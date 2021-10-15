 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Using cloth masks is SO 2020. Here's why you should switch to surgical   (cnbc.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sorry, can't get a Star Wars or Guns n Roses surgical mask.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I can walk into any random waiting room and say, "Hi, I'm your doctor"?

I should make sure I'm also wearing swim fins, too.

/I've watched too much MASH :-/
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been stockpiling KN95 masks for over a year. You can even find the good 3M N95 masks now for a dollar or two, which is still highway robbery, but not nearly what they were going for in May 2020.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I keep saying but there are a lot of people that just aren't in a hurry to put this pandemic behind them.
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Because some of you farkers have not washed your cloth masks in over a year and it like wearing a petri dish on your face?
 
SMB2811
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How about you all get vaccinated and we can stop wearing masks everywhere entirely?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
a group of researchers from universities including Yale and Stanford found that surgical masks are 95% effective at filtering out virus particles - compared to just 37% for cloth masks.

This really has been a big part of the problem for the last 18 months or whatever it's been.  Anyone with the slightest experience dealing with PPE could have told you that.
 
Juc
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mugato: Sorry, can't get a Star Wars or Guns n Roses surgical mask.


sounds like a market opportunity.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
OK. I'm still using my cloth masks.

/because I have like 10 so I wear each mask once a day
//and wash them weekly
 
bughunter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I have always worn the surgical masks from the beginning.

My job makes my masks grody.  Filthy.  Wearing the same cloth mask day in and day out would be like wearing the same underwear every day.

(Well, except for the skidmarks.  The masks get dirty on the outside.)

And, the disposable masks FIT BETTER.  All caps because they fit SO MUCH better.

Seriously, I can't understand people who wear custom cloth masks.  Most are fit so snug it interferes with their mouth-speaking parts.  (The vowels come out fine, but the masks distort many of the consonants.)

And the good surgical masks, those with the metal wire nose trim (instead of plastic), allow me to pinch the top edge snug against the bridge of my nose so my glasses don't fog up.  The glue holding on the ear straps is stronger, too.

Wear the surgical masks.  Spend a little extra and get decent ones.
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SMB2811: How about you all get vaccinated and we can stop wearing masks everywhere entirely?


You can't get them to wear a mask in the first place, let alone get a shot.
Just give them all the dewormer they want.
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: a group of researchers from universities including Yale and Stanford found that surgical masks are 95% effective at filtering out virus particles - compared to just 37% for cloth masks.

This really has been a big part of the problem for the last 18 months or whatever it's been.  Anyone with the slightest experience dealing with PPE could have told you that.


Mine are two dense cotton layers with a third non-woven filter layer between, and are cut to fit snugly under the bridge of my glasses. I made about two dozen and wear a different one to work each day. They fit around my head instead of ears.

But the ones I see sold in stores seem like not much of anything.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

lilistonic: But the ones I see sold in stores seem like not much of anything.


They're really not - they look like they're not much safer than a handkerchief on your face.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: a group of researchers from universities including Yale and Stanford found that surgical masks are 95% effective at filtering out virus particles - compared to just 37% for cloth masks.

This really has been a big part of the problem for the last 18 months or whatever it's been.  Anyone with the slightest experience dealing with PPE could have told you that.


I don't really understand how this fact just can't seem to penetrate the popular consciousness.  Cloth masks are almost useless.  Sure, the effectiveness isn't literally 0%, but 37% is really really bad.
 
cptcaveman [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Without reading the article... Because I am going to die if I don't?
 
mrmaster
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dbaggins: Jeebus Saves: a group of researchers from universities including Yale and Stanford found that surgical masks are 95% effective at filtering out virus particles - compared to just 37% for cloth masks.

This really has been a big part of the problem for the last 18 months or whatever it's been.  Anyone with the slightest experience dealing with PPE could have told you that.

I don't really understand how this fact just can't seem to penetrate the popular consciousness.  Cloth masks are almost useless.  Sure, the effectiveness isn't literally 0%, but 37% is really really bad.


not all cloth masks are made equally.

Wear your damn mask AND get your jab!
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I've been stockpiling KN95 masks for over a year. You can even find the good 3M N95 masks now for a dollar or two, which is still highway robbery, but not nearly what they were going for in May 2020.


I found three packages of KN95s on the shelf and bought them all.   I haven't seen them since, although I see you can get 'em on Amazon.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bughunter: I have always worn the surgical masks from the beginning.

My job makes my masks grody.  Filthy.  Wearing the same cloth mask day in and day out would be like wearing the same underwear every day.

(Well, except for the skidmarks.  The masks get dirty on the outside.)

And, the disposable masks FIT BETTER.  All caps because they fit SO MUCH better.

Seriously, I can't understand people who wear custom cloth masks.  Most are fit so snug it interferes with their mouth-speaking parts.  (The vowels come out fine, but the masks distort many of the consonants.)

And the good surgical masks, those with the metal wire nose trim (instead of plastic), allow me to pinch the top edge snug against the bridge of my nose so my glasses don't fog up.  The glue holding on the ear straps is stronger, too.

Wear the surgical masks.  Spend a little extra and get decent ones.


Huh. I have the opposite problem. The disposable surgical ones just will not stay on, but my cloth ones do, and are tightly sealed with 4 layers of fabric + filter. But then I made them myself from the Suay pattern. The design is very similar to the n95 (in terms of folds/panels) which I use for when I have to be in a crowd (or woodworking or mixing concrete).
 
Oneiros
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mugato: Sorry, can't get a Star Wars or Guns n Roses surgical mask.


I made some single layer decorative cloth masks, so I can wear them over the surgical masks.

Japan has magnetic charms that you can get to decorate your masks

/also made two layer cloth masks with pockets for felt / coffee filter inserts early on in the pandemic
//thought it would be bad to embroider the masks
 
Esquilax1138
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I bought a couple boxes of some really nice CAN99 respirators, forget that cheap surgical stuff. One of the best on the market. And made in Canada!
 
loworbit
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Lsherm: I've been stockpiling KN95 masks for over a year. You can even find the good 3M N95 masks now for a dollar or two, which is still highway robbery, but not nearly what they were going for in May 2020.

I found three packages of KN95s on the shelf and bought them all.   I haven't seen them since, although I see you can get 'em on Amazon.


I don't trust anything disposable from Amazon.  I have had too many issues with 3rd party sellers, price gouging and low quality products.  Combined with comingled inventory, it just isn't worth it.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh for farks sake, we are STILL being mask snobs?
 
munko
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SMB2811: How about you all get vaccinated and we can stop wearing masks everywhere entirely?


it would be much more effective if we all just wore SCUBA gear.  or would it?  if everyone got vaccinated the virus would still be out there.  around the corner, scaring all those we fear this invisible enemy.  and you'd move on to strict lockdowns to prove how those work.  and when none of this made one little dent in the spread, you'd blame Trump.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Also i'm just happy i can get the good disposables again at a reasonable price. I do a ton of work around the house, some woodworking, etc, and go through them like toilet paper.

I had a huge stock my wife guilted me into donating at the start of this thing that i could finally rebuild, at like 4x the price.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Sloppy Wreck: Because some of you farkers have not washed your cloth masks in over a year and it like wearing a petri dish on your face?


I already wear a petri dish on my face, it's called my face
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

munko: SMB2811: How about you all get vaccinated and we can stop wearing masks everywhere entirely?

it would be much more effective if we all just wore SCUBA gear.  or would it?  if everyone got vaccinated the virus would still be out there.  around the corner, scaring all those we fear this invisible enemy.  and you'd move on to strict lockdowns to prove how those work.  and when none of this made one little dent in the spread, you'd blame Trump.


2/10.  Over-obvious hyperbole and actually remembering to cap SCUBA properly create a jarring note of discord in the presented persona.  Would not reply again
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

xanadian: So I can walk into any random waiting room and say, "Hi, I'm your doctor"?

I should make sure I'm also wearing swim fins, too.

/I've watched too much MASH :-/


Do you carry tubes of ivermectin with you? Then you just might be.
 
Headso
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When I wasn't vaccinated I wore a surgical one but now I don't really give a shiat because I am not some antivaxxer who thinks his vaccine doesn't work and just only wear if a venue/store has rules about it.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rent Party: loworbit: Rent Party: Lsherm: I've been stockpiling KN95 masks for over a year. You can even find the good 3M N95 masks now for a dollar or two, which is still highway robbery, but not nearly what they were going for in May 2020.

I found three packages of KN95s on the shelf and bought them all.   I haven't seen them since, although I see you can get 'em on Amazon.

I don't trust anything disposable from Amazon.  I have had too many issues with 3rd party sellers, price gouging and low quality products.  Combined with comingled inventory, it just isn't worth it.


I've been getting mine from covcare.com. They were a pop up shop a year ago but their quality has been consistent and their prices aren't outrageous.
 
Froman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I can't stand the smell of surgical masks. If the covid doesn't kill me, inhaling all those plastic fumes day in and day out will.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My KN95 doesn't fit my face well. Theres always a gap around my nose, no matter how tight I make it.

So I wear a disposable (it's non medical grade so probably not great) with the KN95 over it. Sometimes disposable with a cloth over it.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: 2/10.  Over-obvious hyperbole and actually remembering to cap SCUBA properly create a jarring note of discord in the presented persona.  Would not reply again


Also SCBA would suffice. I don't think covid would transfer well underwater to begin with, or people would be inhaling\exhaling much.

I'm sure the WE ARE ALL GOING TO DIE FROM A HANDSHAKE crowd will try and tell me otherwise though.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

munko: SMB2811: How about you all get vaccinated and we can stop wearing masks everywhere entirely?

it would be much more effective if we all just wore SCUBA gear.  or would it?  if everyone got vaccinated the virus would still be out there.  around the corner, scaring all those we fear this invisible enemy.  and you'd move on to strict lockdowns to prove how those work.  and when none of this made one little dent in the spread, you'd blame Trump.


Why would anyone go through all that? You can start with blaming Trump
 
robodog
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I've been stockpiling KN95 masks for over a year. You can even find the good 3M N95 masks now for a dollar or two, which is still highway robbery, but not nearly what they were going for in May 2020.


Just bought some 3M 8210 on Amazon for $.89/each. I'll run the security verification when they get here later this evening and report back if they're authentic or not. Considering that the cheapest I could find them a month ago was $1.50 each I'm a bit skeptical but we'll see.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

robodog: Just bought some 3M 8210 on Amazon for $.89/each. I'll run the security verification when they get here later this evening and report back if they're authentic or not. Considering that the cheapest I could find them a month ago was $1.50 each I'm a bit skeptical but we'll see.


Hurry up. I'm on the edge of my seat.
 
JTtheCajun [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hmm. I've been wearing a surgical one with a cloth one over it to help keep the surgical one in place (I have a beard) and for aesthetic reasons. I have several colors and a couple of fun ones that I can mix and match. Guess I'm still good.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SMB2811: How about you all get vaccinated and we can stop wearing masks everywhere entirely?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DragonIV [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Been using KF94 masks since early on, they fit great, are reusable to a point, and I really have nothing bad to say about them.  I keep one in each car and one on my desk at home.  My inlaws were in Hong Kong during the SARS epidemic and they recommended those Korean masks to us when this pandemic started.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
AstroAI Face Mask Reusable Dust Mask with Filters,Adjustable for Woodworking, Construction is what I use.
The thing does exhale out my breath.
Right into the air,
that air is breathed by a huge crowd of mask haters.
What I breathe in is filtered.

Works for me in a maskless society.

I do have surgicals for when I'm in polite company.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I do a lot of carpentry work and for the past 20 years have been using the same model of 3M N95 dust mask. Last year they were impossible to find for about 8 months, so I tracked down a hand washable 3 micron dust mask from a specialty tool supplier.

It's awesome. Breathes well, fits well, and it goes over the top of the head and around the neck instead of behind the ears. It also works when totally wet, which is important living in Oregon about now.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Oneiros: /also made two layer cloth masks with pockets for felt / coffee filter inserts early on in the pandemic


I misread that, and thought for a second you made a mask that could hold these:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
