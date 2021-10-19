 Skip to content
(WPXI.com)   An ambulance was involved in a multi-vehicle crash while first responders arrived in record time   (wpxi.com) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, a patient was in the ambulance on their way to the hospital when the crash happened. I was watching the clusterfark early this morning on the news, but you couldn't see much because it was still dark out and there were too many flashing lights from emergency vehicles. Reporters couldn't get near it, was all aerial shots.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Hey man, if one of these engines fails, how far will the other one take us!?"

"All the way to the scene of the crash! Which is pretty handy cuz that's where we're headed! I bet we beat the paramedics there by a half-hour!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
srgrobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Was it that guy whacking it with the ice pack?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Chopper Four was first on the scene!
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This not that uncommon as an ambulance is by necessarily traveling fast and some people don't even slow down for one.

The old "Emergency" TV show had the ambulance colliding with another vehicle several times in the course of its run.
 
