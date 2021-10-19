 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Dutch soccer fan impresses by carrying 48 beers from the bar into the stand in one trip. With "I'm buying these for my friends, honestly" picture goodness   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
31
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

1084 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Oct 2021 at 10:05 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone needs to send the bottom tray back to the manufacturer so they can figure out why it was so strong.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That man should be worshiped as the god that he is.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He would have done it on his bike if the Germans hadn't stolen it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"What are the rest of you going to drink?"
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Bah

Look at the beers on the bottem

some are 1/3 full
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Someone needs to send the bottom tray back to the manufacturer so they can figure out why it was so strong.


There should be a holiday celebrating the miracle of those cardboard handles
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Article: pints

Ummm... Those are not pint glasses by any stretch of measurement
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Those beers are TINY!

Schlampe, bitte!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Can't do that at an American park because no one would risk spilling $700 when some jerk bumps you.
 
will.i.ain't [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Those beers are TINY!

Schlampe, bitte!
[Fark user image image 425x301]


Joe Perry looks impressed.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That explains all the brawls
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I mean, those are small glasses, probably need to buy them in bulk. Last time I went to a Hockey game and went for a beer, it only came in 32oz's!
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Those beers are TINY!

Schlampe, bitte!
[Fark user image 425x301]


Those beers are tiny too...
welt.deView Full Size

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

151: Article: pints

Ummm... Those are not pint glasses by any stretch of measurement


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Those beers are TINY!

Schlampe, bitte!
[Fark user image image 425x301]


They're even bigger in Austria...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He must have lost a bet.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pert: 151: Article: pints

Ummm... Those are not pint glasses by any stretch of measurement

[Fark user image image 400x170]


A pint is still a pint. Here and there.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Some of those are shiatty pours
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Someone needs to send the bottom tray back to the manufacturer so they can figure out why it was so strong.


it was Lite beer
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Awkward story, bro

I went to the 2007 USF/ Oregon Sun Bowl (goddam ducks) and they quit selling beer after the 3Q. I bought 6 beers for myself and friends, and immediately after I got my order they shut down sales.

So there were like a hundred people behind me in line waiting to get beer who were denied. So me being kinda drunk and an asshole, I shouted "I got 6 beers here, $200 each!"

Lucky I didn't get my ass whooped.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

151: Pert: 151: Article: pints

Ummm... Those are not pint glasses by any stretch of measurement

[Fark user image image 400x170]

A pint is still a pint. Here and there.


In America this is only a Half Pint:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

freddyV: Bah

Look at the beers on the bottem

some are 1/3 full


Well, sure. He started drinking while they filled the other four trays.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hugram: [Fark user image image 850x478]


Dutch. Check.
Wisconsinite. Check.

This cheesehead is giving a big 👍 to that cheesehead.
 
THX 1138
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just one more reason why ik hou van Nederland.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
freddyV:

Look at the beers on the bottem

I read "bottem" as the weirdo Dutch spelling of bottom and laughed softly to myself.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Those beers are TINY!

Schlampe, bitte!
[Fark user image image 425x301]


That's why he has 48 of them
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's a hard 23. Looks more like 43.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
heymonkees
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A young football fan in Holland went viral over the weekend after he was caught carrying 48 beers in one go at his side's top-flight clash on Sunday.
FC Twente supporter Christiaan Roetgering, 23, was captured holding five full cartons of beer stacked one on top of the other for him and his friends, much to the delight of the onlooking fans.

I know it's the Daily Mail and all, but the top-view picture clearly shows him carrying 5 trays of 8 beers.  If they're all full, that's 40...
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pert: 151: Article: pints

Ummm... Those are not pint glasses by any stretch of measurement


Those are urine samples.  From the Moscow Ritz Carlton.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So who gets the next round after the 20 minute mark?
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.