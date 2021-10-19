 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio)   Florida Deputy with giant ones of steel rescues 3 year-old from house fire. Video goodness for why Hero tag beats out Florida tag   (wflapanamacity.iheart.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Authorities believe the fire was accidental and started in the kitchen. They said that the boy's father had run out to get food, leaving him with an older sibling.

"I'm running to the store.  Watch your brother and make sure the house doesn't burn down."
"Whatever, dad..."
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Giant cold ones?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Florida tag is for the 3 year old hiding under a blanket during a fire.

/no clue
//are they fire safety trainable at or before that age?
///other than firearm safety, where they seem to be expert markspersons at 3
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They said that the boy's father had run out to get food, leaving him with an older sibling.

I blame the family dog for not stirring the sauce.
 
Salmon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

maxandgrinch: Florida tag is for the 3 year old hiding under a blanket during a fire.

/no clue
//are they fire safety trainable at or before that age?
///other than firearm safety, where they seem to be expert markspersons at 3


my 3 year old hides when he shiats his pants, I'd check that before giving him credit about the fire thing.
 
