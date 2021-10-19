 Skip to content
Today's 4-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Alphaville, The Teardrop Explodes, Stray Cats, and Clan of Xymox. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #268. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET
55
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Present.

Will be listening, but if work is anything like yesterday posting might be limited.

Just think of this with yelling in the background.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hi everybody.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ANDizzleWI: Present.

Will be listening, but if work is anything like yesterday posting might be limited.

Just think of this with yelling in the background.

[Fark user image image 425x566]


Whoa. I can't look at that without hearing yelling.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jello, all you lovely farquers!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ANDizzleWI:

Just think of this with yelling in the background.

i'd rather not, thank you.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Salutations & junk
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: ANDizzleWI:

Just think of this with yelling in the background.

i'd rather not, thank you.


UPS- teaching $&!;:@#€¢ teamsters to $$&@!?-×π swear since nineteen hundred $+@$%¥✓ five
 
Lioness7 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello everybody.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teardrop Explodes should have been bigger.....
and hi
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cwheelie: Teardrop Explodes should have been bigger.....
and hi


Kilimanjaro is one of the best debut albums ever made
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pista:

Kilimanjaro is one of the best debut albums ever made,

I agree, however....
Without much thought, here's another for the category:

typeroom.euView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: cwheelie: Teardrop Explodes should have been bigger.....
and hi

Kilimanjaro is one of the best debut albums ever made


The 7" with sleeping gas and (iirc) red car green car was better than anything on the LP... wish I still had my hands on it.

That said, them breaking up gave us Fried, a great record - still have it and the poster
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Iggy's decided to join me for this evening's show
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wo-o-o-o! just in time!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pista: Iggy's decided to join me for this evening's show
[Fark user image image 425x318]


Glued to my hip.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Another glorious start to the work week
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pista: Iggy's decided to join me for this evening's show
[Fark user image 425x318]


The fat bastid is out. If he returns there will be pics of him trying to kill the stream....
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pista: Iggy's decided to join me for this evening's show
[Fark user image 425x318]


Madison_Smiled:Glued to my hip.
[Fark user image 425x566]

Awwwwwwww! Welcome feline fans!
 
Lioness7 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: Iggy's decided to join me for this evening's show
[Fark user image image 425x318]

Glued to my hip.
[Fark user image 425x566]


Mine two glued to the bowls. Not very photogenic.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: Iggy's decided to join me for this evening's show
[Fark user image image 425x318]

Glued to my hip.
[Fark user image 425x566]


Oh hai!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
NeoMoxie:
Awwwwwwww! Welcome feline fans!

Kittens love the socalnewwaver

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Madison_Smiled: Pista: Iggy's decided to join me for this evening's show
[Fark user image image 425x318]

Glued to my hip.
[Fark user image 425x566]

Mine two glued to the bowls. Not very photogenic.


the bowls or the kittehs?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

pc_gator: NeoMoxie:
Awwwwwwww! Welcome feline fans!

Kittens love the socalnewwaver

[c.tenor.com image 498x278]


All the cool cats do.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Loving the old skool start today
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm feeling fun Monty Phython vibes with this - Madness at it's best!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: pc_gator: NeoMoxie:
Awwwwwwww! Welcome feline fans!

Kittens love the socalnewwaver

[c.tenor.com image 498x278]

All the cool cats do.


So he's cool for cats? ;)
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

pc_gator: [media2.giphy.com image 500x285] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Lioness7: Madison_Smiled: Pista: Iggy's decided to join me for this evening's show
[Fark user image image 425x318]

Glued to my hip.
[Fark user image 425x566]

Mine two glued to the bowls. Not very photogenic.

the bowls or the kittehs?


I meant they all together. You know, those pieces of food on the whiskers and the floor...
They were having soup with tuna and anchovies. And that meant also little fish heads scattered here and there...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The songs Lee sang were mostly quite amusing.
Except Razor Blade Alley.
That was farking dark
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Selecter!!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Love it!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fun start to the day
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lioness7: socalnewwaver: Lioness7: Madison_Smiled: Pista: Iggy's decided to join me for this evening's show
[Fark user image image 425x318]

Glued to my hip.
[Fark user image 425x566]

Mine two glued to the bowls. Not very photogenic.

the bowls or the kittehs?

I meant they all together. You know, those pieces of food on the whiskers and the floor...
They were having soup with tuna and anchovies. And that meant also little fish heads scattered here and there...


Yo! Can I get a '70s hall pass for some Barnes & Barnes over here?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: [Fark user image image 480x270]


Wednesdie already?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Alright! Who pulled The Alarm?

saxonscope.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Alright! Who pulled The Alarm?

[saxonscope.com image 850x566]


That's the queue of interns waiting to be selected for today
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Madison_Smiled:

Yo! Can I get a '70s hall pass for some Barnes & Barnes over here?

Sir, this isn't a request show...but I'd love to hear Alphaville, The Teardrop Explodes, Stray Cats, and Clan of Xymox today. lol
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: [Fark user image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


Oh shiat, did I miss work yesterday?!!
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Alright! Who pulled The Alarm?

[saxonscope.com image 850x566]



The Alarm?

The Alarm - Sixty Eight Guns, Top Of The Pops 22nd September 1983
Youtube KZp11vks_Ws
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Madison_Smiled:

Yo! Can I get a '70s hall pass for some Barnes & Barnes over here?

Sir, this isn't a request show...but I'd love to hear Alphaville, The Teardrop Explodes, Stray Cats, and Clan of Xymox today. lol


I remember when the third hour was listener requests.
Good times

:o)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Madison_Smiled:

Yo! Can I get a '70s hall pass for some Barnes & Barnes over here?

Sir, this isn't a request show...but I'd love to hear Alphaville, The Teardrop Explodes, Stray Cats, and Clan of Xymox today. lol


YOU get a request and YO.....no, I guess just you get a request.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pista: pc_gator: Madison_Smiled:

Yo! Can I get a '70s hall pass for some Barnes & Barnes over here?

Sir, this isn't a request show...but I'd love to hear Alphaville, The Teardrop Explodes, Stray Cats, and Clan of Xymox today. lol

I remember when the third hour was listener requests.
Good times

:o)


all listener request third hour is cake.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: pc_gator: Madison_Smiled:

Yo! Can I get a '70s hall pass for some Barnes & Barnes over here?

Sir, this isn't a request show...but I'd love to hear Alphaville, The Teardrop Explodes, Stray Cats, and Clan of Xymox today. lol

I remember when the third hour was listener requests.
Good times

:o)

all listener request third hour is cake.


LOLOLOL
 
