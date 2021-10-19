 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Bizarre ISS footage shows huge yellow 'cube' shaped UFO 'emerge from the abyss and float into space'. Which could mean SpongeBob SquarePants has achieved space travel capability. Good thing his friend has that space suit   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
29
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That site gave my phone ass cancer.  Geezus.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's probably a drilling platform.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: That's probably a drilling platform.


Or subby's mom.  Who's also got experience in drilling, it turns out.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
'Unidentified' used to mean 'we've thought of everything and can't figure it out'. Now it means 'I dunno, like aliens I guess.'
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Would have been great to have seen that website but I'm not agreeing to a damn thing those popups are making me.

Guess I'll have to search for a legit news source but I doubt I'll find anything.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's a submarine.
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh boy. A highly-pixelated, data-compressed, square-ish shaped cloud. Stop the farking presses, mate.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We don't know what it is so it must be a spaceship.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's Balok's warning buoy


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skilly
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's a streetlight.

/oblig
 
Oneiros
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Icarus_Rising: Oh boy. A highly-pixelated, data-compressed, square-ish shaped cloud. Stop the farking presses, mate.


And the cube just happens to align with the CCD, right?

/used to work at the STEREO Science Center
//had to explain to people that 'a UFO as big as the earth' can also be a pixel hit when you're looking at 128x128 'space weather' data that's been upscaled to 2048x2048 so it matches the full resolution data
///the guy who generated them finally turned off smoothing when upscaling so it was more blatantly obvious
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's probably just a Chinese satellite with nuclear warheads waiting to rain down on the west without warning. Nothing to worry about I'm sure.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
timecube.2enp.comView Full Size
 
jagec
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oneiros:

And the cube just happens to align with the CCD, right?

Obviously the alien is trying to hide.  Further proof of its nefarious nature.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Spongebob is a sponge that lives in Bikini Bottom, near a Mr Crabs.

Spongebob is a contraceptive.
 
bughunter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The aliens are rolling dice.

/for initiative
 
tommyl66
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Gelatinous cube eats village. It's terrific.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Russ1642: 'Unidentified' used to mean 'we've thought of everything and can't figure it out'. Now it means 'I dunno, like aliens I guess.'


YOur basic argument from ignorance.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Maybe a Vogon wanted some lobster.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Nothing intelligent would give two farks about 🌎 and it's talking 🐒 🐵 🙊 🙈 🙉 🐒
 
Dodo David
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A Borg ship is cube-shaped. So, it is either them, or the Vogons are starting construction on their hyperspace bypass. We will know which it is by watching how dolphins react. Grab your towel just in case. If it is the Borg, then I call dibs on partnering with 7 of 9.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is it sad I know exactly which of Spongebob's friends it is that has the space suit?
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bloobeary: That's probably a drilling platform.


I'd agree if the pic was taken from an airplane, but this is taken from space, so that object/cloud has to be way too larger, unless it is a very, very big platform (thousands of feet long/wide), and very, very tall to produce such a large shadow.
 
bughunter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

xanadian: Is it sad I know exactly which of Spongebob's friends it is that has the space suit?


Did she leave a butt print at the beach?

Or is that the wrong kind of environmental suit?
 
Salmon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Looks like tofu to me.

Fried.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Nothing intelligent would give two farks about 🌎 and it's talking 🐒 🐵 🙊 🙈 🙉 🐒


Nothing intelligent wants to read farking hieroglyphics in the middle of a sentence.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's a giant Rubiks cube that has over  1 million squares. It is learning to solve itself and once it does the earth is doomed doomed doomed.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Is ultimately responsible.

...and we deserve it.
 
