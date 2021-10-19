 Skip to content
(The Conversation)   Do you know where your hand has been?   (theconversation.com) divider line
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes. They're both within arm's reach at all times.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yes.  That's why I wash so frequently.

/No, you pervs.  My TV box has a habit of defaulting to Fox News when I turn it on.  I don't have it in my channel package so all I see is a "Call to subscribe" banner, but it still makes me feel dirty, and there's no way to stop it from doing this.  I've checked.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You can't handle where my hand has been!
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I do, but does my other hand know? I'm to understand that this is an important concept.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm not sure, I need to finger it out.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Beelzebot, The Robot Devil: Hello, Fry. Muahahahaha! Just dropped by to make sure you're as happy with our little deal as I am... oh, give me back my hands! These things are always touching me in... places.

Fry: Heheheh, yeah, they get around.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ask your mom.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I just went to the bathroom so my right hand is clean. But on the other hand...
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: I'm not sure, I need to finger it out.


For those days when you don't drink enough water.
 
Pert
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Your mom knows, subby.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I have a strong suspicion that the biggest benefit of masks is that it keeps people from sticking their disgusting fingers up their noses.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yes, but it's very, very ashamed of itself.  And it should be.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yes. It's been in some very dirty places before
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah, but I try not to think about it.
 
skyotter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If you don't have to wear a mask, I don't have to wash my hands.

Would you like a chocolate-covered pretzel?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: Your mom knows, subby.


You put her hemorrhoid cream on, bless your heart
 
JRoo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You make it sound so sinister.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Wash for 20 seconds at least - roughly one round of singing Happy Birthday."

godDAMMIT i'm never gonna unthink that now
 
jim32rr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: "Wash for 20 seconds at least - roughly one round of singing Happy Birthday."

godDAMMIT i'm never gonna unthink that now


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I never wash my hands. What's the point? Oh, what? Little invisible... what do ya call 'em, 'germs'? That make you sick? Pfft. I never seen a 'germ'. Go try selling your hand soap to some other sucker.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: [Fark user image 640x358] [View Full Size image _x_]


Just watched this over the weekend. Bruce lives down the street from me... csb
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yes, and I'll gladly put it there again.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Next thing you know they won't even want your ass-pennies.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Between two pillows...
 
BurghDude
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh, take a look at these hands
They're passing in-between us
Take a look at these hands
Take a look at these hands
You don't have to mention it
No, thanks
I'm a government man
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I have always been a hand washer. Even before the world went to hell my wife would make fun of me because I carried hand sanitizer in the car and used those wipes on the carts at grocery stores.

People in general are farking disgusting. Especially people with kids.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It still kind of amazes me (though it shouldn't) that most people are already all "Oh, I don't need to wash my hands before I eat, though I've been touching filthy, uncleaned door handles, countertops, elevator buttons, my phone, etc."

Last year, people were asking how to sanitize the farking cardboard boxes their Amazon packages arrived in, even after we knew COVID was mostly spread via people's coughing and talking and laughing, but now it's like, "Yay! Washing your hands is for suckers! fark that, I'm gonna pretend there's nothing else gross going around because I'm an AMERICAN!" Or whatever their dumb reason is.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I remember when I was a kid being told 'go wash your hands, you don't know where they've been all day' and always thought that would be a great murder defense. -I have no idea where my hands are all day your honor, and my Mother can confirm that.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I have always been a hand washer. Even before the world went to hell my wife would make fun of me because I carried hand sanitizer in the car and used those wipes on the carts at grocery stores.

People in general are farking disgusting. Especially people with kids.


You don't have to quality that shiat. People without kids are just as disgusting as people with kids.

I generally avoid touching other adults for that same reason. I watch them sneeze into their hands, pick their nose, scratch their ass, etc. (ie, when I see people do these things, sometimes furtively, sometimes not) so I know most adults are just as filthy RE the spreading of germs as kids are.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"qualify" is what I meant to type. LOL
 
special20
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
All I know is that you should never hold a candle
...if you don't know where it's been.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: abhorrent1: I have always been a hand washer. Even before the world went to hell my wife would make fun of me because I carried hand sanitizer in the car and used those wipes on the carts at grocery stores.

People in general are farking disgusting. Especially people with kids.

You don't have to quality that shiat. People without kids are just as disgusting as people with kids.

I generally avoid touching other adults for that same reason. I watch them sneeze into their hands, pick their nose, scratch their ass, etc. (ie, when I see people do these things, sometimes furtively, sometimes not) so I know most adults are just as filthy RE the spreading of germs as kids are.


Username isn't doing you any favors here.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sinead O'Connor with MC Lyte - I Want Your Hands on Me
Youtube _W7u7g7oV68
 
fat boy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

JRoo: [Fark user image image 640x427]


Did he ever find his watch?

/please tell me that's a fake
 
