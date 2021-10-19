 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Small-town police chief's bold suggestion that citizens go "trick-or-treating" between 6pm and 8pm on Halloween shocks all those who had been planning to do it at 3am on Presidents' Day   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't most towns set Trick or Treat days/times?
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's helpful to know when to set up the trip wires.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Don't most towns set Trick or Treat days/times?


They can offer suggestions, but they cannot force anyone to obey them.  Sundowning is illegal, even when used against toddlers
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last time Halloween fell on a Sunday there was a lot of outrage about it on my Facebook feed... everyone wanted the kids to trick-or-treat on Saturday night instead.  You know, because of SATAN!
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

OldRod: Last time Halloween fell on a Sunday there was a lot of outrage about it on my Facebook feed... everyone wanted the kids to trick-or-treat on Saturday night instead.  You know, because of SATAN!


That's why you should ditch Facebook or dump the people being outraged.  I'm about at my fill of crazy people.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

OldRod: Last time Halloween fell on a Sunday there was a lot of outrage about it on my Facebook feed... everyone wanted the kids to trick-or-treat on Saturday night instead.  You know, because of SATAN!


Or getting woken up by hyper kids at 10pm, regardless if your lights are on or not and you work at 6 am Monday. Days off are for adult hangovers, not because Timmy is gonna be bothering me and now i need the sleep.
 
skyotter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Don't most towns set Trick or Treat days/times?


Ours is on Saturday. Maybe for Jesus. Maybe because school is the next day.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
More on topic, looking at the county around me WTF is up with some places doing it on Thursday the 28th?  I always hated when my kids were real little and Halloween was on a weekday as you don't have enough time to fully prepare and are running home to get them ready and make dinner at the same time.  Should always fall on a weekend.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: OdradekRex: Don't most towns set Trick or Treat days/times?

Ours is on Saturday. Maybe for Jesus. Maybe because school is the next day.


8pm is too late for kids?
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Don't most towns set Trick or Treat days/times?


I guess I'm too old to have been helicopter'd, I've literally never heard of that

BACK IN MY DAY we'd just get candy for as long as there was candy to be got

this sounds dystopian, like a police department supplying unsolicited recommendations on protestor signage -- the cops shouldn't be involved here at all, other than for the on-call to sit around and respond to the occasional call about someone's tree getting TP'd
 
Sir Paul
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

phalamir: OdradekRex: Don't most towns set Trick or Treat days/times?

They can offer suggestions, but they cannot force anyone to obey them.  Sundowning is illegal, even when used against toddlers


I think they can provided it impacts minors and not adults (curfew).

/they can usually do it temporarily for adults as well
 
dywed88
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

skyotter: [Fark user image image 850x1150]


If Jesus gives out candy as that indicates, shouldn't a good Christian emulate Jesus and give out candy?

/When I was a kid there were a few religious nut families with kids in my school who would have to leave the classroom during any Halloween related things.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"PLEASE CONTACT THE POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH ANY QUESTIONS"

We should all call and ask questions.

"Can we start at 545pm? That's better for my wife and her gout has been real bad this season...plus her cousin called and she's going to be coming into town and her vehicle hasn't been running well so we're hoping that if we start at 545pm and then blahblabhlabhalbh "

"What are the consequences for trick or treating past 8pm? I hate children and happiness and I want to see the law come down on these hooligans"

"heeeeeeey, my names Candy. wanna guess what my haloween costume is you dirty police officer? i'll give you a hint, I have big lipsssss and hoovessss"
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

skyotter: [Fark user image 850x1150]


"ChRI$tiAN"
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

skyotter: [Fark user image 850x1150]


You would think they would give out Chick Tracts like a normal fundie.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: disaster bastard: OdradekRex: Don't most towns set Trick or Treat days/times?

Ours is on Saturday. Maybe for Jesus. Maybe because school is the next day.

8pm is too late for kids?


Get them home, wash off the funk and make up, let them get some candy, then try to get them to bed. Our daughter goes to bed at 8 on school nights. She's 5.
 
dywed88
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Don't most towns set Trick or Treat days/times?


I have read about it some places doing it, but never been anywhere that did so.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

skyotter: [Fark user image image 850x1150]


Well, that's one way to deal with a toilet paper shortage
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Oneiros: skyotter: [Fark user image image 850x1150]

Well, that's one way to deal with a toilet paper shortage


And eggs
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm glad I got to celebrate Halloween in the 80's and 90's.
Halloween sucks ass these days.  Parents have ruined all the fun.
 
dywed88
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: disaster bastard: OdradekRex: Don't most towns set Trick or Treat days/times?

Ours is on Saturday. Maybe for Jesus. Maybe because school is the next day.

8pm is too late for kids?


Eight is probably a pretty common bed time for kids. If you finish trick or treating at eight, you probably aren't getting your kids to sleep much before ten. It takes time to get them home, get them cleaned up, calm them down, and get them to bed. Plus you have the whining about wanting to eat more candy.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Maybe the Acton, MA PD has a good reason for a limited trick or treat time. Have there been any sightings of a child-eating clown in the sewers? When I was a tot, back in the Nixon administration, I'd go out and knock on doors as long as the porch lights were on or until my bag was full.  Fear-mongering dipshiats have ruined a joyous holiday.
 
NkThrasher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah, in New Hampshire the local school or police department usually puts out a "hey, everyone, do it this day in this time range".

Some towns do it the Friday closest to Halloween.

My town seems to be if Halloween falls on a Friday/Saturday/Sunday do it on that day, else do it on the closest Friday before the 31st.

When I lived in Colorado it was weird that city wide there were multiple days that different neighborhoods were doing their trick-or-treat.  It made for a really chaotic couple of days if you wanted to coordinate with friends across some arbitrary boundaries.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I'm glad I got to celebrate Halloween in the 80's and 90's.
Halloween sucks ass these days.  Parents have ruined all the fun.


Ditto....I was born in '78.

And it is still my favorite holiday.  I'm going to the Seahawks game on 10/31, and I will definitely be in costume.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Don't most towns set Trick or Treat days/times?


I remember my town doing this once when I was a kid, I think it was so it would not fall on a school night but I am not sure. Some people hadn't got the message that the day had been changed, I am not sure how the town informed citizens as we did not have a town's free newspaper as we do now and not everyone listens to local radio.

In any case they never did that again.
 
Headso
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I'm glad I got to celebrate Halloween in the 80's and 90's.
Halloween sucks ass these days.  Parents have ruined all the fun.


The very parents who celebrated Halloween in the 80s and 90s
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: Get them home, wash off the funk and make up, let them get some candy, then try to get them to bed. Our daughter goes to bed at 8 on school nights. She's 5.


6-8 is the time you as the parent can stop at 7 or you know allow your child to live it up one day a year and allow them to stay up a bit later.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: SumoJeb: I'm glad I got to celebrate Halloween in the 80's and 90's.
Halloween sucks ass these days.  Parents have ruined all the fun.

Ditto....I was born in '78.

And it is still my favorite holiday.  I'm going to the Seahawks game on 10/31, and I will definitely be in costume.


We are rural enough that we don't get trick or treaters. I'm still dressing up and decorating the house. We watch the Garfield Halloween special (The old salt in the cabin scares the shiat out of me) and do the Monster Mash while pigging out on the mini chocolate bars.
I might go play with firecrackers and TP a neighbour's house if it isn't raining.
 
mike_d85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

OldRod: Last time Halloween fell on a Sunday there was a lot of outrage about it on my Facebook feed... everyone wanted the kids to trick-or-treat on Saturday night instead.  You know, because of SATAN!


CSB:
A Jewish family lived down the street from us growing up.  It took us several years of convincing their mother to let her kids participate in Halloween festivities because at some point she'd learned the name was a shortening of "All Hallow's Eve" from All Saints Day being the next day and decided it was a Christian holiday weird secular traditions like Christmas or Easter.

Didn't have a problem with Valentine's day, though.
/CSB
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

OldRod: Last time Halloween fell on a Sunday there was a lot of outrage about it on my Facebook feed... everyone wanted the kids to trick-or-treat on Saturday night instead.  You know, because of SATAN!


Our neighborhood was the opposite. A group of parents thought it would be nice to do it Saturday night, since the typical practice here is to distribute candy to the kids and booze to the parents, and they wanted Sunday to recover.

One neighbor went off about keeping Halloween on Halloween, and the Saturday plan was kiboshed.
 
calbert
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Our town has set hours on Sunday 10-31, 3p-7p.

Considering the sun is setting around 6:30p, 7pm is a reasonable end time to ensure the safety of all the little ghosts and goblins walking and running on sidewalks and streets.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dywed88: Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: disaster bastard: OdradekRex: Don't most towns set Trick or Treat days/times?

Ours is on Saturday. Maybe for Jesus. Maybe because school is the next day.

8pm is too late for kids?

Eight is probably a pretty common bed time for kids. If you finish trick or treating at eight, you probably aren't getting your kids to sleep much before ten. It takes time to get them home, get them cleaned up, calm them down, and get them to bed. Plus you have the whining about wanting to eat more candy.


EVEN if that one day of the year they stay up to 10, they go to sleep and get up at 7am to go to school at 9am that's 9 hours of sleep.  Still plenty of sleep for elementary aged kids. If they sleep into 8 thats 10 hours and they still will have plenty of time to get ready and get to school.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

phalamir: OdradekRex: Don't most towns set Trick or Treat days/times?

They can offer suggestions, but they cannot force anyone to obey them.  Sundowning is illegal, even when used against toddlers


Well, there goes my plan for menacing day care centers with Alzheimer's patients.
 
nanim
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
When our neighbor kids were all about 5, they couldn't wait for sundown... so we all let the little ones come over as soon as they had their costumes on.   It gets plenty cold here in the evening anyway - having colorful tots wander our cul-de-sac (dead end) in the daylight worked out fine.

/ plus the doggie got plenty of little familiar faces to lick
// we never let'm out to greet kids in the dark - he is nearly invisible at night
/// except, of course, that his eyes glow @_@
 
mike_d85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NkThrasher: When I lived in Colorado it was weird that city wide there were multiple days that different neighborhoods were doing their trick-or-treat.  It made for a really chaotic couple of days if you wanted to coordinate with friends across some arbitrary boundaries.


All I'm hearing is that I have a chance to hit 2 or 3 different towns for candy as long as my parents are up for the drive.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mike_d85: NkThrasher: When I lived in Colorado it was weird that city wide there were multiple days that different neighborhoods were doing their trick-or-treat.  It made for a really chaotic couple of days if you wanted to coordinate with friends across some arbitrary boundaries.

All I'm hearing is that I have a chance to hit 2 or 3 different towns for candy as long as my parents are up for the drive.


I used to do that with my kids when they were little.  They LOVED it, would go to their grandparents house which had a different days.  Looking at this year it would be spread over 3 days.
 
Shamrock1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Haddonfield NJ (ie Michael Myers) has long been 2pm-6pm.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

skyotter: [Fark user image 850x1150]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Found him.
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

phalamir: OdradekRex: Don't most towns set Trick or Treat days/times?

They can offer suggestions, but they cannot force anyone to obey them.  Sundowning is illegal, even when used against toddlers


One would think you would make an exception for those... those... MONSTERS. Literal MONSTERS. The toddlers that is...

/jk
 
Oneiros
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: Oneiros: skyotter: [Fark user image image 850x1150]

Well, that's one way to deal with a toilet paper shortage

And eggs


But not in any sort of useful way.

I mean, I hope it attracts eggs, and people don't waste valuable toilet paper on them, especially if that's the underlying goal.

But if you're trying to get eggs, I would think that you'd want them not splattered all over the place.

It might also attract lunch meats.  Supposedly there's something in baloney and others that'll strip paint, so you leave someone with a polka dot car if they don't get it off quickly
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: disaster bastard: OdradekRex: Don't most towns set Trick or Treat days/times?

Ours is on Saturday. Maybe for Jesus. Maybe because school is the next day.

8pm is too late for kids?


It's pretty dark by 8pm, and a lot of kids are running around in the streets not paying attention to traffic. Yes, people should drive slow, but I think towns try to limit trick or treating after 8pm to reduce accidents.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I'm glad I got to celebrate Halloween in the 80's and 90's.
Halloween sucks ass these days.  Parents have ruined all the fun.


No, It's the pedophiles and criminals that ruined the fun.

When I was a kid I don't recall ever being concerned about a random person snatching me off the street. My parents also freely admit it was not something they ever fathomed either. Us kids just ran around amok without a care in the world and came home when it was too dark to see anymore or our sacks/pails/bags were stuffed and we'd walked as far as we cared to walk vs coming back home, dumping the load and heading back out again.

These days we are fully aware that there are pedophiles and criminals out there who will do things.  We have to be our children's best advocate - often we are their only advocate.

I agree, it sucks. I wish I could send my kiddos to run amok like I did.

1989 was probably a turning point in my parents being a little more hands-on and helicoptery with raising free range kids.  Jacob Wetterling was abducted and a lot of eyeballs were opened to an evil that wasn't much acknowledged prior. I lived in MN at the time, it was big-time news in the state and quickly became a national headline.

Like usual, assholes spoiled the fun for all.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Don't most towns set Trick or Treat days/times?


They have around here for a long time.

I remember when I was kid, in the 70's, we'd head out about 3 or 4, depending on if it were a school day, and we'd be out until 9 or 10 at night.

The end of the night was the best because people wanted to unload the leftover candy and just dump the rest of the bowl in your bag. We would get some great hauls.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: SumoJeb: I'm glad I got to celebrate Halloween in the 80's and 90's.
Halloween sucks ass these days.  Parents have ruined all the fun.

No, It's the pedophiles and criminals that ruined the fun.

When I was a kid I don't recall ever being concerned about a random person snatching me off the street. My parents also freely admit it was not something they ever fathomed either. Us kids just ran around amok without a care in the world and came home when it was too dark to see anymore or our sacks/pails/bags were stuffed and we'd walked as far as we cared to walk vs coming back home, dumping the load and heading back out again.

These days we are fully aware that there are pedophiles and criminals out there who will do things.  We have to be our children's best advocate - often we are their only advocate.

I agree, it sucks. I wish I could send my kiddos to run amok like I did.

1989 was probably a turning point in my parents being a little more hands-on and helicoptery with raising free range kids.  Jacob Wetterling was abducted and a lot of eyeballs were opened to an evil that wasn't much acknowledged prior. I lived in MN at the time, it was big-time news in the state and quickly became a national headline.

Like usual, assholes spoiled the fun for all.


Pedophiles and criminals were still around abducting kids when you were young.  Do you really think that this is a brand new thing?  I think with cell phones it's much easier to let kids go with their friends as you can track them and have constant access.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wtf?

Halloween starts at a reasonable time after people have had a chance to get home from work (if it falls on a weekday) and eat.

It ends when the candy runs out or the kids stop coming.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I kinda want to follow around a bunch of carolers on Xmas Eve, knock on the doors after them, and go TRICK OR TREAT
 
special20
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Wtf?

Halloween starts at a reasonable time after people have had a chance to get home from work (if it falls on a weekday) and eat.

It ends when the candy runs out or the kids stop coming.


...and that's when the murders start.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Don't most towns set Trick or Treat days/times?


Grew up in the eighties. Literally have never known anyone who trick or treated guerilla-style.
 
