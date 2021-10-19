 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   66-year-old pensioner in pajamas is arrested after stabbing her 'abusive' husband and leaving him to die on floor. Bonus quotes: 'If there's any luck you'll be too late', 'I should have stabbed him a bit more' and 'I might go and stab him again'   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
35
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

774 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Oct 2021 at 6:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ain't sayin' it's right.

But I understand.
 
Teambaylagoon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I stabbed that SOB plenty of times, he never died on me before!"
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Well I was feeling a might stabbish, so ..."
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:
She said her husband was so jealous when they met she got a 'property of David Jackson' tattoo on her bum;
She revealed her third husband killed himself after discovering she was having an affair with David Jackson

Did those happen in the listed order?  I'd be pretty depressed if I found out my wife was cheating me by seeing the name of another guy on her arse, also.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did that article repeat everything three times or am I suffering some sort of medical emergency and should be calling an ambulance?
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: Did that article repeat everything three times or am I suffering some sort of medical emergency and should be calling an ambulance?


I'm sure you're fine.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Regrets? I've had a few.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there any evidence he was ever abusive that doesn't come from the woman who killed him?
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A++++++
Would stab again.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: Did that article repeat everything three times or am I suffering some sort of medical emergency and should be calling an ambulance?


I'm sure you're fine..
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh, when farkies align!
If only I could show y'all.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: Did that article repeat everything three times or am I suffering some sort of medical emergency and should be calling an ambulance?


I'm sure you're fine...
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: Did that article repeat everything three times or am I suffering some sort of medical emergency and should be calling an ambulance?


Welcome to The Mail.
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: Is there any evidence he was ever abusive that doesn't come from the woman who killed him?


That's like eighth grade logic and we are only about 11 here.
 
LedLawless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'I stabbed him. Once because he's an aggressive bully and nasty and I've had enough. And when he said you won't do it I did it twice more.'
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: Did that article repeat everything three times or am I suffering some sort of medical emergency and should be calling an ambulance?


I'm sure you're fine.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roberta?
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, those rowdy Texan women are...

Wait, a Brit? Well that is news.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't help it.  I'm stabby. I like to stab.

Now, if you'll excuse me, my stabbing arm is getting bored.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry Mrs Jackson OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOH...you are for real!
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: Did that article repeat everything three times or am I suffering some sort of medical emergency and should be calling an ambulance?


I'm sure you're fine.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't blame her

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: Did that article repeat everything three times or am I suffering some sort of medical emergency and should be calling an ambulance?


The story itself is kind of a repeat, as it was Boobiesed last week. Is suppose this is more of a follow-up.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Teambaylagoon: "I stabbed that SOB plenty of times, he never died on me before!"


Paxton ,predator 2?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Who could possibly be unhappy in that lovely home with the pretty garden all around it?
 
SirMadness
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Killing your abusive husband is one thing.

Killing another husband whom you say is abusive is something else.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Is there any evidence he was ever abusive that doesn't come from the woman who killed him?


Believe the vag.
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When work ruins your evening plans | The Cleaner - BBC
Youtube oP_vPpq5s8E

"Stabbed her husband to death."
"With what, a combine harvester?!"
 
jim32rr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

waxbeans: GregInIndy: Is there any evidence he was ever abusive that doesn't come from the woman who killed him?

Believe the vag.


The Toe, it knows
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Newt Gingrich has really let himself go.  Also, guano loco eyes, they never lie, except when they are saying they are not going to stab you.
 
ThePea
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Since it's the Daily Fail I now doubt the existence of both pajamas and stabbing.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

No Catchy Nickname: RTOGUY: Did that article repeat everything three times or am I suffering some sort of medical emergency and should be calling an ambulance?

The story itself is kind of a repeat, as it was Boobiesed last week. Is suppose this is more of a follow-up.


Boobsied. Hah!

I've been on this site since 2003, and I think that's the first time I've been caught by that particular filter. That's what I get for posting before I've had my morning coffee.
 
Mock26
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Gee, they sound like they were a lovely couple.
 
ronnie spleen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Call yo' woman a skank...win stupid prizes.
cdn3.whatculture.comView Full Size
 
oopsboom
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Is there any evidence he was ever abusive that doesn't come from the woman who killed him?


MrSplifferton: FTFA:
She said her husband was so jealous when they met she got a 'property of David Jackson' tattoo on her bum;
She revealed her third husband killed himself after discovering she was having an affair with David Jackson

Did those happen in the listed order?  I'd be pretty depressed if I found out my wife was cheating me by seeing the name of another guy on her arse, also.


yea...i started out sympathetic.  but then we REALLY QUICKLY veered into crazyland
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.