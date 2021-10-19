 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   New Hampshire woman missing in Vermont, or is it a Vermont woman missing in New Hampshire, I can never keep those two straight   (wcvb.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She's white, so we should care more about this.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Emily also has a large sleeve tattoo on her left arm and a snake tattoo around her navel with the head in the center of her chest

that should make Identifying the body easier.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Merltech: She's white, so we should care more about this.


When it snows, they'll never find her!
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Merltech: She's white, so we should care more about this.

When it snows, they'll never find her!


So only a few weeks. Better up the search efforts!
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Merltech: She's white, so we should care more about this.


I'm not sure, is she pretty enough?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Subby, I found this online:

Vermont is a left-wing hippie commune.  New Hampshire is a libertarian income-tax shelter.  Vermont has green, pastoral mountains.  New Hampshire's state symbol is a giant piece of granite.  Vermont is peace, love, and Bernie Sanders.  New Hampshire is "Live Free or Die." People are drawn to Vermont for the unspoiled beauty.  People are drawn to New Hampshire because taxes got too high in Massachusetts.  Vermont banned billboards in 1968.  New Hampshire has billboards advertising billboard design.
 
gizmo62 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Last seen in an argument with "... fill in partner..." never ends well.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Troopers said Emily Ferlazzo, 22, of Northfield has not been seen since Saturday afternoon. Family members reported her missing Monday night. They told Vermont State Police that Ferlazzo and her husband, Joseph Ferlazzo, 41, had been staying at an Airbnb in Bolton, Vermont.


🧐
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Family members said at about 1 p.m. Saturday, the couple got into an argument and Emily got out the car and started walking on Route 2, near the Bolton Valley Resort access road. Joseph Ferlazzo told family members that he went to a nearby store and when he returned to pick up Emily a short time later he could not find her.


I've seen about a dozen episodes on ID channel with this same scenario.  Spoiler alert:  The husband did it.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Subby, I found this online:

Vermont is a left-wing hippie commune.  New Hampshire is a libertarian income-tax shelter.  Vermont has green, pastoral mountains.  New Hampshire's state symbol is a giant piece of granite.  Vermont is peace, love, and Bernie Sanders.  New Hampshire is "Live Free or Die." People are drawn to Vermont for the unspoiled beauty.  People are drawn to New Hampshire because taxes got too high in Massachusetts.  Vermont banned billboards in 1968.  New Hampshire has billboards advertising billboard design.


Yeah, but NH has the ocean and Lake Winnipesaukee.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Vermont is shaped like a V, whilst New Hampshire is spahed like a lower case N.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Subby, I found this online:

Vermont is a left-wing hippie commune.  New Hampshire is a libertarian income-tax shelter.  Vermont has green, pastoral mountains.  New Hampshire's state symbol is a giant piece of granite.  Vermont is peace, love, and Bernie Sanders.  New Hampshire is "Live Free or Die." People are drawn to Vermont for the unspoiled beauty.  People are drawn to New Hampshire because taxes got too high in Massachusetts.  Vermont banned billboards in 1968.  New Hampshire has billboards advertising billboard design.


NH appears to me more peaceful, Vermont has a murder rate 50% higher than NH. Both are very low, but it isn't like NH is full of violent Massholes fleeing high taxes.


States with Lowest Murder Rates
New Hampshire (1.2)
Maine (1.7)
Vermont (1.8)
Hawaii (2.0)
Minnesota (2.0)
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Let me guess.  She's white, young and not ugly.  Also, the husband/boyfriend did it.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Snake Pliskin" helped design her tat?
 
Pert
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Can't access the article from the UK... did it explain whether the husband had slowed the car, or was driving over a bridge at this point?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
