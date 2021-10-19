 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   Lawyer who represented George Zimmerman arrested for standing his ground in a juvenile rape case   (abcnews.go.com)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"The attorney instructed the victim and her father that they should do three things. Write a declination, basically a letter, to the state attorney saying the rape didn't happen; avoid being served with a subpoena so you don't have to go to court to testify; (and) lie during your deposition and say the rape didn't happen," López said.

What does he think he is?
A College Administrator?
A COP?
A Pope?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: "The attorney instructed the victim and her father that they should do three things. Write a declination, basically a letter, to the state attorney saying the rape didn't happen; avoid being served with a subpoena so you don't have to go to court to testify; (and) lie during your deposition and say the rape didn't happen," López said.


Looks like you can add a couple charges of "suborning perjury"
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
vudukungfu:
What does he think he is?
A College Administrator?
A COP?
A Pope?

Future GQP candidate? I think he's gunning for the next seat on the Supreme(ly assholes) Court
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A 75 year old raped a 9 year old and was able to bond out of jail. Yet tell a black guy to get his ID and he gets a couple bullet holes for furtive movements.
 
Resin33
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This wasn't the attorney that got him acquitted though.
 
austerity101
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The victim's family told the state attorney's office about Uhrig's requests in July and the sheriff's sex crimes unit began investigating. The girl is now a teenager, the sheriff said.

So this rape happened at least 4 years ago. Way to go, justice system.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: "The attorney instructed the victim and her father that they should do three things. Write a declination, basically a letter, to the state attorney saying the rape didn't happen; avoid being served with a subpoena so you don't have to go to court to testify; (and) lie during your deposition and say the rape didn't happen," López said.

What does he think he is?
A College Administrator?
A COP?
A Pope?


So, he was asking the victim and her father to lie to protect his client (The accused rapist). Why did he think they'd be willing to do this? Did he offer something to try to convince them?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone should stand their ground right upside dude's head. What a scumbag.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Uhrig's bio on the law firm's website said he is a former assistant attorney general for Florida, and spent six years with the Gainesville Police Department before graduating from law school"

Because of course he is.
 
joeskunk
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I assume there was the offer of money changing hands on this one otherwise what ever were they thinking hoping the dad in this case would lie for them?
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: A 75 year old raped a 9 year old and was able to bond out of jail. Yet tell a black guy to get his ID and he gets a couple bullet holes for furtive movements.



You and subby may have missed this part... Uhrig, who represents a man accused of raping a child when she was 9

This lawyer is accused of witness tampering.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: A 75 year old raped a 9 year old and was able to bond out of jail. Yet tell a black guy to get his ID and he gets a couple bullet holes for furtive movements.


The 75-year old that bonded is the defense attorney, the accused rapist's age and identity aren't specified in the article.

austerity101: The victim's family told the state attorney's office about Uhrig's requests in July and the sheriff's sex crimes unit began investigating. The girl is now a teenager, the sheriff said.

So this rape happened at least 4 years ago. Way to go, justice system.


To be fair, it's possible she didn't tell anyone for a few/several years after the rape.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: "The attorney instructed the victim and her father that they should do three things. Write a declination, basically a letter, to the state attorney saying the rape didn't happen; avoid being served with a subpoena so you don't have to go to court to testify; (and) lie during your deposition and say the rape didn't happen," López said.

What does he think he is?
A College Administrator?
A COP?
A Pope?


Governor of Texas.
 
Geralt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hal Uhrig

Helpful guide on how to pronounce his last name:

Tim Allen's Home Improvement Grunt
Youtube KnsiZOJjfUg
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

joeskunk: I assume there was the offer of money changing hands on this one otherwise what ever were they thinking hoping the dad in this case would lie for them?


Lawyer was extorting the victim's dad with the threat of legal hell if he didn't comply.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Man, I'm starting to believe that some lawyers may not be the beacon of justice and principle that we perceive them to be.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: joeskunk: I assume there was the offer of money changing hands on this one otherwise what ever were they thinking hoping the dad in this case would lie for them?

Lawyer was extorting the victim's dad with the threat of legal hell if he didn't comply.


Is that anything like the Special Hell? You know, the one this particular attorney belongs in?

Shakespeare may have had an amazing imagination but he wasn't always wrong.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: UltimaCS: A 75 year old raped a 9 year old and was able to bond out of jail. Yet tell a black guy to get his ID and he gets a couple bullet holes for furtive movements.


You and subby may have missed this part... Uhrig, who represents a man accused of raping a child when she was 9

This lawyer is accused of witness tampering.


*Reads article again*
Well, dammit. Good thing this is the riveting year of 1998 and "Delete comment" buttons exist everywhere.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: Man, I'm starting to believe that some lawyers may not be the beacon of justice and principle that we perceive them to be.


Eh, there are heroes and villains in every profession.

Heck, even firefighters. Even they get arsonists and assholes sometimes.
 
wejash
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: A 75 year old raped a 9 year old and was able to bond out of jail. Yet tell a black guy to get his ID and he gets a couple bullet holes for furtive movements.


Dude, go back and read the darn article like you have to give a report on it to the whole class.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wejash: UltimaCS: A 75 year old raped a 9 year old and was able to bond out of jail. Yet tell a black guy to get his ID and he gets a couple bullet holes for furtive movements.

Dude, go back and read the darn article like you have to give a report on it to the whole class.


I'm sick today *cough cough*
 
wejash
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: "The attorney instructed the victim and her father that they should do three things. Write a declination, basically a letter, to the state attorney saying the rape didn't happen; avoid being served with a subpoena so you don't have to go to court to testify; (and) lie during your deposition and say the rape didn't happen," López said.

What does he think he is?
A College Administrator?
A COP?
A Pope?


He was a former cop.

And he was a former state AG official in FLORIDA.

So...pretty much, yes.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Clearly a super-ethical guy, and yes, I believe every word of what the father and his daughter are saying. Every single word.

No idea if his client is a regular scumbag like Zimmerman or an influential/rich asshole, but whatever the case ... hopefully he loses his license to practice. At least.

And let's not pretend this couldn't have happened anywhere else. It probably has. In every state.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: joeskunk: I assume there was the offer of money changing hands on this one otherwise what ever were they thinking hoping the dad in this case would lie for them?

Lawyer was extorting the victim's dad with the threat of legal hell if he didn't comply.


I'm sorry. This was Florida. Why didn't it work? Not too well connected to DeathSantis?
 
