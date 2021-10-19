 Skip to content
On this day in history, in 1987, stonks stonked
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a dark day, but I was still in diapers when this happened but everyone eventually recovered what they have lost.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: It was a dark day, but I was still in diapers when this happened but everyone eventually recovered what they have lost.


Japan wants to know what is going on in this thread.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: It was a dark day, but I was still in diapers when this happened but everyone eventually recovered what they have lost.


i was in high school and i recall this day well, i got to 3rd base with Tina Klein.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: kdawg7736: It was a dark day, but I was still in diapers when this happened but everyone eventually recovered what they have lost.

i was in high school and i recall this day well, i got to 3rd base with Tina Klein.


Everybody got to 3rd base with her, bro.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was working at the Federal Home Loan Bank when this meltdown happened. One of the craziest days ever.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was in the Philippine Cordillera, and this is the first I'm hearing about it.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was about six weeks into freshman year at an Ivy League college when it happened.  I can remember certain classmates saying, apparently sincerely, that they (by which they meant "their parents") wouldn't be able to pay for school anymore because of the crash.

/my tiny violin, let me play it for them
//they were back the next semester anyway
///it will not surprise you to know that they were douchebags
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That Reagan sure was great, wasn't he? The good old days! I never hear GQP scum remembering this part of Reaganomics.

It was a dark day, but I was still in diapers when this happened but everyone eventually recovered what they have lost.

I've been dirt-farking-poor ever since. Wiped out my family's wealth which was based on Republican graft, swindles and schemes -- very Reagan. Once you're knocked down to the bottom rung ( homeless with zero income ) it is very difficult to crawl back up especially w/o friends or family. I went from private school to gutter in one year.

/ I voted for the brain-damaged doddering nincompoop in 1984 -- karma is a beyotch Republicans and you folks have some nasty stuff headed your way.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: asciibaron: kdawg7736: It was a dark day, but I was still in diapers when this happened but everyone eventually recovered what they have lost.

i was in high school and i recall this day well, i got to 3rd base with Tina Klein.

Everybody got to 3rd base with her, bro.


Sure, but on this day it was ME!
 
Dwedit
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Black Monday?  Nah, how about Blue Monday?

New Order - Blue Monday
Youtube FYH8DsU2WCk
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Rapmaster2000: asciibaron: kdawg7736: It was a dark day, but I was still in diapers when this happened but everyone eventually recovered what they have lost.

i was in high school and i recall this day well, i got to 3rd base with Tina Klein.

Everybody got to 3rd base with her, bro.

Sure, but on this day it was ME!


I've been there...
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I remember it well. The future MrsRT and I were broke college students. She worked at a bar and I had stopped by to see her and have a beer or three. Got in a big discussion with some guy there who was crying about all the money he 'lost'. "Did you actually sell off any shares today?" "Well, no..." "Then you didn't actually 'lose' anything...not until you lock the price in with an actual sale". He couldn't quite understand that concept.  Nor could he figure out why I was crying because we had no spare money to invest the next day.  "The market just crashed, why would you want to put money into it right now?" "Do you buy things when they're on sale at the grocery store?" "Of course" "Well, this is the biggest sale the market's had in about sixty years. It's a great time to buy" "I don't get it..." "Honey, bring me another beer, this guy's making my head hurt .."
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: asciibaron: kdawg7736: It was a dark day, but I was still in diapers when this happened but everyone eventually recovered what they have lost.

i was in high school and i recall this day well, i got to 3rd base with Tina Klein.

Everybody got to 3rd base with her, bro.


Not me.
play-lh.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: asciibaron: kdawg7736: It was a dark day, but I was still in diapers when this happened but everyone eventually recovered what they have lost.

i was in high school and i recall this day well, i got to 3rd base with Tina Klein.

Everybody got to 3rd base with her, bro.


I got enough class rings out of Tina that I started my own pawn shop.
 
chrisco123
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Blue Monday 40 years ago.  Farking Rick Monday...
 
