(Daily Mail)   Irish woman hilariously pranks her dad by claiming she spent €70 on 'premium air' for her tires. Good thing she didn't mention the blinker fluid   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And the muffler bearings.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


I don't make fun of anyone's appearance, but I do have to admit this photo was jarring as I scrolled through the article.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There is such a thing as "premium air" for car tires. It's called nitrogen and unless you're driving a race car, yes it is a scam.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

foo monkey: There is such a thing as "premium air" for car tires. It's called nitrogen and unless you're driving a race car, yes it is a scam.


I always fill my tires with 78% nitrogen.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You'd think this was a joke, but I fill my tires with H2O so I get TWO kinds of air.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wegro: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x1030]

I don't make fun of anyone's appearance, but I do have to admit this photo was jarring as I scrolled through the article.


Irishman here. That's a hard Irish face. She's only fooling herself, no matter how beauty shops she piles on her face.

/It's not news, it's the Daily "Femail"
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

foo monkey: There is such a thing as "premium air" for car tires. It's called nitrogen and unless you're driving a race car, yes it is a scam.


am21.mediaite.comView Full Size


disagrees.
 
saphrophyte
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Can someone please post a YouTube reaction video of them reading the Fark comments page of the linked Daily Mail article describing the TikTok video recording of that girls texting stream?
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kokomo61: foo monkey: There is such a thing as "premium air" for car tires. It's called nitrogen and unless you're driving a race car, yes it is a scam.

I always fill my tires with 78% nitrogen.


I've heard that air leaks out but nitrogen wn't because it has bigger atoms.  so eventually you end up with 100% nitrogen.

(ok 99% but who's counting)
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wegro: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x1030]

I don't make fun of anyone's appearance, but I do have to admit this photo was jarring as I scrolled through the article.


First thing I thought she went way to heavy on the makeup.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wegro: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x1030]

I don't make fun of anyone's appearance, but I do have to admit this photo was jarring as I scrolled through the article.


She paid another €70 for a premium makeover at the same garage.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

khitsicker: foo monkey: There is such a thing as "premium air" for car tires. It's called nitrogen and unless you're driving a race car, yes it is a scam.

[am21.mediaite.com image 580x300]

disagrees.


https://www.huffpost.com/archive/ca/e​n​try/banff-air-bottled_n_8056134
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ivo Shandor: khitsicker: foo monkey: There is such a thing as "premium air" for car tires. It's called nitrogen and unless you're driving a race car, yes it is a scam.

[am21.mediaite.com image 580x300]

disagrees.

https://www.huffpost.com/archive/ca/en​try/banff-air-bottled_n_8056134


hahahahaha jfc.
 
