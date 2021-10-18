 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   CDC has released its holiday travel guidance for half of Americans to ignore   (nypost.com) divider line
6
    More: PSA, Immune system, Transportation Security Administration, Vaccination, unvaccinated people, CDC's holiday travel, new guidance, Federal Air Marshal Service, Disease Control  
•       •       •

145 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Oct 2021 at 5:30 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This pandemic has enhanced my desire to refrain from visiting relatives.
 
Pextor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I gotta say, I was OK with skipping Thanksgiving last year, and the inevitable political debates that would have ensued.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, if you're a devout conservative Christian, just remember that the feasting and gift-giving parts of Christmas were lifted directly from Saturnalia, the Roman winter celebration it replaced. The tree came from German religions.

Enjoy your "Christian" holiday!
 
Tenatra
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No plans to go anywhere. However, I just snagged myself a turkey yesterday at Walmart. Didn't want to deal with turkey shortage 2021 so I'm glad I was able to pick one up right after they were stocked here.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: This pandemic has enhanced my desire to refrain from visiting relatives.


Same here. I'll hear the same shiat I heard last: Trump good. Biden bad.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
40% of TSA isn't vaccinated?  I can see why airports are still so high risk then.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.