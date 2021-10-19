 Skip to content
 
(MLive.com)   Whatever you do, don't commit a home invasion. But if you do, don't get lost in the thick woods. But if you do, don't call 911 hours later for help finding your way home   (mlive.com) divider line
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Was he glowing?
Wobambo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Lost in the woods after dark this close to Halloween? Surprised any of them are still alive.
 
Snort
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
An MLive link?  You know it's going to be filled with brilliance.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hard to believe he was too stupid to get a good job and had to go into stealing.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So instead of opening the map app he uses his cell to call 911

FloriduhGuy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Has the balls to commit a home invasion but not tough enough to spend the night in the woods! Typical cowardly criminal. What a little biatch.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The trooper searched the area and located the suspect, 43-year-old Kevin William Tighe from Williamsburg, in the backyard of his parents' home nearby

Bad things happen when you leave the basement for more Hot Pockets, Kevin. Just shout for Mom to bring them down.
 
Keeve
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: So instead of opening the map app he uses his cell to call 911

Genius


He was probably calling for Squad 51.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This nimrod was no Nimrod.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Lost in the woods after dark this close to Halloween? Surprised any of them are still alive.


Ha - I just saw The Ritual on Netflix the other night.  It was about some guys who got lost in the woods. I'm not recommending it, but it was okay I guess.

It's good to see Bubbles in something besides Trailer Park Boys

Fark user imageView Full Size


"They should have gone to Vegas" is the tagline
 
Dryad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Has the balls to commit a home invasion but not tough enough to spend the night in the woods! Typical cowardly criminal. What a little biatch.


Two things Fark has taught me;
1) Anyone who is a victim of a home invasion was somehow 'asking for it'
2) Any homeowners faced with a home invasion are monsters, and any attempt to defend themselves against home invaders proves they are sick individuals whose deepest desire is to kill someone for sexual gratification.
This also would imply that home invaders are the good guys, and should never be interfered with, questioned, or impugned. They are heroes doing humanity a service invading the houses of people who obviously deserved it.
 
MagSeven
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: So instead of opening the map app he uses his cell to call 911

Genius


I was thinking the same thing, but I think 911 still works sometimes even if you can't get a data signal.
 
