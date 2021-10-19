 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(International Business Times)   Santa Claus is coming back to Macy's. Appointment necessary and social distancing protocols to remain in effect. Ho ho ho, don't shoot your eye out kid   (ibtimes.com) divider line
14
    More: Spiffy, Macy's, Santa Claus, Christmas, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, good news, additional safety measures, Macy's website, Chicago locations' Santaland  
•       •       •

181 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 19 Oct 2021 at 12:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Appointments by US Mail.
 
blinkybluegnome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Done in one.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You got your Covid shot kid?   Elves, block the Karen coming up to see Santa.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose you could fit an N95 mask under a fake Santa beard.

/sux2bu, natural Santas
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingKauff
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I will always be reminded of the scene from Fast Times At Ridgemont High when the little kid pees on Santa's knee.
 
Pinner
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Good luck finding a Santa with 6ft femurs.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That wasn't Macy's in the reference...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Speef
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


'WAAAAAAAAAHHHH!! I'm scared!!'

'You & me both, kid!'

'HA HA! Ugly brother Timmy has emotionally-scarred another St. Nic!'

'
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vitalogygirl
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So only the affluent kids who have entitled parents that can get an appointment. Cool cool cool.
 
Psylence
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.