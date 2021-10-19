 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   J R R Tolkien's successor at Oxford in trouble for drunkenly wielding his wizard staff   (aljazeera.com) divider line
14
    Creepy, University of Oxford, Russell Group, University of Cambridge, University, Balliol College, Oxford, Postgraduate education, Cambridge, Academic Ranking of World Universities  
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tolkien was a TERF and needed cancelling but replacing her with a drunk cis-man was not a good choice.
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Tolkien was a TERF and needed cancelling but replacing her with a drunk cis-man was not a good choice.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure that's why people become professors.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He must have forgotten to first put on his robe and wizard hat.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not all who wand her are lost.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A Wizard's Staff Has a Knob on the End - Martin Pearson - Australian Discworld Convention 2013
Youtube gwPveuJjp9k
 
Nirbo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Tolkien was a TERF and needed cancelling but replacing her with a drunk cis-man was not a good choice.


A masterclass. I'm not entirely sure what in, but bravo. BRAVO.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Tolkien was a TERF and needed cancelling but replacing her with a drunk cis-man was not a good choice.



"You see, we lost the Entwives." -Treebeard
 
TWX
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: He must have forgotten to first put on his robe and wizard hat.


BritneySpears14 inconsolable.
 
special20
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TWX: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: He must have forgotten to first put on his robe and wizard hat.

BritneySpears14 inconsolable.


static.independent.co.ukView Full Size

"I wand to believe."
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So much of this could have been avoided if he just jumped on a giant eagle's back and flew.
 
EL EM
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hot off the press...
 
Bootysama
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My physics professor in college was a good looking mid-30s dude. He also taught one of the labs and after our lab let out and everyone had left as I was walking out I overheard him rebuff a student who just up and asked him out.

/csb
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Isn't it mandatory to include the word 'disgruntled' in these type of stories?
 
On Twitter

