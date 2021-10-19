 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Hey you got porn in my weather report. Hey why is my porn cloudy?   (msn.com) divider line
51
    More: Awkward, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, KREM Meteorologist Michelle Boss, Meteorology, local news station, Spokane Police Department, Twitter, Adweek reports, explicit clip  
•       •       •

1718 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Oct 2021 at 9:40 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's called pixelation.

Who the hell calls the cops when they see an image of "porn" on the news?

As far as how it got there?  Somebody in the control booth has  some explaining to do.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How was it broadcast for 10 seconds without anyone in the booth noticing?

I guess it's not easy to operate the audio/video board with just one hand
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Adweek reports that KREM apologized for the incident later that evening on its 11 p.m. broadcast.

"Those of us here at KREM 2 want to apologize for something that happened in our 6 p.m. newscast tonight," the station said.

"An inappropriate video aired in the first part of the show.

Many callers complained that we didn't show the clip all the way to the money shot. We will now correct that oversight!
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Step 1: Fire everyone who was in the control room.
Step 2: Beg for mercy as the FCC darkens the skies and descends with so many fines the station needs to mortgage the parking lot to a strip mall developer.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've seen video of weather reporters in Chili.. the string bikinis don't really leave anything to the imagination.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Like it went straight from the reporter or director's phone to master control. Classic mix up.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Spokane Police Department has confirmed that it is investigating the incident and confirmed the clip generated numerous calls from concerned citizens in the city and county.

How sad and pathetic is your life that you actually pick up the phone and call police about that? Jesus Christ.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: The Spokane Police Department has confirmed that it is investigating the incident and confirmed the clip generated numerous calls from concerned citizens in the city and county.

How sad and pathetic is your life that you actually pick up the phone and call police about that? Jesus Christ.


'911, what is the nature of the emergency?'  'I saw a beautiful ass on TV!'
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: NewportBarGuy: The Spokane Police Department has confirmed that it is investigating the incident and confirmed the clip generated numerous calls from concerned citizens in the city and county.

How sad and pathetic is your life that you actually pick up the phone and call police about that? Jesus Christ.

'911, what is the nature of the emergency?'  'I saw a beautiful ass on TV!'


Ma'am... calm down... calm down... Now, this is important. WHAT CHANNEL IS IT ON?!?!
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: I've seen video of weather reporters in Chili.. the string bikinis don't really leave anything to the imagination.


A quick Google search confirms this to be true
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The explicit clip aired for around 13 seconds and appeared to show a woman's backside.

"The Spokane Police Department Special Victims Unit responded to a local news outlet Sunday evening after a disturbing image/video appeared on the screens of viewers during the station's weather report,"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Forecast? Golden showers. If you're into that.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: Like it went straight from the reporter or director's phone to master control. Classic mix up.


What kind of idiot uses Google Chromecast in a professional studio?
 
Bukharin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

OldRod: How was it broadcast for 10 seconds without anyone in the booth noticing?

I guess it's not easy to operate the audio/video board with just one hand


https://store.steampowered.com/app/11​4​7550/not_for_broadcast
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Who the hell calls the cops when they see an image of "porn" on the news?


To paraphrase George  Carlin, people you wouldn't want to fark in the first place.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
ROLL TAPE
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bukharin: OldRod: How was it broadcast for 10 seconds without anyone in the booth noticing?

I guess it's not easy to operate the audio/video board with just one hand

https://store.steampowered.com/app/114​7550/not_for_broadcast


LOL, WTF?
 
NevynFox
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"...with an 80% chance of severe Thunderporns until this evening. Now back to.."
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 600x451]


Ohhhh, yeah.... *zip*
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: The Spokane Police Department has confirmed that it is investigating the incident and confirmed the clip generated numerous calls from concerned citizens in the city and county.

How sad and pathetic is your life that you actually pick up the phone and call police about that? Jesus Christ.


Even worse, the police are following up on it.

"At the time of this release, the investigation is ongoing and no culpability of any kind has been determined," police said.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 600x451]


Ahh, the days of scrambled porn
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

OldRod: Ohhhh, yeah.... *zip*


I think it was mid to late 90's my parents had cable hooked up and one of the sports/health channels stopped broadcasting at midnight and showed soft core porn. I discovered this by accident when I left the station on at 11:55pm and went out to get a snack, came back and BAMMO...naked people on the tv.

The next morning at breakfast, I asked Dad if he knew...

"yeah, but they never show anything good"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Ahh, the days of scrambled porn


My friend's dad had one of those "black market" de-scramblers and sometimes we wish it stayed scrambled.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

OldRod: Bukharin: OldRod: How was it broadcast for 10 seconds without anyone in the booth noticing?

I guess it's not easy to operate the audio/video board with just one hand

https://store.steampowered.com/app/114​7550/not_for_broadcast

LOL, WTF?


It's a pretty good game.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
thumbnailer.mixcloud.comView Full Size
 
gamera1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Local news broadcasts what, 4x 30 minute shows?   Is it really so hard to limit your porn watching to the other 22 hours a day, Mr. Booth Operator?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

gaslight: Step 1: Fire everyone who was in the control room.
Step 2: Beg for mercy as the FCC darkens the skies and descends with so many fines the station needs to mortgage the parking lot to a strip mall developer.


...oh, what you don't know...

KREM-2 is surrounded by strip malls and schools all over the South Hill of Spokane.

Nothing's going to happen, other than the idiots in the control booth losing their jobs, and the station manager apologizing for the incident.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NevynFox: "...with an 80% chance of severe Thunderporns until this evening. Now back to.."


Better than thunderthighs, I guess.
 
wademh
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Weather Girls - It's Raining Men (Video)
Youtube l5aZJBLAu1E
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
KSBW weather man talks of "Warm Moist Ass" front.
Youtube WW5aWu7HMs4
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Cloudy With A Chance Of Blueballs?
 
basscomm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Sawdust and Mildew: Like it went straight from the reporter or director's phone to master control. Classic mix up.

What kind of idiot uses Google Chromecast in a professional studio?


Want to know how I know you've never worked in a professional studio?
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

steklo: pastramithemosterotic: Ahh, the days of scrambled porn

My friend's dad had one of those "black market" de-scramblers and sometimes we wish it stayed scrambled.


Back on high-school, the local cable company changed all of its channel assignments. My friend had a cable box that wasn't hooked up at the time and the old channel permissions let us watch all the softcore channels in the lineup. All my friend had to do was disconnect the box prior to some time 'like midnight or whatever) so that the box wouldn't get reset. We had the porn for about 6-months before laziness/drunkenness hit and the box was reset.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: The Spokane Police Department has confirmed that it is investigating the incident and confirmed the clip generated numerous calls from concerned citizens in the city and county.

How sad and pathetic is your life that you actually pick up the phone and call police about that? Jesus Christ.


Sad and pathetic.

Also stupid.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Alphax: I've seen video of weather reporters in Chili.. the string bikinis don't really leave anything to the imagination.


?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MagicBoris: [Fark user image 700x525]



Cloudy meat with a chance of balls?
 
roc6783
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: It's called pixelation.

Who the hell calls the cops when they see an image of "porn" on the news?

As far as how it got there?  Somebody in the control booth has  some explaining to do.


I came to say just about the same thing. How sad is your life if you are calling the cops about 13 seconds of accidental porn on a news broadcast?
Also, someone just made an epic resignation video.
 
roc6783
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Alphax: I've seen video of weather reporters in Chili.. the string bikinis don't really leave anything to the imagination.


Pics or it didn't happen.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: NevynFox: "...with an 80% chance of severe Thunderporns until this evening. Now back to.."

Better than thunderthighs, I guess.


"Thunderthighs", I see you have seen the strippers in Spokane!
 
muphasta
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

steklo: OldRod: Ohhhh, yeah.... *zip*

I think it was mid to late 90's my parents had cable hooked up and one of the sports/health channels stopped broadcasting at midnight and showed soft core porn. I discovered this by accident when I left the station on at 11:55pm and went out to get a snack, came back and BAMMO...naked people on the tv.

The next morning at breakfast, I asked Dad if he knew...

"yeah, but they never show anything good"


I am convinced that no matter what is going on in the majority of teen age boys' lives, they remain extreme optimists when it comes to the potential to see nekkid ladies.
I would stay overnight at my grandmother's house back in the 80s when my parents would go out for an evening. 
Grandma had basic cable with a set top box/channel changer. It was three rows of numbered buttons, with a lever to change between each row. 
Out of pure will and optimism alone, I discovered that I could get Skinamax by holding the lever between two of the rows, and pressing the channel button for Cinemax. 
It sure beat trying to "see something good" between the scrambles of the local "IT TV" over the air subscription service!
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

roc6783: Alphax: I've seen video of weather reporters in Chili.. the string bikinis don't really leave anything to the imagination.

Pics or it didn't happen.


Chile knows how to report the weather
Youtube wJGjNzrM-pU
 
mjbok
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How is there no video of this?
 
roc6783
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Sawdust and Mildew: Like it went straight from the reporter or director's phone to master control. Classic mix up.

What kind of idiot uses Google Chromecast in a professional studio?


An unemployed one.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In Mexico and LA, we have no porn in our news:
c.tenor.comView Full Size

iowa.forums.rivals.com
 
mjbok
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I could see his this would happen. Someone is watching porn in MC during a live broadcast.  The switcher in the studio control room pounds up the wrong source for an OTS.

Whomever was in MC should get fired, but unions.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.