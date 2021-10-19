 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   Five tons of cocaine worth $232 million seized by Portuguese authorities. All four tons were paraded in front of TV cameras, showing off one of the biggest three-ton drug busts in recent European memory, after which police moved all 2 tons to storage   (nypost.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never get tired of this headline formula. It's like Pam Poovey works for every cop department in the world.
 
wild9
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Somacandra: I never get tired of this headline formula. It's like Pam Poovey works for every cop department in the world.


After the 4th time seeing a headline like this, it reminds me of the 3rd time, which was similar to the 2nd and now it's like seeing it for the 1st time again.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Sarge, there must be 200 pounds of cocaine in here!"
 
angryjd
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wild9: Somacandra: I never get tired of this headline formula. It's like Pam Poovey works for every cop department in the world.

After the 4th time seeing a headline like this, it reminds me of the 3rd time, which was similar to the 2nd and now it's like seeing it for the 1st time again.


Don't be so negative guys. The good news is they got a 1/2 kilo off the streets :-)
 
Slippitus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That could buy a lot of hippos
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wasn't Portugal the model for drug decriminalization?

Who knew access to drugs wouldn't cut off demand for those drugs?

My take? Legalize everything and let people fark around and find out for themselves. We don't limit access to Krispy Kreme donuts or McDonald's and they kill far more people every year than cocaine or heroin do.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
2 tons to police storage?  Maybe an ounce or two, subby, but that's pushing it.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Cop math actually seems low here unless that was already cut. Last I checked, a stepped-on gram was 50$ in the states. Maybe Portugal is a lot different economically but... I dunno man, 232 million seems about half price.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's a yacht? I would call that a boat.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Was the stuff already stepped on or has thaw value of cocaine dropped dramatically?
 
