Giant puppet of Syrian refugee completes 5,000km journey to England
19
Gassy Snake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Talking of some love and prosperity?
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would it shoot somebody in the head?
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Why would it shoot somebody in the head?


K-pop.
 
minorshan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Why would it shoot somebody in the head?


Red light!
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Why would it shoot somebody in the head?


Red Light, Green Light Game - Squid Game (2021)
Youtube nrchfeybHmw
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was supposed to come to the USA but we left it stranded on an island like, New phone, who dis.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now do it with real refugees.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Why would it shoot somebody in the head?


Someone put their hand inside the puppet head
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it's a good thing the refugee crisis is solved.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gassy Snake: [Fark user image 425x259] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watching the SyFy series...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I actually thought Jude Law was dead.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All it would take would be the puppeteer at the top to have uncontrollable flatulence to topple this project.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

stuffy: I actually thought Jude Law was dead.


He is a sex robot, why would he be dead?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Fano: thealgorerhythm: Why would it shoot somebody in the head?

Someone put their hand inside the puppet head


Memo to myself: do the dumb things i gotta do
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

