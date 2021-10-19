 Skip to content
On this date in 1901, Elgar's "Pomp and Circumstances, No. 1" was first performed, setting the stage for its use in graduations, and, for a time, in pro wrestling
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When wrestling was wrestling...

Macho King Randy Savage Entrance
Youtube VYUu9TGvOmw
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

downstairs: When wrestling was wrestling...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/VYUu9TGv​Omw]


OH YEAH!!!!
 
TWX
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
<i>...and, for a time, in pro wrestling</i>

that's fair.  After all, we now use this for clowns:

Julius Fucik - Entry of the Gladiators
Youtube _B0CyOAO8y0
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Gotta love the classics.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: [c.tenor.com image 220x207] [View Full Size image _x_]


What amazes me is how damn many people got waay seriously into that guy when he was clearly intentionally being nothing but a parody.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TWX: <i>...and, for a time, in pro wrestling</i>

that's fair.  After all, we now use this for clowns:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/_B0CyOAO​8y0]


When I really want to get my Fucik on, it's gotta be in the original arrangement for calliope.  UGGHHHNN.

Entrance of the Gladiators a/k/a Thunder & Blazes Circus Song - Clara-Belle the Calliope
Youtube EcHORCbcO2k
 
foo monkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TWX: buckeyebrain: [c.tenor.com image 220x207] [View Full Size image _x_]

What amazes me is how damn many people got waay seriously into that guy when he was clearly intentionally being nothing but a parody.


But enough about Donald Trump.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This and the F-ing bridal marches. If you're going to play something, at least play something interesting.

/ like Der Erlkonig
 
TWX
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

foo monkey: TWX: <i>...and, for a time, in pro wrestling</i>

that's fair.  After all, we now use this for clowns:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/_B0CyOAO​8y0]

When I really want to get my Fucik on, it's gotta be in the original arrangement for calliope.  UGGHHHNN.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/EcHORCbc​O2k?start=24]


I wish this guy would do a rendition of it:

The Light Cavalry Overture
Youtube Rs5bly4JpRo
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TWX: <i>...and, for a time, in pro wrestling</i>

that's fair.  After all, we now use this for clowns:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/_B0CyOAO​8y0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Gladiatorial clowns might work - sort of a two clowns enter one clown leaves thing.  Only clown-appropriate weapons allowed

/spoilers: zero clowns actually get to leave
 
TWX
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TWX: foo monkey: TWX: <i>...and, for a time, in pro wrestling</i>

that's fair.  After all, we now use this for clowns:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/_B0CyOAO​8y0]

When I really want to get my Fucik on, it's gotta be in the original arrangement for calliope.  UGGHHHNN.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/EcHORCbc​O2k?start=24]

I wish this guy would do a rendition of it:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Rs5bly4J​pRo]


Here's another of his works, a different instrument:

Hungarian Dance #5; Johannes Brahms
Youtube 9B-lIVEm0As
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hated this song during my time as a band geek (this and Shadow of your Smile during Homecoming).

The Donald Duck/Noah's Ark segment of Fantasia 2000 has almost redeemed it for me.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TWX: foo monkey: TWX: <i>...and, for a time, in pro wrestling</i>

that's fair.  After all, we now use this for clowns:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/_B0CyOAO​8y0]

When I really want to get my Fucik on, it's gotta be in the original arrangement for calliope.  UGGHHHNN.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/EcHORCbc​O2k?start=24]

I wish this guy would do a rendition of it:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Rs5bly4J​pRo?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
hogans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Deep Purple - Under The Gun (Perfect Strangers)
Youtube hSS9PEykHxY


It makes a fine guitar interlude for a few bars, too.
 
Gene Masseth
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Elgar's Cello Concerto will always be my fav of his
Jacqueline du Pre & Daniel Barenboim - Elgar Cello Concerto
Youtube OPhkZW_jwc0

Coincidentally, today is the anniversary of cellist Jacqueline DuPre's death. She played this like nobody else can.
 
