(Mirror.co.uk)   Man told by council to trim his 'obscene' bush of 18 years that flips-off the local punters at pub opposite his home. Apparently the punters like getting flipped off because they've started a drive to save it   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
    Warwickshire, Richard Jenkins, 63-year-old, Pleading, Warwickshire County Council, Complaint, middle finger, police action  
posted to Main » on 19 Oct 2021 at 11:05 AM



UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That bush could really go two ways me thinks...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Frankly, it looks more like a toe, than anything...
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be all "Fine, I'll change it." And turn it into a penis.
 
exparrot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That bush looks like they've got a Wookie in a headlock
 
Warriors Warriors Warriors
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oi m8! Ye gat a loisence fer that there bush?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about his First Amendment rights? Oh right, it's the UK. You have no rights.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That order would never have happened in the 1970s.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
..and that's when he created now world famous Nobel winning Warton Warks Wang.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, I was always pretty good at those Hidden Pictures things ("A schooner is a sailboat, stupid head!")  but I fail to see whatsoever is indecent about that hedgerow.

It looks like the owner just carved some big styrofoam blocks into a vague shape and spray-painted them green.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Okay, I just got new contacts a week ago and I'm still adjusting to them a bit, so I guess, maybe if I hold my head at an odd angle, squint one eye, stick my tongue out and cross my fingers I can almost, sorta, somewhat see what could be considered a middle finger by somebody that has a chronic dry eyes and the beginning stages of cataracts and/or macular degeneration.

/seriously Brits, wtf?
 
DerAppie
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: You know, I was always pretty good at those Hidden Pictures things ("A schooner is a sailboat, stupid head!")  but I fail to see whatsoever is indecent about that hedgerow.

It looks like the owner just carved some big styrofoam blocks into a vague shape and spray-painted them green.


They should have done it from the proper angle, not mostly from the side.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It occurs to me I should just be grateful.

When Fark drops the words 18-year-old, bush and trim, horticulture is not where I expect us to land.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: Frankly, it looks more like a toe, than anything...


The toe is even more insulating:

Seinfeld - The Finger
Youtube lDBZDBrvXZw
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Some killljoy was offended. He's just telling the pub it's #1.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It seems that obscene topiary is a pop culture "thing" now.
Fark user imageView Full Size

//obscure?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No beavers were hurt in the shearing of this bush.

/most likely
 
evilskinnybroad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: It occurs to me I should just be grateful.

When Fark drops the words 18-year-old, bush and trim, horticulture is not where I expect us to land.


That's what she said.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: It occurs to me I should just be grateful.

When Fark drops the words 18-year-old, bush and trim, horticulture is not where I expect us to land.


"You can lead a horticulture, but you cannot make her think..."
-- Dorothy Parker
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Punters know best.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: Frankly, it looks more like a toe, than anything...


Megan Fox's toe thumb.
 
Coronach
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So in the land of butter knife permits one may have hedge clippers?
 
