(Daily Dot)   Looks like I need to be more careful what you wish for. Wait, no, this time I don't care   (dailydot.com) divider line
12
•       •       •

12 Comments     (+0 »)
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool. Don't care. It's not news until that f*cker's dead.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again?
 
wademh
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Again?


Why does he cave to be careful about what I wish for?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Those thoughts and prayers really do work. You just have to send them to the right god.
 
valenumr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I think it's possible that all these rwnj "personalities" suddenly catching covid could be fake news.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is he the Prager U guy?

He's totally vaccinated and/or getting monoclonal antibodies. (aren't antibodies what a vaccine gives you)

Because he's rich.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Am I allowed to hope he dies?
 
Pert
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image image 355x750]


Fark user imageView Full Size


/how I imagine this guy would react
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What the fark is the mental defect in people like this?  They'll pump their bodies full of random shiat that's not proven to do anything to prevent infection by this specific disease but they refuse to take any of the few things with a proven track record of >90% effectiveness?
 
sunsetlamp [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: [Fark user image 346x308]


Nah, he's probably vaxxed.  Why wouldn't he be?  He's exploiting the sheep, he's not getting sheared along with them.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

