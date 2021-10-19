 Skip to content
(WUSA9)   When wintertime rolls around, the gorillas simply freeze to death   (wusa9.com) divider line
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given the location, can't you just smoke them out?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Zoo Manager: Yes, we must catch them. And what do we use to catch zebras?

Trappers: ...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The zebra's gone man. Just let it go.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ae01.alicdn.comView Full Size

sep.yimg.comView Full Size


/ one of each.  They did not specify.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I was at a local park and it appeared that two groups of about a dozen kids, each in differently-colored matching outfits, could somehow corral a few zebras. Well, until they blew a whistle and then a bunch of drunk parents attacked them.
 
Sneakytoes
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
