousands of dollars worth of stolen LEGO sets in an investigation that wrapped up Friday.

Please don't let it be Magic Mouse Toys.  My heart would break.

from another link I'm seeing Pike Place Market store owner, any help?


Magic Mouse Toys is located in Pioneer Square, about a mile south of Pike Place.  Golden Age Collectibles is in Pike Place Market, and that would also be heartbreaking if it was them.  I got my McLovin photo ID card from there, and I used to buy Cherry Pop-Tart comics there for my brother's birthday presents back in the day.

The best place for Legos in Seattle (imho) is this wonderful little store in the Maple Leaf neighborhood.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The first time I saw this place I thought, "Hmm, this seems dry and academic for a retail store.  Better check it out."  I walked in and discovered it was wall-to-wall brain candy - games, toys, and crafts to stimulate the mind.  Volcano building kits.  RPG dice.  Puzzles.  I knew I would never shop at another toy store again.  (And okay, they do have teaching/learning materials in the back part of the store.  The owners are local math teachers.)  And two full walls of Lego kits.  They even have a Lego Annex for tournaments a few blocks away.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: trappedspirit: The person went inside and saw that many of the items had RFID tags on them, indicating they had been previously stolen.

Because shoplifters will put RFID tags on them when they steal them.

Uh, what? It means they were not removed during a sale, as one does when legitimately purchasing said item.


He went in a store and saw packages with RFID tags, therefore, stolen.
 
skyotter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The investigation, named "Operation: MandalOrganized Retail Theft"

Terrible play on Mandalorian, but I laughed anyway.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Zeroth Law: trappedspirit: The person went inside and saw that many of the items had RFID tags on them, indicating they had been previously stolen.

Because shoplifters will put RFID tags on them when they steal them.

Uh, what? It means they were not removed during a sale, as one does when legitimately purchasing said item.

He went in a store and saw packages with RFID tags, therefore, stolen.


But that would require me reading the article instead of wildly speculating. That just won't do.
 
