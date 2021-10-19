 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Schrodinger's Billionaire: When he wants attention he hires a publicist to tell everyone how rich he is. When it's time to pay million dollar judgements for sexually harassing and assaulting employees he says that's all lies and he's penniless   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
31
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why he has my college nick name Alki David, I don't know.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He sounds like a lovely person.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It ain't me, it ain't me, I ain't no fortunate one."
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Base the judgement on the persona he created.  Clearly he has money.  Maybe not as much as he claimed, but he's still loaded.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
heir
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeez, I'm so sick of hearing about Donald Tr... [reads article]

Oh, carry on then.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who needs a publicist when John Barron will do it for free
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Notice he says the exhausted him of his cash? Yeah, paying his lawyers drained his petty cash/allowance account, that's obviously not where the real money is. He's got enough assets to satisfy the judgements, it's just going to matter if opposing council and the courts can unearth all the shells and tax dodges where they are held.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was going to be about Trump.
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:

[Previously, David was involved in unrelated litigation over a business dispute with Barry Diller, whose company IAC owns The Daily Beast.]

I agree the guy is scum but this is "kicking them when they're down" at its finest.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Notice he says the exhausted him of his cash? Yeah, paying his lawyers drained his petty cash/allowance account, that's obviously not where the real money is. He's got enough assets to satisfy the judgements, it's just going to matter if opposing council and the courts can unearth all the shells and tax dodges where they are held.


Came here to point this out. You don't get to just claim you're out of cash when it comes time to satisfy a judgment. If he doesn't want to liquidate his assets, they're gonna start foreclosing on stuff.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was thought to be a billionaire? Then he has more money than I would spend in a 1000 lifetimes still. Take it all from him, put him out on the street to beg for dollars to get a double cheeseburger from McD.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: I thought this was going to be about Trump.


Well, it is. This article may not be about Trump, but the headline is.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like my old job, big talk about all the sales, renewed contracts, tons of work but plead poverty when raise time came around.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

johnphantom: He was thought to be a billionaire? Then he has more money than I would spend in a 1000 lifetimes still. Take it all from him, put him out on the street to beg for dollars to get a double cheeseburger from McD.


We could go Squid Game rules and let him pay it off in slaps to the face.   Same exchange rate 1 slap= 100,000 Won  (about $85)   bet he'd find the money with a quickness then
 
Geotpf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is it Asshole Tuesday or something?  This guy sounds like a real piece of work.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Put a lien on everything but I'm sure the good stuff is owned by a LLC.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
David was also accused in court filings of performing the "'mangina,' in which he dropped his pants and underwear, tucked his penis between his legs, and waddled around the office."

See, this is the problem with Cancel Culture run amok. It interferes with the business executive's legitimate execution of the critical duties of his office.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If you think he's bad, you should see his sister Merhany.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: If you think he's bad, you should see his sister Merhany.


Methany. Stupid phone.
 
Mcavity
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Good breakdown in here..
How The Pandora Papers Actually Work - How Money Works
Youtube 0uLhh5GSxsQ
 
special20
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Alki David: "Let he who hasn't done the tuck and showed his mangina throw the first stone."

Staffer: "Honestly, that's not what I meant by 'put that thing away'.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"My dad was a great guy, everything he touched turned to gold, it seemed," he said.

Well, except his son...
His son turned to sh*t.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Born in Nigeria to a wealthy Greek family, David says

Aha, a rich Nigerian prince.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The valley between "poor people don't understand what really makes a person rich" and "I spent literally all of my liquid assets, help me" is quite a view.
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be about someone else who doesn't like to pay for anything.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Put a lien on everything but I'm sure the good stuff is owned by a LLC.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I was really thinking it would be TFG.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: "It ain't me, it ain't me, I ain't no fortunate one."


"When the tax man comes, the house looks like a rummage sale.."
 
jeremy2020
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

johnphantom: He was thought to be a billionaire? Then he has more money than I would spend in a 1000 lifetimes still. Take it all from him, put him out on the street to beg for dollars to get a double cheeseburger from McD.


As we get older and people start getting diagnosed with terminal diseases, we need to do our part and take out people like this. Make the world a better place on the way out.
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RTOGUY: Harry Freakstorm: Put a lien on everything but I'm sure the good stuff is owned by a LLC.

[Fark user image image 425x562]


The line through Frank Grimes is a nice touch.
 
