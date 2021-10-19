 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio)   He's comin' right for us   (wflafm.iheart.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Concealed carry in the United States, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Worth Beach vape shop owner, burglary suspect, arrest report, Firearm, juvenile suspect, Police  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The headline is what the defendant will say to get away with it. You can only use deadly force if they are a threat to your life.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This guy think he's a cop?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We get it, he vaped.

It is totally not habit forming though.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: The headline is what the defendant will say to get away with it. You can only use deadly force if they are a threat to your life.


Literally the fourth paragraph:

"According to the arrest report, Jones holds a concealed carry permit, but his charges are because he shot the suspect, who never presented any type of deadly force or threat towards Jones."
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh come on...who among us has never wanted to shoot a 16 year old?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Earth is a globe, folks.  Someone can be both running toward and away from you at the same time.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: It is totally not habit forming though.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can only imagine how frustrating it is to have to constantly deal with breaki-ns and theft.  But you still don't get to shoot a kid over it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Oh come on...who among us has never wanted to shoot a 16 year old?


Especially after they throw a rock thru your window.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a terrible predicament for the jurors of the ensuing trial.

Rule in favor of a criminal?

Or rule in favor of people who vape?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids these days are such pansies. In my day we'd get hit two or three times with buckshot while hunting or playing hide and seek with the neighborhood kids at the superfund site. What's this country coming to if you can't sling lead in your own BUSINESS.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: The Earth is a globe, folks.  Someone can be both running toward and away from you at the same time.


It's logic like this why I keep coming back to Fark.

I mean, Tom here is right...in a way but I am sure some asshat attorney will find a way to disprove it.

Earth spins left to right  the vaped guy would have to be running right to left to make this theory work.

right?

I dunno.. I never took Geometry.
 
krafty420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thought you could shoot someone to protect your property in Florida - or maybe that was Texas - or maybe I'm just imagining this, I'm not American.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So who wants to guess that the perp here is going to sue the shop owner in a civil case and win a multi-million dollar settlement?

Got to hand it to the 16 year old for thinking outside the box on this one.

damn kid will probably never have to work a day in his life after he calls JG Wentworth.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: So who wants to guess that the perp here is going to sue the shop owner in a civil case and win a multi-million dollar settlement?


Yeah, good luck actually collecting a "multi-million dollar settlement" from a vape shop owner. Or even getting a lawyer to take that on contingency for that matter. No way this kid nets out enough to cover medical and legal expenses to make it worth getting shot.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if the burgler was running to go get a gun and come back and shoot him, huh?  You liberals ever think of that?  Better safe than sorry.


/omg, I am sooo not serious people, since everything needs a disclaimer now.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: Yeah, good luck actually collecting a "multi-million dollar settlement" from a vape shop owner. Or even getting a lawyer to take that on contingency for that matter.


I know, far fetched, but seriously he could win in a civil case. You're right probably not much, maybe free nicotine vape liquid for the rest of his life.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: The headline is what the defendant will say to get away with it. You can only use deadly force if they are a threat to your life.


Stop telling me how to stand my ground.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

krafty420: Thought you could shoot someone to protect your property in Florida - or maybe that was Texas - or maybe I'm just imagining this, I'm not American.


Texas.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MythDragon: What if the burgler was running to go get a gun and come back and shoot him, huh?


Well, the shop owner would be able to shoot him legally then, when the 16 year old returned with a gun.

Sometimes, one needs to wait out the situation before pulling the trigger.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

krafty420: Thought you could shoot someone to protect your property in Florida - or maybe that was Texas - or maybe I'm just imagining this, I'm not American.


In Alaska you can shoot someone in the back from a quarter mile away if they're about to light some random shed on fire. It doesn't have to be your shed, any would be arsonist is fair game for anyone in the position to stop them. The climate is so harsh up there, they take destruction of potential shelter as a direct threat to life.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How many times was the business robbed before?  Did the shop owner recognize the perp as a repeat offender?  Or at all?  Was the alleged robber armed, or making hand motions or holding an item that made him look like he was armed?

Looking at it from the other side, was the shop owner drunk?  Buzzed?  Excessively dosed with caffeine and nicotine from vaping?  Did the shop owner ever display patterns of behavior that indicated he was mentally unstable?  Or that he was unduly influenced by, or participated in, biased social media to use excessive force against someone because of age, race, gender, or orientation?

So many questions to consider.
 
