 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gizmodo)   New Fisher Price sentient rotary dial phone can actually make phone calls. What's next? Easy-Bake Oven souffles? Animal See-and-Say-and-Smell?   (gizmodo.com) divider line
32
    More: Followup, Telephone, iconic Chatter Telephone, phone calls, Telephone exchange, Telephone call, Mobile phone, Chatter Telephone, Chatter Telephone's red handset  
•       •       •

839 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Oct 2021 at 11:20 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kids these days wouldn't even know it is a telephone.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The call is coming FROM INSIDE THE HOUSE!
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Barbie & Ken's Amateur Porno
 
fat_free
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That would make a great office phone...

..that I still wouldn't answer.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Kids these days wouldn't even know it is a telephone.


I'm surprised they kept the rotary dial but then, it is 'retro.'

Still looks like the demented love-child of Bozo the Clown and Rainbow Brite.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Rotary dial?  What... are we living in the 1900s or something?
 
bronskrat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Dammit Susie you ran up a bill of $3,000 with international calls!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Greeting and good day.  Are you truly happy with your brand of diapers?  Do they really do the job?  My company can offer you top quality diapers at a savings, plus we deliver them automatically every month!  How is that for convenience?

Do you know where mommy keeps the little plastic cards?  Great!  You're just minutes away from ordering top quality diapers!  You will be the envy of the day care.  Got the card?  What are the numbers?  You don't know numbers.  Well, the boss didn't think this through very well did he?  Put mommy on and start screaming.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Kids these days wouldn't even know it is a telephone.


Older kids, too. My nephew, when he was about 12, had no idea how to operate one of the rotary phones in my house.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

steklo: [i2.wp.com image 850x803]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Meanwhile the call volume to Buenos Aires is up 2000%.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That brings me a bit of joy. It's a useless bit of nostalgia bait. Too bad they didn't make the base a solid block of hardwood like they used to be.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Great, another way to hack election machines.  You know, like thermostats.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
See and Say Vegan edition

The Cow goes...   To the slaughterhouse and is packed preservative and non GMO hormones....

The pig goes...  I am an intelligent creature and can easily be replaced with cheaper vegetarian choices.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: steklo: [i2.wp.com image 850x803]

[Fark user image 850x788]


I had one of those as a kid...

They never lasted very long. I would toss mine down the stairs or out the window.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hello? Parents of today, buy your kids an imagination- no Lego kits.  Get freeform coloring books aka notepads, free when brought home from the office, musical instruments, glue and popsicle sticks, and let them play in, and eat dirt.

Retro toys when most of us were kids:

Fark user imageView Full Size


We could make anything from a telegraph system, to spacemanperson guns, even native style tree trimming devices. No whining 'I can't play Elsa for five minutes before dance/soccer/tutoring because I don't have all her color matched crap.'  (Hey kid that stick in the upper left? Yeah, Elsa's special feelings wand.)

It's all fun and games until Junior bluetooths into an important call and makes fart noises.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I would not want my kid's first words to be "if you'd like to make a call, please hang up and try again."
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/how old is the batter?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Yes sir, I realize your PC is giving you issues. Have you tried turning it off and back on again?"
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Was there a longer half hour than waiting on the 40W bulb in an easy bake oven to cook that brownie?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
image.tmdb.orgView Full Size
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FTA: dialing the person's phone number, digit by digit (which is something most of us will probably have to look up in our phone's contact list).


That reminds me of when my wife couldn't believe that I didn't know her phone number, this being after several years of dating.  I finally learned it when having to fill it out on a bunch of hospital forms when she was in labor with our son.  The subsequently as our Wegman's shopper's car number.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wimpy kids nowadays. Suzie broke her finger lawsuit in 3-2-1....
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: kdawg7736: Kids these days wouldn't even know it is a telephone.

I'm surprised they kept the rotary dial but then, it is 'retro.'

Still looks like the demented love-child of Bozo the Clown and Rainbow Brite.


I think it's a set of pushbuttons arranged in the shape of a rotary dial
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: The pig goes


...All animals are equal!

// daughter is a librarian
// got the t-shirt...at Powell's Books
 
Fubegra
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Or, if the Fisher-Price decor doesn't do it for you, transplant the guts into a real 500 set instead.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
cdn.trendhunterstatic.comView Full Size
 
forteblast [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Kids these days wouldn't even know it is a telephone.


I agreed with you right up until I showed my 4-year-old a picture and asked her what it was.

She said "it's a phone, daddy".

Beats me how she knows... maybe it was in a cartoon or something.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Does this phone have video chat?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.